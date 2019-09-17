You'd Think The FBI Would Be More Sensitive To Protecting Encrypted Communications Now That We Know The Russians Cracked The FBI's Comms
On Monday, Yahoo News had a bit of a new bombshell in revealing that the closures of various Russian compounds in the US, along with the expulsion of a bunch of Russian diplomats -- which many assumed had to do with alleged election interference -- may have actually been a lot more about the Russians breaching a key FBI encrypted communications system.
American officials discovered that the Russians had dramatically improved their ability to decrypt certain types of secure communications and had successfully tracked devices used by elite FBI surveillance teams. Officials also feared that the Russians may have devised other ways to monitor U.S. intelligence communications, including hacking into computers not connected to the internet. Senior FBI and CIA officials briefed congressional leaders on these issues as part of a wide-ranging examination on Capitol Hill of U.S. counterintelligence vulnerabilities.
These compromises, the full gravity of which became clear to U.S. officials in 2012, gave Russian spies in American cities including Washington, New York and San Francisco key insights into the location of undercover FBI surveillance teams, and likely the actual substance of FBI communications, according to former officials. They provided the Russians opportunities to potentially shake off FBI surveillance and communicate with sensitive human sources, check on remote recording devices and even gather intelligence on their FBI pursuers, the former officials said.
That all seems like a fairly big deal. And, it specifically targeted the FBI's encrypted communications phone system:
That effort compromised the encrypted radio systems used by the FBI’s mobile surveillance teams, which track the movements of Russian spies on American soil, according to more than half a dozen former senior intelligence and national security officials. Around the same time, Russian spies also compromised the FBI teams’ backup communications systems — cellphones outfitted with “push-to-talk” walkie-talkie capabilities. “This was something we took extremely seriously,” said a former senior counterintelligence official.
The Russian operation went beyond tracking the communications devices used by FBI surveillance teams, according to four former senior officials. Working out of secret “listening posts” housed in Russian diplomatic and other government-controlled facilities, the Russians were able to intercept, record and eventually crack the codes to FBI radio communications.
While this is all interesting in the "understanding what the latest spy v. spy fight is about," it's even more incredible in the context of the FBI still fighting to this day to weaken encryption for everyone else. The FBI, under both James Comey and Christopher Wray, have spent years trashing the idea that encrypted communications was important and repeatedly asking the tech industry to insert deliberate vulnerabilities in order to allow US officials to have easier access to encrypted communications. The pushback on this, over and over, is that any such system for "lawful access" will inevitably lead to much greater risk of others being able to hack in as well.
Given that, you'd think that the FBI would be especially sensitive to this risk, now that we know the Russians appear to have cracked at least two of the FBI's encrypted communications systems. Indeed, back in 2015, we highlighted how the FBI used to recommend that citizens use encryption to protect their mobile phones, but they had quietly removed that recommendation right around the time Comey started playing up the "going dark" nonsense.
Of course, it's possible that the folks dealing with the Russians cracking FBI encrypted comms are separate from the people freaking out about consumer use of encryption, but the leadership (i.e., Comey and Wray) certainly had to understand both sides of this. This leaves me all a bit perplexed. Were Comey and Wray so completely clueless that they didn't think these two situations had anything to do with one another? Or does it mean that they thought "hey, if we had our comms exposed, so should everyone else?" Or do they just not care?
Filed Under: communications, doj, encryption, fbi, going dark, protected communications, russia, russians
Reader Comments
No matter
No matter how bad it looks to the citizens, the intel community has it in their brain that their cracks/hacks/moles are far better than the other teams. Therefore it's in their best interest to keep the bugs coming, because our side will exploit them faster than the other side.
It makes perfect sense. If you have an ego the size of a gas giant.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_law
No, they believe that the US government should be able to keep secrets, and that the same government should be able to rad everybody's else's communications, be that their citizens foreigners or foreign governments. They will provide special secure phone to government officials, although they will manage the keys so that they can read all government communications.
The development of open source encryption will only be carried out in more friendly countries, like it was back in the days of the first crypto wars.
Re:
And that came back to bite them with the FREAK attack of 2015, a direct result of them forcing "export-grade" crypto into the standards during that last crypto war. "Sites affected by the vulnerability included the US federal government websites fbi.gov, whitehouse.gov and nsa.gov."
Similarly, see selective availability of GPS, by which they tried to ensure they'd have better positioning than their enemies. "During the 1990–91 Gulf War, the shortage of military GPS units caused many troops and their families to buy readily available civilian units. Selective Availability significantly impeded the U.S. military's own battlefield use of these GPS, so the military made the decision to turn it off for the duration of the war."
So, Comey et al. really do look clueless; or ignorant of history, anyway.
Which raises the obvious question, who'll be developing the "military-grade" American crypto? The answer, of course, is the lowest bidder from America—the country who'll no longer have any expertise in this area.
They'd be exempt, of course
They don't care. Why would they care? Any crypto regulation will grant the government itself an exemption -- whether the law directly states that or not, they would never get prosecuted for any violations. So strong crypto allowed by law gives them precisely nothing, while making strong crypto illegal gives them a huge power advantage. Why would they oppose that?
Re: They'd be exempt, of course
See, for example, Trump's phone. The people in charge like to pretend they're separate from the civilian world, immune to the flaws of its products, but they're not. They use a lot of normal commercial products like Windows, OpenSSL, Android, and if those are insecure they're going to have trouble.
We're supposed to trust these "good guys" with the backdoor keys to our encrypted communications when they can't even keep their own encrypted communications secure? Anyone who buys that line may be interested in a piece of prime waterfront real estate with a scenic view over the East River.
