Techdirt Podcast Episode 225: Does Dynamic Pricing Deserve The Hate?

from the market-questions dept

"Dynamic pricing" is an idea that sounds efficient and effective in economic theory, but often collapses under the weight of customer anger when put into practice. But while that is true of some of the most egregious approaches, other forms of dynamic pricing are ubiquitous and largely accepted — in part because of how the systems work, and in part because of how they present themselves to customers. This week, we're joined by Perfect Price CEO Alex Shartsis to discuss the many facets of dynamic pricing, and whether it deserves the hate it gets.

Filed Under: dynamic pricing, podcast, techdirt podcast

Companies: perfect price