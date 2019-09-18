Senator Hawley Responds To Techdirt With A Bunch Of Nonsense And Lies About His Own Bill That He Doesn't Seem To Understand
from the you-did-the-what-for-the-who-now? dept
Hoo boy. We've criticized a bunch of Senator Josh Hawley's nonsense over the past few months. After all, he's the elite cosmopolitan "get big government out of business" Senator who is railing against elite cosmopolitans, while demanding that government get deeply involved in regulating companies. Well, not all companies. Just tech companies. It's almost as if Hawley is deliberately picking on companies that he thinks don't like his insane brand of politics. Anyway, while Hawley has introduced a slew of nonsensical bills targeting internet companies, the most laughable was the one that literally lays out what features certain websites can and cannot use. As we wrote in our post about it, Hawley seems to want to appoint himself the product manager of the internet.
Saagar Enjeti, a reporter for The Hill, recently sat down with Hawley, and Enjeti has posted some highlights from the interview. It's kind of scary that this guy is a sitting US Senator, as almost everything he talks about, he demonstrates an astounding, almost comical, level of ignorance or a clearly superficial understanding. But, hilariously, Enjeti actually asks him specifically to respond to my criticism that he's trying to appoint himself the product manager for the internet. Hawley's response is... not good.
5/ A @techdirt columnist accused @HawleyMO of wanting to be the product manager of the internet with his proposals to ban infinite scroll, 30 min restrictions, among other things.
His counter: https://t.co/XGmKCIGbGc pic.twitter.com/Su8g3X0ayj
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 17, 2019
Let's write out the transcript here, because it is unbelievable. It's so unbelievable that I don't even think Hawley understands what his own bill says, and I'm almost wondering if he's commenting about a different bill, introduced in the other part of Congress.
Enjeti: So I also want to talk about your SMART Act. It's probably the most criticized foray of yours within the Big Tech debate. Among other things, you've proposed banning infinite scroll, autoplay, limiting users to 30 minutes a day. A Techdirt columnist said you want to appoint yourself "product manager of the internet." What would your counter to that be?
Hawley: My counter is that parents ought to be in control of raising their children, not big tech. So parents ought to have tools and options and support. So take the thing limiting 30 minutes for apps usage. I mean parents can change that. It's a default setting. But it gives control to parents to say, "look, these tech companies whose entire business model is focused on getting my kids addicted and then stealing, essentially, their information, and then turning around and selling it, it's time to stop that."
It's time to give parents control. To say, look, if I'm comfortable with my kids online, fine, that's the parents' choice, and the kids' choice. But it shouldn't be big tech's choice. Big tech shouldn't be raising our children. Infinite scroll and autoplay. These are technologies, quote unquote, that Big Tech has developed, in concert with psychologists, to try to get us -- and, again, especially kids and teenagers -- addicted to their platforms. Why should they be able to do that without scrutiny? Why shouldn't we give parents the ability to say "no"? It ought to be a choice, but the choice and the power of the choice ought to be in the hands of the family. Not in the hands of some Google executive.
First of all, none of this makes any sense at all. Parents already have that control. Not tech companies. Parents can block their kids from using certain services or apps or can use any number of the fairly long list of third party services to help control how much their kids use these services or their devices. Isn't that the free market at work, Senator Hawley? Second, Hawley's bill doesn't actually do anything that he suggests above.
The word "parent" doesn't even appear in the bill at all. Regarding the 30 minute limit, the bill says nothing about parents, but does say that any social media platform has to default to a limit of 30 minutes per day for all users, and while it does allow those users to alter the limit, it resets every month, and Hawley's bill requires the services to continue to nag users. It doesn't say that the ability to change the limit should be for parents changing things for their kids. Indeed, how hard would it be for kids to change the settings?
The same is true of the ban on autoplay and infinite scroll. Those are listed as "prohibited practices" -- not "tools for parents to help their kids." Yes, it does say that services can offer a way for users to "opt-in" to both, but says this can be accomplished by "pushing a button." Does Senator Hawley think that kids can't push buttons?
Also, we won't even get into how wrong he is to argue these companies are either "stealing their information" or "turning around and selling it" (though, Senator Hawley, if they're selling it, can you tell us where to buy it? Because it's not actually happening. But, damn, you could really prove your point if you went out and bought that "stolen" information that you insist is for sale), but it seems worth pointing out that Hawley exempts autoplay ads from his autoplay ban. If he were really concerned about the privacy implications and the data implications of these services, then, um, wouldn't that include ads? But, nope, Hawley's all happy to let these companies continue autoplay if it's for making money.
And, while I'd normally say this goes without saying, it appears to need saying based on Hawley's own confused comments: how the hell is a bill that has the government "make choices" for you an example of "giving more choices" to parents?
Honestly, so much of Hawley's description of his own bill actually sounds like he's talking about an entirely different (but still dumb) bill, the one that was introduced by Rep. Goasar in the House, and which would require companies to offer content moderation tools for end users. That one, you could credibly argue, is about putting more control in the hands of end users (parents or not...).
But, really, all we're left with here is a Senator who doesn't seem to understand how technology works, what his own bill says or does, what it means for "big government" to meddle in private businesses, or, really, anything. How is this guy in a position of power?
Filed Under: big tech, choice, infinite scroll, josh hawley, parents, product manager, think of the children
Companies: amazon, facebook, google
Reader Comments
View by: Time | Thread
Ignorance breeds ignorance, so I assume his voter base shares his level of ignorance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's Missouri. All you have to do to get elected senator is have an (R) next to your name and avoid using the phrase "legitimate rape".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I was just in Missouri for a week and I didn't spot a single Trump bumper sticker (and I was looking for them) and nobody was wearing a MAGA hat. Yeah, it's a seriously backward place but those I talked with where politics came up are, despite still being vote-the-party-line Republicans, really aren't fans of the orangutan in chief. At least not any more. Many if not most would like him to get the hell off Twitter and learn to follow scripts at speeches just so they aren't all embarrassed on a daily basis.
Your point still stands; They all still vote for whoever has (R) net to their name, but at least they recognize stupid when they see it (even if that isn't enough to get them to vote any other way).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Despite knowing it will hurt, I will now shoot my foot.'
Your point still stands; They all still vote for whoever has (R) net to their name, but at least they recognize stupid when they see it (even if that isn't enough to get them to vote any other way).
If anything that's even worse. It's problematic enough for someone to make bad choices because they don't know that those choices are bad, but knowing they are bad and doing it anyway takes a special kind of stupidity, tribalism(but I repeat myself) and/or stubbornness.
That they may not support him overtly is meaningless if they'd still vote for him and/or support his actions in general, and if they want to stop being embarrassed by him on a regular basis, well, stop supporting him/the party that supports him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
They just don't wear their maga ness on their sleeves, there are a ton of em out there. Might have something to do with open carry, I dunno.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"They all still vote for whoever has (R) net to their name, but at least they recognize stupid when they see it"
Do they, though? All your anecdote means to my mind is that Missourians are not as much into buying political merchandise.
But, of course, it doesn't matter in practice. Whether they're full-blooded Trumpian cult members or Republicans who begrudgingly vote for him because he's on their team, the result is the same.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
i Don’t know Thad.
These days those two things have a lot in commen.
And I’m not even a a democrat lol
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
My counter is that parents ought to be in control of raising their children, not big government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But, that takes work, requiring parents to, you know, be parents, and who has time for that?
No no, much better to force companies to shoulder that burden and blame them if anything goes wrong, allowing parents to avoid having to be 'mean' by setting limits or handing out punishments for any violations of those limits.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
For example, my kids aren't allowed on Facebook, and need permission and vetting to use any other service that requires sign-up. Suddenly, Social Media isn't as big an issue at our house.
It doesn't matter what other parents let their kids do -- if you don't agree with the practices of an online service, DON'T USE IT. If this inconveniences you or your kids because they don't know the latest gossip, miss some announcements about events, etc. -- guess what? There's more stuff going on in this world of ours than any single person could ever hope to accomplish. Just do something else.
If Senator Hawley really wants to make a difference, he should put forward a bill that requires online services to use publicly available APIs such that people's data isn't tied to a particular platform and service. Then people would have the choice to use platforms that protect their kids while still having them be interoperable with the leaky platforms everyone else is using.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Here's my claims, and here's the site that lists their flaws.'
It would be one thing if he was just rebutting what he claimed were general criticisms, as he might be able to get away with lousy excuses and claims like that, but given it was specifically addressing TD's coverage anyone interested is likely to come to TD to see what the fuss is about, at which point they will see the numerous explanations for why the bill is a bad idea and why his excuses fall flat in justifying it.
As attempts to defend a bill go to call this one 'poor' would be a bit of an understatement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Saagar's face says it all
That incredulous look of "I know you are speaking English... but the words that are coming out of your mouth don't make sense"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Saagar's face says it all
Simpsons did it! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xq0XNILIYTw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDuMp2kDxos
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Senator Josh Hawley (R). These days it's hard to tell if it stands for Republican, Russian or Retard. Maybe all 3.
I guess I'll die of old age before I can go back. :(
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'moron', 'ditz', 'braindead buffoon'... so many other options
Please try to refrain from using 'retard' as an insult, there are much better ways to say that someone is blindingly stupid that don't involve using slurs like that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'moron', 'ditz', 'braindead buffoon'... so many other option
Any that start with "R"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'moron', 'ditz', 'braindead buffoon'... so many other op
Republican.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'moron', 'ditz', 'braindead buffoon'... so many other op
Quick check of a thesaurus site and didn't see any single words unless you want to stretch and go with 'ridiculous'. You could go with 'rationally challenged' perhaps if you're dedicated to having an 'r' phrase for 'stupid/foolish', but at that point might be best to just drop it as a failed joke/insult.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 'moron', 'ditz', 'braindead buffoon'... so many othe
I actually think the term "Retarded" is used properly if he means that his thought process has been "retarded" by lack of actual thought.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'moron', 'ditz', 'braindead buffoon'... so many other op
Retrograde or just wRong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'm sure you can think of ways to criticize Hawley without using a slur against an entire group of people who have nothing to do with this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Apologies. I don't even think of those with Downs or other types of brain anomalies as being what I just termed. I reserve that for special cases like the senator in question.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I thought those people wished to be called "intellectually disabled".
Also, https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/retard
How do you know the author of the post wasn't using the word as in forms 1 or 3 in the definition above?
Maybe don't be such a snowflake?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Well, you might note your link notes that entry 3 is usually offensive. It is considered offensive because it equates mental retardation with general stupidity. It was using the term for one afflicted with mental retardation to insult someone without mental retardation, thereby insulting those with mental retardation.
Form 1 generally applies to objects, as the application of the word retard to people is either in form 2 as a slur, or as an insult in form 3 reinforcing the idea that form 2 is a slur.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The Russians?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
subject
WHAT'S an actual lie anywhere, Maz?
You headline it; I read all your text, and you just gainsay -- and rant.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: subject Lies?
A lies is when someone promises to leave and then comes back with a different username.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
WHAT'S an actual lie anywhere
Hawley may indeed have other or more ideas than the current text! So what? There may be changes before passed.
In any case, slanting / rambling is NOT lying.
State the specific words that you claim are lies, or "Gary" will call you out.
[And yet again, comment in on prior piece, and immediately after, is BLOCKED here!
You have chutzpah accusing others of hidden tactics.]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: WHAT'S an actual lie anywhere
Apparently Maz prohibits long names in his pieces. Definitely NOT same as in minion pieces of late.
WAY back, he said the controls on the site are "pretty fine-grained", so I think that's possible.
It's certainly fact that three tries failed, then in with just "name".
And, again, since AM getting in, WHY?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Because you announce your intentions to spam the site like an ignorant motherfucker? Protip, maybe don't do that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: an actual lie
You promising to leave an never come back is a great example of an actual lie bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: WHAT'S an actual lie anywhere
“He May indeed have more ideas then the current text!”
Lol you can’t even lie for him without admitting his ideas need help to suck less.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You have to understand here that by "parents", Hawley means "the government" and by "their kids" he means you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So I guess go with this story...
And ignore that Google is currently getting taken apart on CSPAN.
Yeah... I doubt anybody cares about how badly Google is doing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The dog zoffed in the corner again
Where is your super hot blog bro?
Oh you don’t have one and just want to act like a little bitch.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I haven't watched it but I can almost guarantee that is not what happened.
More likely a bunch of senators spouted off a bunch of "feel good" statements that completely misunderstand what is actually going on and show that they are more or less technologically illiterate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So I guess go with this story...
Well, first of all, only an idiot would write a story on something that is on-going as we speak before it at least ends for the day. Writing this story now doesn’t mean they won’t report on that story later. I mean, you wrote your comment before noon; there was still plenty of time for them to address that.
Second, the fact that something is happening on CSPAN hardly means that anyone actually cares about it outside of politicians. CSPAN essentially shows everything going on in Congress if it’s public, regardless of interest from the public.
Finally, unless Techdirt is mentioned on CSPAN while Google is being taken apart, this story would probably take priority for Techdirt. After all, they have a more personal interest in it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Actually, I'd be OK with banning infinite scroll or at the very least forcing companies to offer a numbered page alternative.
I'm sure infinite scroll seemed like a good idea to whoever thought it up, but I wonder if they ever stopped to consider that it would effectively make older content on active sites impossible to reach. Browsers weren't designed to handle web pages that 1,000+ screens long with 3,000+ images. Even if they can handle it without crashing, nobody is going to scroll through hundreds of pages trying to find something that was posted a long time ago. If they were broken up into numbered pages, you could jump 10-20 pages at a time, or even edit the URL to jump farther back.
Then there are the times that the Javascript for the infinite scroll bugs out and stops working, usually after you've spent the last ten minutes scrolling down. At that point, your only recourse is to reload the page, which will probably reset the browser to the top of the page, discarding your position and causing you to say "Fuck this, it's not worth my time trying to get back to where I was when it will probably just screw up again!"
So yeah, I'm not a fan of infinite scroll at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Infinite scroll doesn't work at all the way you think it does.
This "feature" came about with the advent of NoSQL data repositories as a substitute for a SQL database. NoSQL doesn't paginate well if at all, instead returning a "token" representing where it last left off each time more results are asked for. Send that token back to the repo and you get the next batch of results with a new token. NoSQL also is terrible at telling you how many results there are in total so you can't provide those little page buttons at the bottom with a "go to end" button. SQL repos can paginate very well so they don't have this limitation.
UIs based on infinite scroll won't keep everything at the top of the scroll forever or the browser would quickly run out of memory. Already viewed results are typically discarded as you scroll forward. Services that support backscrolling will usually keep the IDs of each entry around but discard the content itself to save memory. Then, when you scroll back, it can reload those entries by ID.
Ignoring all of that, banning a perfectly legal function ostensibly because some political hack thinks it's "bad" but justifying it by misstating how the technology works is simply ridiculous.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That's a bit misleading. Infinite scroll is a design choice, there are as many ways of using data from NoSQL databases as there are SQL databases. It depends on how you program your webpage to display this data.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
No it's not. Yes it is a design choice but there is nothing inherently bad or wrong with it. It's no different than Microsoft putting the close window button on the right and Apple putting it on the left.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I agree that the government instituting a ban on this sort of design choice is going too far, and that going for numbered pages instead of or in addition to infinite scroll isn’t that simple when dealing with NoSQL.
That said, both infinite scroll and the fact that Microsoft and Apple place the close buttons on opposite sides of the window are annoying. They should be able to do it, but they shouldn’t actually do it, IMO.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Are you saying they should both put the close buttons in the center? :P
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
No, it's not. It takes the exact same amount of time to move the mouse to the close button, regardless of which corner of the window it's in.
On the other hand, if a site had page buttons, you can typically jump to the 100th page of results in about 10 clicks, or even less if you can just edit the URL to change "page=1" to "page=100". With infinite scroll you would need to scroll through 99 pages of content before reaching the 100th, which takes significantly longer than clicking page buttons.
Try going back 5-6 years on a YouTube channel that puts outs a couple videos a day and see if you still think there's nothing bad about infinite scroll.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I disagree. Moving my hand to the right, away from my body is always much faster for me than moving it to the left, towards or across my body. This goes for any activity, not just computer mice but anything.
Again, I disagree. In some cases where sites are coded poorly and it takes a while to scroll, sure, I can see that as a valid complaint. But on decently coded sites, scrolling through 99 pages is at least as fast (if not faster in some cases) as jumping pages. The only thing that would be faster is modifying the URL but not all sites are programmed with page numbers directly in the URL.
Page buttons work great for traditional mice and keyboard setups. Not so much for mobile devices where you are mostly navigating with one finger or your thumb. Page buttons on my phone are severely annoying and editing the url is worse, given the small screen real estate. Infinite scroll works better than page buttons on mobile.
Ultimately this is a design choice which is essentially someone's personal preference. Yes it could be moderately influenced by whether it's being designed for a desktop or mobile experience but at the end of the day, both are equally valid ways of doing the same thing. Your personal preference is fine but that doesn't make either one inherently bad or evil.
I have. What exactly am I supposed to think is horrible about it? To me there's no real difference in function between the two. I can either scroll really fast or jump pages. Both get me to the same spot in relatively the same amount of time. What's more annoying to me is that there aren't more granular search options so I don't have to scroll or go through multiple pages at all. Just let me put in some additional filtering options so I get better results.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
So basically it's the result of a broken system system designed by someone who couldn't be bothered to make it work properly. Who designs a database that doesn't even know how many entries are in a given category and doesn't allow a specific number of results to be requested? How is it a good idea to have a database where all you can tell it is "send me some entries" and then you have to settle for whatever the program decides to give you?
And what's the excuse on sites like YouTube? When you press the Load More button, it always loads exactly 30 videos. Given that fact, there's no reason they couldn't have page buttons like they used to many years ago. Even if the system doesn't know the total number of results so they can't provide a button to jump to the end, they could just calculate pages based on batches of 30. Maybe this doesn't count as true "infinite scroll" since you have to click a button each time, but there's no other way to access older videos other than to keep loading more.
Yes, you can sort the videos in reverse date order to start with the oldest ones, but if you want to view videos from the mid point in the channel's life, you're going to need to scroll through dozens of pages, no matter which end of the list you start from.
Then why is that I get noticeable pauses at the bottom of each page as it loads in new content, but scrolling backwards, even all the way to the top never has any visible loading?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
There's a difference between "not a fan" and "this should be legally prohibited." I don't trust the US Congress to legislate web design patterns.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
So if I understand you correctly, you're not a fan of Rekrul's post and you think it should be legally prohibited :P
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The bigger issue is when they have infinite scroll content...and then stick links like 'about' and 'contact us' and 'terms of service' BELOW the infinite scroll. You scroll down, you see the links, you reach to click on them...and right as you're doing that new content loads in, the links drop away right under your fingers, and you end up clicking some ad instead.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Maybe he should be writing legislation governing the behavior of parents instead of tech companies. I'm sure that would go over better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
me thinks you doeth protest too much.....
like everything you write, almost without exception, is to protect the interests of big corporate ass-ets. cutting yourself another piece of pai? how do you afford so many knee pads?
right, they pay you.
prove me wrong with actual verifiable facts. you know, like stories that defend the individual, and not the corpse. it's not your right to enable mob rule via info sell out, and protecting the big boy's interest. [do they give you scripts?]
I haven't looked into hawley, so I'm not going to comment on him. BUT, YOU COULD NOT BE MORE OBVIOUS.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You have no excuse for such ignorance when the bottom of the article contains a tag for stories about Josh Hawley.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: me thinks you doeth protest too much.....
You mean the assets Article 17/13 are supposed to protect the interest of? Many big corporations want upload filters to stop copyright infringement, and even to bring the language of Article 17 stateside. But I'd be hard-pressed if you'll find any of those talking points here on Techdirt, apart from quotes from politicians in the EU that are as clueless as Hawley is when it comes to technology!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: me thinks you don’t understand the saying
“I haven't looked into hawley, so I'm not going to comment on him.”
Most of the time people are ashamed of being an ignorant fuckwit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: me thinks you doeth protest too much.....
like everything you write, almost without exception, is to protect the interests of big corporate ass-ets.
Must be why we published pieces about how to build a better internet that takes down the big corporate companies:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20190825/21540442853/protocols-not-platforms-technologi cal-approach-to-free-speech.shtml
Or how about the time we mocked the big companies for their tone deaf attempts to undermine privacy rules:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20190903/08283242910/facebook-twitter-hope-to-fix-californi as-troubled-privacy-law-withmisleading-ads.shtml?threaded=false
Or the many times we've called out their privacy flubs:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20190321/13060141846/facebook-screws-up-again.shtml
I think you're thinking we're a different site than we are.
cutting yourself another piece of pai?
I'm not even sure what this insult is supposed to mean? Are you suggesting that we're supportive of FCC chair Pai? Or against him?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: me thinks you doeth protest too much.....
Are you suggesting that we're supportive of FCC chair Pai?
As an advocate of copyright as a religion, blue is promptly triggered whenever it looks like someone is trying to cut in on his corporate paymasters' favor.
Insecurity is a dominant trait amongst copyright trolls.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: me thinks you doeth protest too much.....
"I haven't looked into hawley"
So... you remain wilfully ignorant of the subject of the article you're commenting on despite having the information immediately available linked from the article itself?
I'll give you something, at least you announce to everybody how worthless your comments are up front.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Dude, talk about clueless. Nobody on this site likes our current FCC Chairman (except paid shill commenter Richard Bennett). I think there has only been one article written by TD about something he did right that they agreed with. The fact that you seem to suggest TD is in favor of him shows you have no idea what you are talking about.
You mean like this article that you're commenting on? The one that says people should be able to choose how they want to view the web? Or how programmers should be allowed to code their sites however they want?
Then your entire comment can be tossed as irrelevant since the entire article involves him. Since you blatantly admit you know nothing about him, you are speaking from a position of absolute ignorance.
Why don't you provide us with actual verifiable facts to back that up. You know, like showing us how TD rights nothing but articles that praise big tech and NEVER criticize any big tech companies, such as Google, Amazon, etc... I'll wait.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: me thinks you doeth protest too much.....
Yes, because Techdirt never goes after big corporations like Google, Facebook, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, Spectrum, Nintendo, Microsoft, AT&T… Nope, never. /s
I have no idea where you got that from. None of us here are exactly fans of Ajit Pai. Also, that pun is terrible.
[citation needed]
Did you not read the article? Or the many articles on this subject that can be reached by clicking the tags?
Again, I don’t know where you’ve been, but Techdirt does that all the time!
I don’t think you understand what “mob rule” actually means, because it has absolutely nothing to do with selling out info or protecting big corporations. Even if they may not be completely inconsistent, they are completely unrelated concepts. “Mob rule” is more similar to “tyranny of the majority”, while corporate rule is rule by a rich minority, and selling out info is a consequence of ethics-free and regulation-free capitalism or corporate rule.
Not that Techdirt has ever promoted any of those ideas. (Again, have you read the articles here?)
Thus showing you haven’t read the article, as I suspected, which makes your point invalid. The entire article is about the specifics of things Hawley said and the legislation he, specifically, introduced. It’s not about the general idea of imposing regulations on Big Tech, protecting individuals’ privacy, or parental controls; it’s about a specific proposal and the arguments Hawley gave defending that proposal. If you don’t know anything about those specifics (which would be trivial for you to do by clicking the Hawley tag), then you don’t have enough information to draw any conclusions about this specific article.
Also, learn how capitalization and markdown work. Reading something in all lowercase is annoying, and using bold or italics is much more readable than using all-caps.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hawley's straw-man proves he's as insane as his bills
Reporter: Your bill doesn't make any sense. Tell me how this doesn't make you the "product manager of the internet"?
Hawley: Let me tell you a little something about the problem with the way big tech is raising our kids today...
Me, facepalming: That's not what he asked you! That's not what's happening, and your bill doesn't even say anything about parental controls!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not insane, dishonest
That's not stupidity or insanity, that's dishonesty. Rather than answer the question asked of him he shifted to answering a completely different question, one where he could control the narrative rather than the person asking him questions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
UNBELIEVABLE!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Autoplay
Personally, I'd be FOR banning autoplay, especially ads. Penalty should be dragging and quartering for the perpetrators.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Autoplay
Radarmonkey is looking at you, Chrome.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Glossary of terms
You forgot the glossary!
Parent: A government official
Child/Kid: everyone else
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"stealing their information" or "turning around and selling it"
I agree the dudes a moron and his bill is idiotic. However I've read a million articles on here about your supposedly anonymized being sold and that with a couple of cross references it's personally identifiable. I'm not sure why all of a sudden data being sold isn't happening?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
However I've read a million articles on here about your supposedly anonymized being sold and that with a couple of cross references it's personally identifiable.
Can you point to where we've said that? Because I'm pretty sure we've said the exact opposite:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20180320/18011039462/facebook-has-many-sins-to-atone-sel ling-data-to-cambridge-analytica-is-not-one-them.shtml
So if you could point to one of the "million articles" that would be helpful.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Won't someone think of the children?
That's pretty close to a canned "won't someone think of the children?" response.
Given how little thought seems to have gone into his bill, I'm not all that surprised that he couldn't come up with a more thoughtful response.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Won't someone think of the children?
In that it is exactly a canned "won't someone think of the children?" response, yes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Look..
Can we just start firing people that say "quote unquote" into the Sun? The world will be a better place and I'm sure science can find some research value.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Data, what data
A lot of screed there.
Hawley is one of the two senators who I didn't vote for. I don't vote for Koch brother idiots. Or Alec supporters. And, that's why he doesn't know what's in the bill. Or even care. As long as it degraded another rights, made it easier to do business, or made it illegal to have a dissenting opinion, he's for it. And, now, he's on a national stage.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
