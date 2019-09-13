Daily Deal: Retro Bluetooth Speaker

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Retro Bluetooth Speaker adds a touch of old-school style to your space while letting you listen to your favorite music. It's bluetooth compatible and has a micro SD card slot. It measures 3.75 × 1.8 × 2.75 inches so it's very portable. It's on sale for $20.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.