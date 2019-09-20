Another Nail In the Coffin Of Corporate Sovereignty, As Massive Asian Trade Deal RCEP Nears Completion Without It
from the ISDS,-what-is-it-good-for? dept
Remember RCEP? The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is a massive trade deal being negotiated by most of South-East Asia -- including China and India. Although still little-known, it has been grinding away in the background, and is drawing closer to a final agreement. Almost exactly a year ago Techdirt noted that there were some interesting rumors that corporate sovereignty -- officially known as investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) -- might be dropped from the deal. A story in The Malaysian Reserve confirms that is the case:
After missing several deadlines, member countries of the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have agreed to exclude the investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) mechanism, a move that might expedite conclusion of the talks by the end of the year.
[Malaysia's] Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Datuk Darell Leiking … said all RCEP member states -- 10 Asean countries plus six free trade agreement (FTA) partners namely Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea -- have decided to drop the ISDS, but the item could be brought up again within two years of the agreement's ratification.
So corporate sovereignty is definitely out of the initial agreement, but could, theoretically, be brought back after two years if every participating nation agrees. Despite that slight loophole, this is a significant blow against the entire concept of ISDS. It's part of a larger trend to drop corporate sovereignty that has been evident for some time now. That still leaves plenty of toxic ISDS clauses in older investment treaties and trade deals, but the tide is definitely turning.
Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter, Diaspora, or Mastodon.
Filed Under: china, corporate sovereignty, dispute settlement, india, isds, rcep, trade agreements
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Interesting, if brief, article. Could you expound upon why the exclusion of corporate sovereignty and thus diminishment of ISDS is a problem? It seems to me a way to prevent corporations from running roughshod over the laws of the nation in which they're operating, i.e. a good thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[Asserts positions not in the article]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
What in the article makes you think the author thinks the diminishment of ISDS is a problem?
That statement seems to be fairly specific. Maybe you didn't read to the end?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I know I don't want to live in a world where corporations not only equate themselves with the rights of humans, but superequate as entities that live on far past that of humans and steal every last power granted to us (American) citizens by the inalienable rights to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness so that all must serve the Corporate State.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Just to be that guy... those aren't rights. At least not in America.
"Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness" is from the Declaration of Independence, a document which has never been recognized as legally binding upon anyone.
A corporation is just a group of people. It thus makes sense that it should be subject to the same rights and restrictions as single people. (Or married people, for that matter.) Corporations should not be sovereign and immune to oversight, nor should the government be allowed to steal from or silence people just because those people cooperated.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Those are inainable rights that mean no person or government has the right to deny them as if they did not exist to all humans.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
As according to the Declaration of Independence, yes. But the Declaration of Independence is no more binding upon any person, corporation, or government than this comment is. (After all, King George didn't just read it and nod and say "you're right, you're independent now." We had to fight his minions for five years after that.)
The Constitution lays out the actual rights assured to people within the jurisdiction of the United States. They are far more specific rights, and thus are much more practical.
Imagine if life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness were actually enforceable rights. We could never imprison anyone who wasn't a murderer, because that would take away their liberty. We could never regulate businesses unless they were trapping or killing people, because it would interfere with the owners' pursuit of happiness.
They're certainly good points to have on a moral compass, but make for a really ineffective legal framework.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
from the ISDS,-what-is-it-good-for? dept
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Could you expound upon why the exclusion of corporate sovereignty and thus diminishment of ISDS is a problem?
Nowhere does the article assert that. For years, we've pointed out why ISDS clauses are a huge problem. In other words, the opposite of what you seem to suggest the article says.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If corporations are people and have corporate sovereignty ...
does that make them sovereign citizens?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Perish the thought!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Duh. Corporations have no RIGHTS. Especially Copright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply