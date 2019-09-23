French Court Declares That Steam Gamers Actually Do Own What They Bought
from the liberte! dept
Good news on the front for those of us that think we ought to own what we've actually bought. You may recall that way back in 2015, when the world made much more sense, French consumer group UFC-Que Choisir sued Valve over several different ways the company operates the Steam platform. Chief among those concerns were resale rights, with Steam arguing all along that its subscription based service does not afford customers the right to resell the games they bought, as they would physical copies of games. As we said all along, why the delivery method for a video game should alter the consumer rights for that product were anyone's guess, but that was the argument Valve made in response to the suit.
Fortunately, the French court didn't buy it. The High Court of Paris has instead ruled for UFC-Que Choisir, declaring that Steam must allow users to resell the games they buy on the platform and post messaging declaring this change to Steam directly.
According to the French gaming site Numerama, as well as UFC-Que Choisir itself, the High Court of Paris ruled in UFC-Que Choisir’s favor earlier this week. If Valve’s appeal fails, this ruling stands to have ramifications not just in France, but across the European Union. Specifically, the court didn’t find Valve’s defense that Steam is a subscription service compelling. As a result, the court declared that users should be allowed to resell Steam games.
The court ruled in favor of UFC-Que Choisir on other counts, too. In its original suit, the organization had also taken aim at the fact that, if a user leaves Steam, Valve would keep whatever currency was left in their Steam Wallet. The recent ruling states that the company will instead have to reimburse users who request it. Valve must now also accept responsibility when users say an item on Steam caused them harm, even if it’s in beta. Valve’s rights to users’ mods and community content will also be diminished, and the company will have to clarify the conditions under which users can lose access to Steam for poor behavior.
If Valve fails to comply, it can be fined up to 3,000 euros per day for six months. As Kotaku's post notes, this is much bigger than just a French problem for Steam. Because of the way the EU courts are supposed to apply rulings uniformly, there is the potential for this standard to be applied across the entire EU. That would represent a massive change to the consumer rights of Steam users throughout nearly all of Europe and you can bet that American consumer groups would immediately jump on the bandwagon this side of the pond as well.
This is all, however, pending an appeal by Valve.
Again, though, Valve, plans to appeal the ruling. “We disagree with the decision of the Paris Court of First Instance and will appeal it,” a Valve representative told Kotaku in an email. “The decision will have no effect on Steam while the case is on appeal.”
So, no changes for now, it appears. Still, there is the very real potential that at least in France, if not in the entire EU, gamers might actually own what they buy.
Filed Under: copyright, digital goods, france, ownership, resale rights, steam, video games
Companies: valve
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Resale
Right of Resale is rather important. As much as I love my Steam account, it's about time a court stands up for Private rather than Corporate ownership.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Indie Dev Impact
Resell them where and who makes money off of the resale? The indie devs are who this will mostly hurt if they can't keep churning out game after game and grow. If they make games that don't have much sense in being played over and over again then once someone is done they resell it for cheap and the devs make no money off that (one or many) resale of the game. Couple that with large influx of current games being resold for cheap, netting the indie publishers zero additional sales for a long time, and a new studio that just has one or two games out there and is doing okay with new sales might just go bust. I don't care much about the large studios but the little ones is where I see this having a negative impact if not done right.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Indie Dev Impact
Not saying "won't someone think of the devs!!!!1" but I just see that there could possibly be some ways for this to be abused or taken advantage of to the determent of more indie devs and platforms especially if they have to start allowing resale as well and aren't going through Steam and can't afford or aren't able to make the proper infrastructure necessary in the short term to allow for this. I'm sure third party sale sites will crop up to fill the void but I don't know.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Indie Dev Impacting to where the rest of us live
Add the indie developers to the graves of all the dead and gone indie book publishers, entertainers, clothing designers and every other industry where you get paid exactly once for the work you do and aren’t making money for the rest of eternity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Indie Dev Impact
Who make the money when cars, houses, clothes painting, photographs etc. are resold, it is certainly not the manufacturers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Indie Dev Impact
Reselling a game is not like a car.
1) Cars are priced given the resale market exists.
2) Games have life cycles of sale -> support -> end of life. Resales create a longer support cycle for no additional money as 2-3 people play the game on the same license. You pay for your car support as its not included in the sale.
3) Very short games could quickly be turned over in less then a day blocking sales from the Dev. This already is an issue with refunds and short games.
4) Publishers do not tie DLC to the base game account, but instead create additional accounts that would also have to be sold or allow sales. This was of course created to block resales of physical game discs.
Of course all this could be solved, setting prices higher to account for the resale market from the start. But you have 30 years of games that were sold the old way blocking something like this from being easy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Indie Dev Impact
You have not shown any reason why games are different from cars, as selling price is based on costs , expected first sales, and market conditions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Indie Dev Impact
Computer code doesn't depreciate like cars do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Indie Dev Impact
Computer code depreciates. Not, true, in the same way that cars do: but every time I buy a new computer with a new version of Windows (or every time a new version of Android comes out and automatic software updates escape), one or more bits of software that I had purchased for good money suddenly becomes worthless to me -- because it won't run in the new environment. All the code I wrote professionally 10 or more years ago is worth nothing at all now--the mainframes for which it was designed have all been decommissioned.
You could equally well have said, Cars don't depreciate like computer code does. That is, every three years the government doesn't tear up all the roads and build new ones with different lane widths. But ... depreciate still, they do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Indie Dev Impact
1) So what? Not my problem.
2) Funny, I used to take my car to the dealership for “support” all the time.
3) Most states have “lemon laws”, additionally you could buy and sell the same car in the same day.
4) You can totally buy aftermarket “DLC” car parts.
Tell me again why reselling a game isn’t like reselling a car?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Indie Dev Impact
The person who purchased the game makes money off the resale. They bought it, they get to sell it.
Indie devs won't be hurt if they are truly churning out game after game -- because the seller is selling precisely what they bought, not the newer updates and games that the dev is producing.
Essentially, you get the game in whatever format it's in. You don't get guaranteed lifetime updates. You don't get new games or DLC.
This is something game devs figured out years ago. It's why the money is now in DLCs and game spinoffs, and not in initial game sales. It's why game devs often give away the base game for free.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Indie Dev Impact
If you consider microtransactions DLCs... those little piecemeal purchases, especially repeatable purchases of virtual currency, are the ones that typically make the biggest bucks for developers, more than the purchases that are significant updates or addons.
I do feel that freemium models, where the base game is free but all the good stuff is behind multiple paywalls, will become much more commonplace if this stands. Right now, it's mainly restricted to MMOs and little social Facebook/Android/iPhone games.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Thoughts
Thought #1: That fine adds up to peanuts to Valve: 550,000 euros. If I were Valve, I'd just pay the fine up-front and continue going about my business.
Thought #2: How would resale even work? Does this mean I could effectively transfer games between accounts by paying myself a virtual penny, or would you have to post the game for sale on an open market run by Valve? Can Valve take a cut on resales?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I think that it means, legally, they have to allow you to resell it in whatever ways you want, the same as if you owned a physical copy of the game.
I would imagine there's nothing preventing them from opening a resale auction site a la eBay, or even outright selling it back to them for a lower value a la GameStop; but the right to resale, to my understanding, means that they can't have complete control over how you resell it.
If you want to trade with your pal, you can. If you want to put it on Craigslist, you can. And if Steam makes an aftermarket game store where they get a percentage of the funds, you can put it there, too. It just can't be your only choice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Thoughts
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Valve must now also accept responsibility when users say an item on Steam caused them harm, even if it’s in beta"
What is "an item on steam"? Is this something Valve actually has some influence over like a steam feature or are they talking about making Valve pay for bugs in third party games people bought on steam?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Harm
In EUrope resellers have liability for the products they sell. If such a product damages goods or persons the reseller or the manufacturer will have to pay. Steam better does some QA on the games to prevent distribution of (and liability for) malware.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Harm
So what happens if some drink or candy vendor or something screws up and makes people sick? Every drug store, convenience store etc in Europe gets sued?
Valve won't have the ability to do any sort of useful Q.A. for other people's software without having access to the source. All it takes is a "if date = 2022" and you won't see it without the source
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I am surprise the digital music sellers aren't in here raising cain about this ruling or even offering to help with the appeal. While we're talking software here, digital music that has drm more resembles software than music. Were that not the case, the drm would not function to prevent playback.
If you own the digital game copy you bought, with rights to resale, so to should you own your digital music copy, with the same rights. I suspect there will be a serious fight over this once the sellers of digital music, software, and major music labels, wake up to the fact, they are in the same boat by the same ruling.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You don’t have a Right to music or Games you filthy Pirate.
Those belong to the Corporations by Right of Common Law look it up!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
My Steam Account
When I die, I am giving my login details for my steam account and my email for recovery to one of my children. The other will have to wait for my wife to pass on to get access to her steam library. They have each already gained secondary steam accounts that we had created before we had children. Now my hundreds of games will survive my death to live on for however long my kids last. Provided that Steam is still valid and continues to keep their servers going.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply