DOJ Decides To Help Publicize Snowden's Memoir By Suing Him For Failing To Run His Book By The CIA And NSA First
As you've probably heard, Ed Snowden just came out with his memoir, entitled Permanent Record. I haven't yet had a chance to read it, but it looks fascinating. Snowden obviously can't do the usual book tour for this kind of thing, but he has been doing a fresh round of very interesting interviews about his current situation -- including saying that he'd be willing to come home to the US and stand trial if only the US actually allowed a public interest defense for Espionage Act claims. As we've pointed out for years, one of the (many) problems with the Espionage Act is that it literally does not allow a defendant to explain why they leaked certain information, and assumes that it is equally nefarious to sell secrets to foreign enemies as it is to blow the whistle by informing the press of unconstitutional surveillance.
Still, the DOJ decided to help boost sales of Snowden's book by suing him for all of the proceeds, over violation of the contract he held with both the CIA and the NSA. The lawsuit is fairly straightforward. Anyone who works in the intelligence community signs a lifetime contract that forbids publishing any manuscript or speech related to their work, without first getting "pre-publication" review.
The government takes this very seriously (in fact, too seriously). Indeed, just recently there was another controversy about pre-publication review regarding a memoir and TV show by former CIA officer Amaryllis Fox. And, for reasons like these, it seems that -- purely on a legal basis -- Snowden and his publisher have a high likelihood of losing the lawsuit (in part because the law is against him here, and in part because he's unlikely to be in a position to contest it from Russia -- a point we'll discuss more below).
That said, pre-publication review is a hugely sketchy process. Earlier this year, a bunch of former intelligence officials actually sued the government, arguing that the requirement is unconstitutional. That case is still making its way through the courts, with the government pushing for it to be dismissed. However, there are other recent stories about what a bullshit process pre-publication review tends to be. It involves multiple different contracts with unclear definitions and unclear requirements. Recent revelations have also shown that the feds often use the process to purposefully delay books that will reflect poorly on the government, while speeding through ones that support the government's position, or are coming from high-profile former officials.
The ACLU, which is defending Snowden (and also involved in the other pre-publication lawsuit mentioned above) quickly put out a statement claiming that the book doesn't reveal any new secrets and didn't need to go through review:
"This book contains no government secrets that have not been previously published by respected news organizations. Had Mr. Snowden believed that the government would review his book in good faith, he would have submitted it for review. But the government continues to insist that facts that are known and discussed throughout the world are still somehow classified.
“Mr. Snowden wrote this book to continue a global conversation about mass surveillance and free societies that his actions helped inspire. He hopes that today’s lawsuit by the United States government will bring the book to the attention of more readers throughout the world.”
Snowden, for his part, seems to have had a bit of fun about the whole situation on Twitter, pointing out how it's helping to attract more attention to the book:
The government of the United States has just announced a lawsuit over my memoir, which was just released today worldwide. This is the book the government does not want you to read: (link corrected) https://t.co/JS1AJ6QlXg
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) September 17, 2019
It is hard to think of a greater stamp of authenticity than the US government filing a lawsuit claiming your book is so truthful that it was literally against the law to write.
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) September 17, 2019
The publisher should print excerpts from the government's furious objection to the publication of this book on the cover of every copy. I'm not sure I've ever seen a book that both the CIA *and* the NSA consider too dangerous to be read. pic.twitter.com/1sH4KTgmwM
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) September 17, 2019
Oh, and also this:
in conclusion this is good for bitcoin
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) September 17, 2019
Though, the framing of this as being about the government "not wanting" people to read the book is not entirely fair. They are not suing to stop the publication, which would be a much tougher task. They're suing for the money -- and as much as I disagree with the government on this, given the current state of the law, it's totally understandable why it feels the need to. Without this lawsuit, lots of others who are going through, or intend to go through, pre-publication review will point to the Snowden situation and say "but what about that guy?"
Anyway, as noted, the government likely does have a strong case, even as bullshit as the pre-publication rules are. And, so, perhaps this means that the Treasury will get a bit of money that should end up with Snowden or his publisher. But, if the goal (as Snowden has insisted) was merely to continue the conversation and get his story out there, well, the DOJ just ended up promoting the book quite a bit. Similar situations in history have, not surprisingly, driven up demand for books:
Huge mistake by US govt in filing civil lawsuit against Snowden over publication of memoir. UK ban of Spycatcher 50 years ago created huge demand. https://t.co/6RTVa8NiNq
— Ewen MacAskill (@ewenmacaskill) September 17, 2019
But, if the DOJ is collecting the revenue on the other end, perhaps it doesn't care?
There is one other element here that seems worth mentioning. Up at the top, we pointed out that Snowden says he'd come back to face trial if he was allowed to present a public interest defense for his whistleblowing. The fact that the government still refuses to allow this also makes it nearly impossible for Snowden to even fight this lawsuit, because the government will quickly argue that he's a "fugitive" and thus not able to be represented in court (as it did with Kim Dotcom). That seems to highlight the wider fallout of the over-aggressive nature of the Espionage Act, and the inability to use a public interest defense. It makes it that much more difficult for someone like Snowden to defend his own 1st Amendment rights. And that seems unfortunate.
Either way, while I can understand why the DOJ is doing this, and recognize that it's likely to win, that doesn't mean that it's the right move or a good thing overall.
I would hate to be this guy.
The ultimate whistle blower.
Forced to live in a country who's government might wipe him out when they're done with him, only to escape a country who's government would wipe him out if he returns.
Never learn from mistakes.
Snowden Hates Trump
https://www.msnbc.com/11th-hour/watch/full-interview-edward-snowden-on-trump-privacy -and-growing-threats-to-democracy-69091909602
AH. That's not his topic, just total hate. Snowden has at last outed himself as leftist / Deep State. Particularly since says wishes to get a fair trial in the USA: not only might Trump be maneuvered to bring that about, but Snowden has just severely biased about half the jury pool against him. And since his observation implies that he has insight into human nature, acting contrary to reason shows strong motive whelmed him.
Edward Snowden Says Could Return to US, Calls for Fair and Open Trial
https://sputniknews.com/us/201909131076793015-edward-snowden-says-could-return-to-us-c alls-for-fair-and-open-trial/
Snowden is no longer mentioning the corporations that he stated were full partners giving NSA "direct access".
All been a limited hangout! He's not content in Russia, would rather return to risk rest of his life in a Supermax prison. BALONEY.
[In the Guardian piece, he says content in Russia! BUT ZeroHedge implies he's seeking "asylum" in France.]
Re: Snowden Hates Trump
AH. That's not his topic, just total hate. Snowden has at last outed himself as leftist / Deep State.
Throw a "TDS" and "libtard" in your word salad and I'll have a bingo...
Re: Snowden Hates Trump
"leftist / Deep State"
Use of nebulous terminology hinders your point(s). Just come out and say what you are getting at and forget the silly dog whistles.
I doubt he will return due to the lack of a fair trial.
I thought that if you saw something you were supposed to say something. Oh well, guess that was bullshit too. It seems this is not what they really want from us little people, what they want is silent obedience and cheerful acceptance of whatever they toss your way. The double think requirements will cause mental illness and maybe it is intentional.
Re: Snowden Hates Trump
"In the Guardian piece, he says content in Russia! BUT ZeroHedge implies he's seeking "asylum" in France."
So, he's content in Russia, then. You should stop treating blog run by known liars as if they have the same weight as actual journalism venues, this is why you get so confused about what reality looks like.
Re: Re: Snowden Hates Trump
Better, just because he is satisfied with being in Russia doesn't mean asylum in France wouldn't be a better situation for continued advocacy.
Re: Snowden Hates Trump
Your use of Deep State to describe Snowden is particularly confusing. The 'Deep State', in so far as I understand the claim, are appointed, unelected lifelong government officials who are steering the government and undermining real true democracy from the inside.
Snowden was never a government appointee. His efforts to expose the surveillance state undermined and exposed the work of unelected lifetime government employees collecting blackmail material to use against the populace, aka the DEEP STATE.
By the DOJ suing Snowden the DOJ deprives Snowden of any US and most like any EU source income.
Proof is in the pudding
Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
That the US Government is exercising their absolute power, likely because they are scared of (or embarrassed by) what might be revealed shows how vulnerable they feel. That the 'classified' items they worry about have already been revealed, but they are not allowed to recognized such, as they are forbidden to read the articles that reveal them, expresses their head in the sand posture.
The best outcome will be that the courts allow the 'in the public interest' argument creating an exception to the so called Espionage Act. One can only hope.
Re: Proof is in the pudding
"That the 'classified' items they worry about have already been revealed, but they are not allowed to recognized such, as they are forbidden to read the articles that reveal them, expresses their head in the sand posture."
That is really stupid, insane even.
Snowden signed away rights -- as nearly all gov't / military do.
You and he can whine, won't help.
There IS good cause for ruling out common law / public good defence, as "Gary" and Masnick say, can't have the rabble deciding what's in "the public interest", must be left to gov't and courts.
Re: Snowden signed away rights -- as nearly all gov't / military
You would make a good concentration camp guard because you would respect government secrecy over human rights and rule of law.
Re: Re: Snowden signed away rights -- as nearly all gov't / mili
This must really help their recruitment efforts. Who in their right mind would accept such working conditions?
Re: Snowden signed away rights -- as nearly all gov't / military
Here’s the problem with that line of logic: by not allowing “public interest” as a defense, even a qualified defense to be adjudicated by the courts, the courts are unable to decide what’s in “the public interest” or not when it comes to violations of the Espionage Act. It’s solely the discretion of the Executive branch (or future modifications to the Espionage Act by the Legislative branch) that could allow for the public interest to be considered. And based on the way the law was written and how the law has been enforced, they aren’t really considering the public interest at all. Since it’s not a defense or even an element of the offense, the courts are not allowed to even consider the public interest at all, so they don’t play any role in deciding whether a violation of the Espionage Act is in the public interest.
Re: Trolled away rights
There IS good cause for ruling out common law
See, there ya go again Blue Balls. You can't fault any of us for dismissing your rants when you can't define your terms.
If you mean "Common Decency" then maybe you should say it, instead of trying to hijack a term that is already in use?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_law
Re: Snowden signed away rights -- as nearly all gov't / military
"must be left to gov't and courts."
aka, the rabble.
It all comes out in 2040
The dirty secrets of all governments will be free for all to see after 2040 so I hope the evil people still alive at that time are brought to account for their actions. I honestly expect every government down to the local town level to be disbanded once the attacks and outright abuses are exposed. It will be a strange new world to be able to trust your officials to act on your behalf, but that will be because they can be verified. Trust but verify and if they won't let you know they are up to no good.
Re: It all comes out in 2040
So is that the date when your biblical prophecy shall be fulfilled and all that?
Just curious - I always try to set a reminder and track such events. So far the forces of divine revelation aren't scoring so well on the accuracy of their predictions!
Re: Re: It all comes out in 2040
What do you mean not scoring well? They have a perfect record so far. They've been wrong every time.
nice going! exactly how do they expect this to turn out, then? if the book is published in Russia, for example, do they think they will be able to somehow confiscate every copy, rebrand it, then sell it on so they get the monies and Snowden gets nothing? do they really think he gives a shit about who gets what? his aim, i am sure, first and foremost, is to make as many people as possible aware of what the lying cunts in USA security forces, the United Police States of America, are still doing, even though they were exposed 6-7 years ago! when there isn't room, no amount of trying will let anything, let alone common sense get it!
So, the obvious answer is to pirate a copy of the book. If the DOJ is going to deny Snowden the proceeds of the book then I see no reason to give them the money.
Re:
Snowden, and his publisher, could put a copy of the book on the torrents and include a link to a donation site, out of the reach of the US Government. The publisher gets 10% and Snowden donates some portion of his take to the ACLU. It might work.
Just not seeing it
Come now, what was the problem? I mean we're talking about the CIA and NSA here, agencies that multiple people, from those working there to the politicians defending them, have assured the public are nothing less than total professionals who would never do something like tie the book up in red tape for months/years out of sheer spite, or demand retractions left and right because they insist that things that everyone already knows are still somehow secret.
No, clearly Snowden just wanted to skip what I'm sure would have been a quick, polite, and completely professional discussion with the CIA/NSA and rush to get the book out there for the money, and well, look where that eagerness got him...
About the money...
So...the US government gets all of his profits for any sales where they have jurisdiction. Do they get the publisher's profits too, or just the author's cut? And knowing that this is likely, why wouldn't he just make the US edition a self-published $0 e-book? Pull an reverse of the typical "International Edition"
Re: About the money...
Nice idea, but I'm not sure Amazon would be willing to 'sell' a $0 standalone book like that.
Re: Re: About the money...
They might, I have seen ebooks for that price, but it is still too much to pay for a DRMed product.
