Chuck Yeager Sues Airbus For Mentioning That Chuck Yeager Broke The Sound Barrier
from the yeager-bomb dept
When it comes to intellectual property, the culture of ownership has grown so large that it threatens to consume itself. Still, while we have an overly permissive USPTO and European trademark offices that facilitate this insane notion that all language is meant to be owned, there are still, blessedly, some rules. One of those rules is that, on the topic of trademark and publicity rights, people and companies are allowed to state facts. It is not infringing on anyone's rights to state such facts. That is all the more the case when the facts in question are historical facts.
Someone might want to fill in famed Air Force pilot Chuck Yeager on all of the above, as he's decided to sue Airbus over marketing material that mentions his signature historical achievement.
In a complaint filed on Wednesday, the 96-year-old Yeager objected to a June 2017 promotional piece on Airbus' website, touting its plan to make the Airbus Racer a fast and cost-effective way to fly.
The piece quoted Guillaume Faury, chief executive of Airbus Helicopters, as saying: "Seventy years ago, Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier," and Airbus was now "trying to break the cost barrier. It cannot be 'speed at any cost.'"
Yeager accused Airbus of trademark infringement and taking away his right of publicity through "fraudulent" conduct, where it deceived the public into believing he endorsed it.
This is almost certainly nonsense. Having a marketing/PR piece on the Airbus website that simply quotes an Airbus executive stating the fact that Yeager broke the sound barrier is definitely not trademark infringement, is almost certainly not a violation of publicity rights, and doesn't strike me as indicating any kind of endorsement by Yeager himself. It's just stating a fact.
The complaint itself is astounding for how incredibly weak it appears to be. The lawyer is Lincoln Bandlow, who you may recall as a somewhat notorious copyright troll who recently left his big prestigious law firm after a judge sanctioned him for some of his actions in the various copyright trolling cases was involved in. Bandlow's career seems to have taken a dip, as the former lawyer for John McCain is now apparently in a position of filing obviously questionable lawsuits because someone mentioned a fact. This is a far cry from when he positioned himself as a supporter of free speech in fighting back against a lawsuit filed against John McCain. In that case Bandlow argued that it was ridiculous to argue John McCain's use of a Jackson Browne song was considered an endorsement under publicity rights law. Yet here, he's laughably insisting that merely mentioning a historical fact "Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier," is a publicity rights violation? How low has Bandlow sunk?
The case is also odd in other ways. It presents the fact that Airbus once refused Yeager's ridiculous demand for $1 million to use his name in press releases as some sort of evidence against Airbus. But all that really suggests is that after Airbus laughed off Yeager's ridiculous cash grab, it later found a way to mention him in a manner that was completely within its 1st Amendment rights -- quoting a factual statement. The old Lincoln Bandlow, the one who claimed to support the 1st Amendment, would have applauded that.
Stating a historical fact, even if it's in marketing material, is still stating a historical fact. Chuck Yeager may be an American hero, but that doesn't mean anyone has to pay him for mentioning his name and his accomplishments. Indeed, it wouldn't be surprising to see Airbus file an anti-SLAPP complaint against Yeager, meaning that in the end Yeager may end up having to pay Airbus' legal fees.
Filed Under: chuck yeager, facts, free speech, lincoln bandlow, publicity rights, sound barrier, trademark
Companies: airbus
Reader Comments
"Seventy years ago, Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier,"
So have a lot of folk. He was the first human to do - it was a big deal at the time. The cost barrier thing is silly, these ad people really need to up their game.
FOREIGN CORPORATION Airbus does NOT have "1st Amendment rights".
72-point period.
No foreign corporation can have any right to even slightly use Yeager's name, certainly not for any commercial benefit.
Sheesh. Going on of absurdities and then slipping double falsehood in!
From where but globalism stems Techdirt's insistence that foreigners have Rights in the US? And at same time promoting "corporate personhood"! Roundly rejected by everyone except masnicks and romneys? I never see that notion asserted anywhere but here. Others at least have the sense to know saying it is counter-productive.
Re: Dishonest person writes dishonest post exhorting lies
Didn't your parents teach you it's not very nice to tell lies?
Re: "1st Amendment rights".
But they do have the Right of copyright? How does that work, exactly?
Please explain why.
Re: FOREIGN CORPORATION Airbus does NOT have "1st Amendment righ
Where did you get your law degree? Reddit?
Re: Re: FOREIGN CORPORATION Airbus does NOT have "1st Amendment
That would have taken effort, so he set his own course and exam.
Re: FOREIGN CORPORATION Airbus does NOT have "1st Amendment righ
Corporations were enshrined in the founding documents of the US. I'm a bit Jeffersonian with regards to corporations, but they are a core fact of the States.
The First Amendment: These are human rights, it doesn't matter where you are from, or whether you are a corporation. But never mind that, anyone can use your name factually. Chuck is fucked with that lawsuit, full stop.
Re: FOREIGN CORPORATION Airbus does NOT have "1st Amendment righ
Anyone in the United States (whether legally or not, whether a natural person or not) has First Amendment (and Fourth and Fifth, among others) rights. Airbus operates in the United States. Therefore, they have First Amendment rights.
Re: Re: FOREIGN CORPORATION Airbus does NOT have "1st Amendment
I don't believe you are correct with stating illegal aliens have US Constitutional Rights. They get those rights by becoming legal citizens.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The constitution limits the government, so no, otherwise the government could(as one example) run around enslaving any non-citizen they found with no trial whatsoever.
Re:
Guantanamo bay is then a mythical place? Thank United States of America!
Re: Re:
Guantanamo is an atrocity, but even still there's a difference between jailing accused 'combatants' without trial because the USG is too cowardly/corrupt to do so, versus enslaving people without trial simply because they aren't citizens.
Re: Re: Re: FOREIGN CORPORATION Airbus does NOT have "1st A
I don't believe you are correct.
Re: Re: Re: FOREIGN CORPORATION Airbus does NOT have "1st Amendm
Not that it matters to the subject of this post (because Airbus is legally present in the United states), but the Supreme Court disagrees with you. See, e.g., Plyler v. Doe, 457 U.S. 202 (1982) ("The illegal aliens who are plaintiffs in these cases challenging the statute may claim the benefit of the Equal Protection Clause"), as well as earlier decisions cited there holding that the Due Process clause also protects illegal aliens. This is particularly significant because it's the Due Process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment that results in the Bill of Rights applying to the states as well as the Federal Government.
Re: FOREIGN CORPORATION Airbus does NOT have "1st Amendment righ
How about the Supreme Court? There are several cases that specifically state that even non-citizens in the US have rights within the US, whether they are here legally or illegally. The main difference with rights is that citizens can vote and non-citizens can’t. There are some other differences, but to say that foreigners have no rights in the US is complete nonsense.
Again, the Supreme Court has stated that corporations have rights similar to that of persons. Whether you think the Supreme Court’s decisions on this front were good or reasonable is immaterial. If they say that’s the law, then for all practical and legal purposes, that’s the law until either the legislature or the Supreme Court itself overrules that decision.
The fact that you have never heard anyone else say it doesn’t change the fact that it’s true. It doesn’t even prove that no one else says it. Lots of people, rich or not, say it. That’s why the term exists! It is a concept people needed a term for, and that’s what they came up with.
You got to give it to Chuck.. strapping himself into some tin can and taking it for a spin past Mach1, "yeehaw!" Something about that flying by the seat of your pants not knowing if your bird is going to hold together really inspires the heck out of me! Way to go Chuck Yeager. You are an America hero, a world class pilot extraordinare and author. Thank you for your dedication.
I get what TechDirt is saying here, but this comes off as supporting a company that doesn't respect others, which looks like TechDirt doesn't respect others...
Re:
I get what you're saying here, but this comes off as a commenter supporting an asshole who doesn't respect the 1st Amendment, which looks like YOU don't respect the 1st Amendment...
How does stating a historical fact equate to disrespecting the subject of that fact?
Re:
Who specifically is being disrespected? And in what way are they being disrespected?
The closest thing to disrespect from this company here is that they wouldn’t pay Yeager $1 million dollars to use his name, and then used his name in a statement of historical fact that, IMO, is in no way disrespectful. And I don’t even see how that is disrespectful.
Also, if you’re expecting Techdirt to be particularly disrespectful, then you’re clearly new here.
This doesn't surprise me in the least. I used to work for a company that hosted Yeager's website (no idea if they still do). We dared point out in one of our blog posts, "Hey, check out these websites we host that are doing cool things with WordPress!" that Yeager's website was a cool WordPress site that we hosted.
Cue the Yeagers flipping out at us for doing various things with the Yeager name and their website without their permission, in much the same way as this lawsuit. Although it never got to the point of a lawsuit in our case because my old company threw a bunch of free stuff at them to settle.
Re:
"...company threw a bunch of free stuff at them to settle."
I was all set to blame the lawyer, except, your company set a precedent for Chuck to follow.
America the land of the free, home of free speech,
stating a fact is not copyright infringment,
its made worse in that in order to break the sound barrier he used a plane paid for by the tax payer and funded by tax payer research in military jet technology ,
and now he seeks to sue some company simply for mentioning his name?
Re:
He was the first man with the biggest cahonies to beat the sound barrier. The airbus company is using his name not just the feat in their advertising sales pitch. They have to pay to play like anyone else. Its not just using an historic event to sell tickets, they're using the name of Chuck Yeager in a sneaky way that is likened to endorsing without permission. They are inferring into the sub-conscience of the public so as to draw an instantaneous assimulation for their company to Yeager and Mach1 flight.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
olde advertising tricks 101
Re: Re:
They will be assimilated. All your Yeager are belong to us.
Re: Re: Re:
Sum ten wong here!
Are you an idiot, or just racist? Whoops, tautology!
Re:
Either or syndrome. Neither or either. I'm a standup comic.
Re: Re:
I'm a dirtbike racists!
Re: Re: Re:
If you ain't on a Kawasaki, I will pass you by.
Re: Re:
So you want people to be able to charge others for the use of historical facts?
Do you really want us to go down that rabbit hole?
Re: Re: Re:
It is being used here in a multinational corporate advertisement not a term paper. Chuck Yeager has established his name as a Brand. It is protected. Advertising has a huge budget for these corporate public relation endeavors and Chuck knows it. Which one of you here wouldn't go after Airbus in this instance? Oh sure!
Re: Re: Re: Re:
If I where a national hero I wouldn't try to nickel and dime my name at any chance, and I would most certainly not sue people for stating historical facts.
Not everyone is a money-grubbing asshole regardless what they may have done of significance.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Elsevier do.
Everyone else can pick apart the lack of depth in your argument. Me? I’m gonna tell you that you misspelled cajones, subconscious, and assimilation (and you misused the last one).
Re:
Are you too busy with Rosy Palmer to do anything else here? Even my English teacher wasn't such a bitch.
Re: Re:
also that WAS the english american spelling of cahonies..
Re: Re: Re:
there is no english spelling for that. maybe a special moron spelling?
In fairness, I misspelled cojones by one letter, so I’m not exactly one to talk. But I did look up “cahonies”, and the links to dictionary sites redirected immediately to cojones.
Re:
Yes, they would redirect so as not to offend our neighbors to the south.. our Italian friends could not care less!
Please point to a dictionary definition of “cahonies”. Any link that redirects to cojones doesn’t count.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
anonamous commenter identify yourself if you are going to get the m word out.
Now you’re misspelling words on purpose.
FYI, acting like an idiot and being an actual idiot are indistinguishable.
Re:
Well I assure you, I don't know what you are referencing now.
Re: Re:
Way to prove his point. Well done.
Re: Re:
what? anonamous? Well ok that was a mistake, but so was whoever got to spell it the way it is spelled now.. anonymous or anonamous? Let's put that to a vote!
Re: Re: Re:
I for one would spell it anonimous before I spell it anonymous.
Also, the stupidity isn’t that the spelling is obvious. It’s that all your comments are under “Anonymous Coward”, the auto-generated name for anyone posting anonymously. That’s why it’s dumb.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You are absolutely correct. I would like to apologize to all Techdirt readers for my long sustained absence from higher learning institutions. But, I can't.
Re:
... and you are feeding the troll, sir.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You first bro. You first.
Hey!
I am 100% that bitch, thank you very much. I’ve worked hard to earn that title and you will damn well respect it.
Re:
Hey, ok I respect it. God knows I was sucked into a courtroom over my last ex bitch..
Re:
I am using sub-conscience here correctly. As a subject noun not adjective.
Three things:
I didn’t say you were using “sub-conscience” incorrectly.
It’s “subconscious”, not “sub-conscience”.
Re:
you are saying there is no such word as sub-conscience?
Re: Re:
I think sub-conscious is an adjective requiring a subject following it like the word, "mind."
All words are made up. And while there is a word to define “the sense or consciousness of the moral goodness or blameworthiness of one's own conduct, intentions, or character together with a feeling of obligation to do right or be good” — conscience — the concept of a “sub-conscience” doesn’t exist. (If it does somehow exist, I’m not finding anything about it.) What you wanted was a word that correctly denotes “the mental activities just below the threshold of consciousness” — which is subconscious.
Re:
You say subconscious, I say sub-conscience. Let's let Mikey decide although after what looks like a little plagerism above, I wonder if he will!
If you can point to a dictionary definition of “sub-conscience” (and no, Urban Dictionary doesn’t count), by all means: Do it.
Re:
sub-conscience is a noun. As is conscience. subconscious can can also be a noun but also an adjective. Maybe modern english is taking short cuts these says. I'm antique. Maybe you're not as olde as you think you are. So, you win. I
Show me a dictionary definition of the word “sub-conscience”, please.
Re:
I am being serious now. My dictionary is in storage out of state.
Re: Re:
How... But... I don't even... wtf, mate? You're using the internet to post that comment but then fail to recognize the single greatest collection of information in the world is right at those selfsame fingertips. smh
Re: Re: Re:
Anyone can go into wiki and edit stuff. Who is to say what you read there hasn't been edited fifteen time? At least with my massive 500,000 english word dictionary, it was correct at production time. And I will bet that it has conscience and sub-conscience in it. Remember this when I come back in a year with confirmation.
You can look up the definitions of words in basically every major English dictionary through their dedicated websites. If you can’t find “sub-conscience” on dictionary.com, the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the Cambridge dictionary, or the Oxford-powered Lexico dictionary, you’re not going to find it in any print dictionary.
And, per usual, I’ll remind you that pretending to be stupid and actually being stupid are indistinguishable.
Re:
Stephen, he is trolling...
Re: Re: Re: Re:
It takes a year for you to find your dictionary?
And then there’s this gem:
Ummm, you were the only one who mentioned wikis here, and there are a lot of online dictionaries that don’t operate like wikis do. But since you asked, when it comes to Wiktionary, that really only questions redirects, definitions, pronunciations, or origins. It’s a completely different matter when a word doesn’t show up at all. And even if there may be some issues with the precise definitions given, they are at least reasonably close to what my physical copy of a dictionary says, as well as what the first several online dictionaries I could find say. I highly doubt that they’re all wrong.
The main issue with using Wikipedia as a source is when using it in an official paper or something or when you rely on it too much too religiously (which is true for any source). It’s actually pretty reliable for most things, especially the kind of things that are relatively simple or are commonly viewed. Dismissing wikis as a source out of hand in a comments section is just dumb and lazy, especially if you can’t give a better alternative. Your memory of what a dictionary we don’t know and you can’t find once said is not convincing, especially since you can’t give any details.
Use the Internet to find the definition, then. And if you plan to reply with another idiotic statement, I remind you that pretending to be an idiot and being an actual idiot are indistinguishable.
Re: Re:
You're wrong, Stephen is right.
Thanks for playing.
Re: Re: Re:
haha you also friend of Rosy?
Re: Re: Re:
Yes I don't want to play anymore. If my language hurts when you read it, GOOD!
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Some day you'll be sorry.. when this anonymous commenter get a Pulitzer!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
There's no Pulitzer for "dumbass".
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Hey! I resemble that remark. And I will bet my dinner that you never knew Professor Irwin Corey. If you look him up, you are a complete loser. (L)
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I believe you misspelled dumb ass.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Dumbass is a word, you dumb ass.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I'm sorry, but I just don't go around calling people dumbasses. Its a word that only comes up once a year at Techdirt. If its a word that some dumb ass combined two completely seperate words to form a single word that describes the same thing, it was probably someone who was in a hurry to call someone a dumb ass.
Re:
If, my friend, and I am saying that loosely, you have a conscience, you have a sub-conscience. I am not going to accuse you of having neither. That is just the way I was brought up.
Please define “sub-conscience”.
Re:
Ok, association is good. That's one. Now go to sleep!
Re: Re:
Further, Chuck is one of thousands of test pilots. He happened to get the assignment. Any other could have done it as well. Beyond that, he didn't design or build the damn thing that actually did the sound-barrier breaking. So, Chuck has been profiting off of US taxpayer dollars from what he was lucky enough to be allowed to do. He should be hanged or something, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Did your school teach you that education? Good golly man. He broke the sound barrier while everyone who was on the ground was still theorizing what would happen to him and the jet!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The fact that Yeager was the first pilot was largely luck. He was hardly the only member of the Air Force able and willing to fly the plane, which was designed and built by a number of people, none of whom were Yeager or doing so because Yeager told them to.
And they would’ve been stupid to fly multiple supersonic vehicles simultaneously, so someone had to go first. That “someone” just so happened to be Yeager.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Plagerism.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Hypothesizing, maybe, much in the same way there are always some people to hypothesize that atomic bombs would burn the whole atmosphere or the LHC would make black holes that swallow the planet. Regardless, so what? Whether he is an adrenaline junkie or whatever his motivations, there are millions of people who do risky shit all the time.
Fuck, Yeager isn't even the only guy at that time to be testing inventions. Lots of guys fucking well died.
And none of this has any bearing on whether someone can mention Chuck. Although i am increasingly of the opinion that no one ever mention him again.
America the land of the free, home of free speech,
stating a fact is not copyright infringment,
its made worse in that in order to break the sound barrier he used a plane paid for by the tax payer and funded by tax payer research in military jet technology ,
and now he seeks to sue some company simply for mentioning his name ?
There are many debates on tech forums about apple vs android,
who was the best tech ceo,etc
i don,t see apple or steve job,s family suing reddit or asking for a payment every time someone mentions steve jobs,
Re:
Military funding is not tax payer funds. Remember the government prints its own money before they tax it 1000 times over.
Re: Re:
bullshit
Re: Re: Re:
Good retort 🤔
Re: Re: Re:
Obviously you know not where our tax money goes. 40% to the Church of England and 60% to the Vatican.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[citation needed]
[citation desperately needed]
Re: Re:
"Military funding is not tax payer funds."
Interesting statement there, care to back that up with supporting evidence?
I realize that wars are not part of the budget and therefore anyone who wants to balance the budget is being silly, but the military budget is met via use of tax revenue.
From where do you think the funding comes from? Space aliens?
"Remember the government prints its own money before they tax it 1000 times over."
Umm - ok, I'll try to remember that.
Re: Re: Re:
lol
Re: Re: Re:
The Pentagon will be funded long after us citizens are dead and blowing about in the wind! But nice try though.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Still no evidence, huh? How exactly are you crowing about winning when what you said did not even remotely address anything the other AC said or asked.
The only thing you did say wasn’t supported by any evidence either, and it doesn’t prove that, in the here and now, military spending comes from anywhere other than tax revenue (outside of some war-related spending, which does not include the Pentagon). Based on the budgets passed by Congress, at the very least some of the military’s funds comes from tax revenue.
Do you have any actual, verifiable evidence for any of your claims here?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Maybe he is thinking of Iran Contra, but that was not the military.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
If that's the case, funding would be moot. But i don't see the military-industrial complex as an actual single entity mining, growing, and building all it's own shit. Despite ridiculously over-funding bad ideas and activities, they are part of a larger economy where money is generated by people working and creating value, regardless as to the extra-economic estimations one may have about that value. Any real "pulling money from thin air" is done by the Holy Trading Markets and their Speculators. Which is why everything has to go into the shitter occasionally.
P.S., if the gov is printing so much cash willy-nilly. maybe they should fucking pay off their debts, especially to holders in places like China. Might be of strategic value. Just a thought.
Re:
No advertiser would dare use someone's name within the framework of commercial advertising without at least knowing they were on thin ice taking such a risk.
Re: Re:
wrong. it happens all the time.
Re: Re: Re:
So do lawsuits over it as seen here again being commented on in Techdirt.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
and everyone of them loses
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Where do you get your information? On the back of a cereal box?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Well seeing as you don’t know they have dictionary’s on the internet you gots no room to talk bro.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I never said I did not know about dictionaries on the internet, but such a movement exists to remove everything that isn't politically correct that has me scratching my head along with exzema about wanting to trust what I read researching, but never would I stake a total stranger's life on it.
I have only one response to this.
Re:
I was too afraid to use that link..
Re: Re:
Here, let me help you, try this link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hfYJsQAhl0
Re: Re:
FTR, it’s this:
Re:
I'd always wondered where that quote came from, thanks for the laugh and finally answering that question.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Does your microwave spy upon your activities in the kitchen?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Huh? First of all, I can find plenty of non-PC terms on plenty of online dictionaries.
Second, nothing being discussed here has anything to do with PC culture or could be considered even remotely politically incorrect.
Third, nothing being discussed here is a matter of life or death, so we don’t need our sources to be that reliable. There are lots of things that are completely reliable that I still wouldn’t rely on in a life-or-death matter, but here the stakes aren’t that high.
When I first saw it.
If somehow this wins, history books are fucked!
Don’t Have The Rights? Tough!
n/t
Well if that's how he wants it...
If so much as mentioning the man is enough for him to demand payment it seems a suitable response would be to simply refuse to do so.
Ever.
In this case they could simple change the ad to something along the lines of '"Seventy years ago the sound barrier was broken," and Airbus was now "trying to break the cost barrier. It cannot be 'speed at any cost.'"
No mention of who did it, no name given, simply 'X event happened' and nothing more. If he demands to be paid any time his name is mentioned then not doing so would seem to nicely nip the problem in the bud, and if that means his accomplishment fades from history because no-one attaches his name to it that's just too bad and entirely his fault.
Re: Well if that's how he wants it...
Chuck Yeager is still a household name! He is an icon and it seems like a new generation of people who have done nothing to stake their claim in the annals of the history books begrudge him for protecting his name, his Brand and his many claims to fame now simply because he is suing Airbus for using his name and historic accomplishment in their upcoming corporate commercial flights advertising. Wow.
So what?
Re:
You try to sell your product using someone else's household name and watch in amazement how your mail box fills up.
Re: Re:
TBH, I’ve never understood how even having a celebrity endorse your product works, and I’m quite skeptical regarding how effective some forms of advertising are.
But even that’s a far cry from whether simply mentioning a household name has a substantial impact on your success. Particularly where, as here, the use is only tangentially related to the specifics of the ad, which is about pricing for flights.
It also doesn’t change the fact that it’s completely irrelevant to whether Yeager has a non-frivolous case here. Neil Armstrong is also a household name, but even if merely mentioning his name was able to substantially increase sales and/or awareness of your brand (which is itself questionable), he still wouldn’t be entitled to anything if all that was said about him was that he was the first to walk on the Moon.
That’s not how trademark or right of publicity works. Stating a historical fact cannot infringe on trademark or right of publicity, even if doing so provides commercial benefits for the speaker. As such, whether or not Yeager is a household name is completely irrelevant to this discussion.
Re: Well if that's how he wants it...
If I can't demand payment every time someone says my name then neither can Chucky. I respected the man right up to today. Now he's just another litigious a$$hole with a misplaced sense of his own importance and value.
Re: Well if that's how he wants it...
You giving that correction to Airbus for free? That is really crazy.
While Gen Yeager might own some rights to his name, any rights to the event probably belong to the US Air Force which was funding the program when Yeager flew the X1 faster then sound.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As a test pilot, I think he retains rights to the achievements he successfully completes. Airforce retains all data.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No one has a “right to an achievement”. That is a historical fact that cannot be patented, copyrighted, trademarked, or made a trade secret. It also cannot be restricted by the right of publicity or similar rights. There are no rights to be had here, other than the right to be associated with that achievement and vice versa.
Also, wouldn’t the data retained by the Air Force include the information that Yeager was the pilot and that this was the first successful manned flight of a supersonic jet? That is data, after all.
If this was violating any of Chucklehead Yogurt's rights, oh man, imagine how many other things we wouldn't be able to have.
For example: political campaigns couldn't ever mention the names of their opponents in their speeches or advertisements! (Or the names of their predecessors. Or the President. Or a past President.)
The song Sweet Home Alabama would be illegal, because it name-drops Neil Young. (What a cruel, cruel world it would be in which Sweet Home Alabama is illegal, but the Kid Rock knockoff is perfectly fine...)
The Guinness Book of World Records, Ripley's Believe It Or Not, and similar books would be unable to list any factual oddities without permission! (I'm not talking about Billy Mitchell's butt-hurt I'M A GOOD NOODLE lawsuit, I'm talking about something undisputable but unpleasant, like "most unsuccessful attempts to run for office in Idaho" or something.)
Re:
I know education today is not teaching respect. It also is not teaching practicality. The internet is teaching politicization of everything apparently.
Re: Re:
Serious question: How do you teach respect?
Re: Re: Re:
All I know is that Aretha Franklin can teach you how to spell it.
Re: Re:
In another comment, you were complaining about PC culture on the internet, which is closely related to being respectful. Now you’re passive-aggressively whining about someone being disrespectful. How do you reconcile these seemingly inconsistent views?
And how was the other AC politicizing anything? Sure, he mentioned political campaigns, but only to note that if Yeager was to prevail here, that could have severe consequences for political campaigns. Nothing else they said came close to discussing political topics beyond what is necessary whenever talking about legal issues.
As for practicality, the whole idea is that what Yeager is saying wouldn’t be practical. I’d say he understands practicality pretty well.
Re: Re: Re:
Yep. It's not politicized if it affects everyone equally, and it's a disappointing truth that you see very few politicians of any affiliation campaigning these days without not only mentioning but attacking their opponents.
As far as respect goes... if our anonymous air force fan hails from Idaho, sorry, their state just happened to get the random 2% punchline. If they're a fan of Kid Rock, sorry, but All Summer Long is a weak mashup of "Werewolves in London" with "Sweet Home Alabama" and I shall never be making love to it. If they're a Billy Mitchell fan... sorry, I didn't know those existed.
And if they're upset that I didn't use Chunky Yoga's real name, hey, they're the ones being disrespectful by using his incredibly important name while advertising their opinions... I'm just making sure I obey the wishes of He Who Shall Not Be Named.
Re: Re:
Respect CAN'T be teached, it has to be earned.
Re: Re: Re:
But it can be taught.
news or advertising
Was it news or advertising?
It makes a difference.
Is news on a product website classified as advertising or as news?
The web link calls it news.
https://www.airbus.com/newsroom/news/en/2017/06/a-clean-sheet-approach-to-airbus-racer-high-sp eed-demonstrator.html
(d) For purposes of this section, a use of a name, voice, signature, photograph, or likeness in connection with any news, public affairs, or sports broadcast or account, or any political campaign, shall not constitute a use for which consent is required under subdivision (a).
Re: news or advertising
"Is news on a product website classified as advertising or as news?"
"Is news ... classified as ... news?"
Hamilton's really gone to town shitting up this thread. What's the matter, Fransexual, David Liebowitz no longer doing it for you?
So they should print a new article saying he DIDN'T break the sound barrier, to cancel the original advert?
Then people will think Cuck Yeager is a liar and fraudster....
I personally dealt with Chuck Yeager briefly, during my media career around 35 years ago, and found him to be a completely self-absorbed, chrome-plated asshole. Any number of test pilots could have easily been the first to break the sound barrier; Yeager just happened to be at the right place, at the right time. I hope he gets thrown on his old ass right out of court, and spends the rest of his miserable life deeply in debt for Airbus' legal costs. "American hero", my right nut!
Yet more lawyers
The man is 96. You know this is just lawyers working for his estate (possibly prompted by his kids looking to pad their inheritance) finding anything to pad their hours. Any time you see such blatant stupidity, it's almost always lawyers making work out of nothing.
