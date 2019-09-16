Billy Mitchell Threatens To Sue The Guinness World Record Folks For Removing His Records
from the not-how-it-works dept
Last time we wrote about Billy Mitchell -- a man who appears to be famous for playing video games and pissing people off -- he was losing his legal fight against Cartoon Network for having a character that was a parody of Mitchell named Garrett Bobby Ferguson on its "Regular Show." The court was not impressed.
The GBF character resembles Plaintiff because both have long black hair and a beard. GBF also has a similar backstory to Plaintiff’s portrayal in The King of Kong, in that both held records at video games, and both are portrayed as arrogant yet successful, beloved by fans, and willing to go to great lengths to maintain their titles. But while GBF may be a less-than-subtle evocation of Plaintiff, GBF is not a literal representation of him. The television character does not match the Plaintiff in appearance: GBF appears as a non-human creature, a giant floating head with no body from outer space, while Plaintiff is a human being. Nor does GBF’s story exactly track Plaintiff’s biographical details. GBF holds the universe record at Broken Bonez; Plaintiff held the world record at Donkey Kong. GBF attempts to maintain his universe record through crying and lying about his backstory; Plaintiff maintained his world record by questioning his opponent’s equipment and the authenticity of his submission of a filmed high score. Plaintiff himself acknowledges that GBF is not a literal representation of him when he states that “[t]he actions of this character . . . make me look like some sort of monster, or creature, with no heart or decency. This is simply not me.”
The court also noted that, unlike Mitchell, when Ferguson lost his video game record "the character literally explodes, unlike Plaintiff." So there's that.
Apparently, in early 2018, there was a big controversy when Twin Galaxies, who tracks video game records (including for the Guinness Book of World Records), stripped Mitchell of his various records after claiming that an investigation showed evidence that Mitchell did not follow the rules. The Guinness folks later removed Mitchell's records as well, and later included Mitchell in a section called "The Records That Never Were":
Now, a year and a half later, Mitchell had a law firm send a threat letter to both Guinness and Twin Galaxies, demanding a retraction. There's also the, um, 156-page "evidence pack." Notably, despite the legal threat letter demanding a "retraction" for "their defamatory statements made against him," nowhere in the letter does it lay out which specific statements are actually defamatory. That's kind of a key thing that you're supposed to do if you have a legitimate claim of defamation. What actual statements the letter does mention don't seem to come close to the standard for defamation. Instead, Mitchell's lawyers are nitpicking about Guinness' specific word choice. For example:
Notably, Guinness World Records then published its 2019 Gamer’s Edition Book (see Figure 1). Titled “THE RECORDS THAT NEVER WERE,” Guinness World Records specifically cites the disqualification of Billy Mitchell’s “highest score on PAC-Man and the first perfect score on PAC-Man.” Following that, Guinness stated that Mitchell’s “submitted scores were obtained while using MAME.” In this statement, not only did Guinness World Records assert that Mitchell’s records, specifically his Pac-man records, “NEVER WERE,” but its use of the generalized phrase, “submitted scores,” also asserted that all his achievements were obtained while using MAME. These statements are factually false.
Defamation has to be pretty specific. Merely using a "generalized phrase" that might imply a conclusion that is different than what you want is not defamatory. The letter also demands that every record Mitchell had be restored, and insists that only partially restoring the scores won't be enough to avoid litigation:
This request for retraction is for all of Billy Mitchell’s records; a partial retraction will not suffice. Both Twin Galaxies and Guinness World Records must retract their claims impugning Mitchell's scores publicly, so the damages done to him will finally begin to reverse. There was a press release against Billy Mitchell, and there must be a reciprocal release in his favor.
Each corporation has a 14-day deadline to review the information and issue the retraction, or we will resort to legal recourse, our final option.
But, uh, not giving you a world record is not defamatory. What would they be suing over? I don't see what kind of legal claim there might be. There are also at least some questions about the statute of limitation. The Guinness World Record people are based in NY. The Twin Galaxies boss appears to be in California -- both of which have a 1-year statute of limitations for defamation. Of course, it's possible that he could file elsewhere with a longer statute of limitations. Either way, it's difficult to see what's defamatory here, or what the actual legal claims are. We'll wait and see what is said in response and if any litigation is actually filed.
Filed Under: billy mitchell, cease and desist, cheating, defamation, opinion, records, threats, video games
Companies: guinness world records, twin galaxies
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
That's a diplomatic way of putting it.
To summarize the linked articles: analysis of the video where Mitchell scored a million points at Donkey Kong indicates that it was done in MAME (an emulator), not on authentic hardware. And that he very probably save-scummed -- that is, repeatedly saved and reloaded -- to maximize his score (killing enemies with the hammer awards random points; Mitchell consistently got high points with the hammer, which would be extremely unlikely to happen by random chance).
Mitchell at least seems to be tacitly admitting at this point to the allegation that he used MAME. In this quoted section
he doesn't actually deny ever using MAME; he only denies using it for his perfect Pac-Man game, and other vaguely-defined "achievements".
I haven't read the entire 156-Page Package (though I admit I'm tempted), but from this excerpt it sounds like maybe he's shifted the goalposts from "I never cheated" to "okay maybe I cheated that one time but my other scores are still valid!"
Which may well be the case, but the trouble with getting caught cheating is it throws all your scores into doubt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
According to a Polygon story on this matter, part of his claim is that Guinness defamed him by implying all of his records were achieved using MAME:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yeah, that's covered in the article.
Mike quotes the filing:
And then responds:
Guinness's wording is, perhaps, imprecise -- it fails to clarify that Mitchell's Pac-Man score has been removed because he submitted a different score that he obtained while using MAME -- but it's pretty hard to see that rising to the level of defamation. The most important point is that Mitchell's scores were removed because he cheated. That they removed his Pac-Man scores because he was caught cheating at Donkey Kong on a separate occasion may be an interesting clarifying detail, but failing to precisely clarify that detail isn't defamation.
Incidentally, I tried reading the 156-page Evidence Package and...well, it's about what you'd expect. The scanned text is blurry, and the text itself is a damned mess of awkward phrasing, meaningless cliches, and grammatical errors (helpfully including wavy green underlines). I got to page 10 before I gave up. I can't rule out trying to read more of it later, but...jeez. While the letter is at least competently-written enough that I believe an actual law clerk probably wrote it, the "evidence package" reads like a screed from a comments-section troll. I assume Mitchell wrote it himself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Donkey Kong record in question was proven to be MAME (An Arcade Emulator). This is due to how older versions of MAME handled Transitions from the "How High Can You Get" screen to the first level of the game.
Note, the game DOES loop after the 4th stage.
What normally happens is a "Curtain" like fill or render. Were the "How High Can You Get" screen is "Wiped" or faded in a triangular inward sweep. This is then rendered or drawn over, by the Game Play area in the same Triangular rendering fashion.
However, Billy Mitchel's Run, did not do this. It instead showed a Top to Bottom Rendering of the Game Play area. This is also how Older Versions of MAME rendered the game as well. Which brought up the issue of using an Emulator to get a World Record. It is allowed, HOWEVER, those runs are separated from runs that use original unmodified Hardware.
That is why those records were revoked.
For more information on this and a visual demonstration on the transition rendering method of Donkey Kong:
https://youtu.be/234Y76_3YPE?t=130
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Manbaby Cries, NEWS at 11
See also: Shiva Ayyadurai
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is the problem with cheating that people don't often realise. Once you're caught, ALL your achievements become suspect.
The way to avoid this is, FFS, DON'T CHEAT! EVER!
When the Aussie cricket team were caught ball-tampering a few years back, they should have been stripped of all their titles for the previous five years rather than the slap on the wrist they got. Maybe then they'd think twice about doing it again.
I was never really a big fan of cricket but, now, I won't ever contemplate watching it again.
P'ed-off Aussie (and that's pronounced with a z, not an s (and that z is a zed, not a zee)) :-)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Isn’t that the same effect as lying, and doesn’t that apply to all the long time posers here?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Plaintiff lost his record and has exploded now. Does that mean the case gets reopened?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I wonder if there's a record for "most times killed by weak, worthless enemies in video games?"
I think I'm currently at ten million or so...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, if Billy Mitchell really wants a world record, he's well on the way to getting one for the dumbest defamation lawsuit ever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Where do they come from?
It's a video game, and one I got bored with years ago, but why attempt to cheat to get, at the end of the day, a record that is of minor interest and devalued further by these allegations of cheating?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply