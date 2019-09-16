Daily Deal: The Complete Web And Mobile Developer Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete Web and Mobile Developer Bundle covers the basics of web and mobile development, and features the popular instructor Rob Percival. You'll learn about C#, Swift, JQuery, PHP 7, and much more. You'll also learn the details behind iOS SDK and Android development. It's on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal