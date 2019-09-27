Lawsuit: School Strip-Searched An 8-Year-Old Because Someone Found Feces On A Bathroom Floor
from the what-are-we-even-doing-here dept
Here's what we're strip-searching elementary school students for these days: the existence of feces on a school bathroom floor. (h/t Scott Greenfield)
In a lawsuit, a family claims an Edina elementary school strip-searched their son after they suspected him of having an accident in the bathroom.
Attorneys say the search was ultimately traumatic for the boy who has suffered mental and emotional distress.
"This situation is certainly bizarre; it’s unusual and perhaps unique," said attorney Marshall Tanick, who represents the young boy and his mother.
Having discovered diarrhea on the bathroom floor, school administrators decided to do something no school administrator should do: they pulled the 8-year-old child ("W.B." in the lawsuit) into the office, stripped him down, and "searched his naked rectal area" for evidence of floor-pooping.
That this was an elementary school makes this an even more egregious violation of the then-second grader's body. Sometimes accidents happen. Looking for "suspects" is a stupid response to the inevitable. Deciding an 8-year-old should be strip-searched and examined in an attempt to link him to the discovery of feces on a bathroom floor is insane.
Hence the lawsuit [PDF]. The lawsuit alleges this search was performed without notifying W.B.'s parents and in direct contradiction of school policies, which only allow such extreme measures to be taken in situations involving "imminent danger" or an "emergency health situation." Obviously, nothing here qualifies as either of those, no matter how broadly you choose to interpret those terms.
The lawsuit also alleges school policy requires parental notification if such a search is going to occur. That didn't happen here. On top of that, the school has refused to turn over a copy of the incident report to the parents or their legal rep.
The lawsuit calls this what it is: assault. That's one of the six violations alleged in the lawsuit, along with battery, intentional infliction of mental and emotional distress, invasion of privacy, and the violation of Minnesota's Data Practices Act, which is tied to the school's ongoing refusal to part with its incident report.
The statement from the school district is understandably vague, considering it's being sued and the victim is a minor. But it's still going on the defensive, attempting to portray the strip search and rectal examination of an 8-year-old student as something everyone would see as reasonable if only they had all the details.
District staff acted to support this student, and it is unfortunate that this matter has progressed to this point based on significant misunderstandings of the District’s actions. District staff at all times has the best interests of its students as their primary focus and goal, and the District remains committed to providing the best possible education and environment for its students.
It's hard to misconstrue being ordered to remove your pants so school staff can check your rectal area, but here we are, waiting for that very assertion to be litigated. While it's likely true most of the district staff do have the "best interests of their students" in mind "at all times," there will always be those who think disproportionate responses are the best responses. Some accidents just need to be punished, and as harshly as possible. It's happened far too many times for it to be unimaginable, even if the Edina School District would prefer us to believe otherwise.
Filed Under: 8-year-old, arrest, children, edina, elementary school
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
So much wrong, and apparently for all the wrong reasons
If they thought the child was sick I could see sending him to the school nurse, who might do several things prior to removing his pants (and all of them in private) such as taking his temperature, asking how he feels, asking what he has eaten for the past several meals. Then, if indicated, ask him to drop trousers, but again, for what? There are oral thermometers, so why would one need to use rectal thermometers. I cannot imagine what test a school nurse could perform that makes any sense. A doctor, maybe, with more information, but not a nurse.
In addition I am absolutely flabbergasted when considering what they thought they were going to achieve with this action. Were they going to take a sample from his rectum and compare it to what was on the floor in the bathroom? Were they going to get the DNA tested? To what end? Was a law broken? Were they trying to set up a case to charge the parents for cleaning the bathroom? Were they upset because he didn't immediately report having made a mess (failing to consider that he might have been embarrassed)? Nothing makes any sense.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So much wrong, and apparently for all the wrong reasons
it's a power fetish
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So much wrong, and apparently for all the wrong reasons
Yes, a law was broken. Something about public defecation. However the school seems to have forgotten that it is a misdemeanor, and not a capital felony.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Do you not have noses in America?
The human nose is particularly attuned to detecting human excrement; it is a health hazard. If the kid smelt of shit, yes, send him to the nurse to get cleaned up. If the school was expecting to see it, they would have been able to smell it.
Given your propensity for availing yourself of canine expertise, maybe what’s needed in situations like these is a Poop Dogg.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"based on significant misunderstandings of the District’s actions"
Please explain how I am misunderstanding you yanked a child out of his class room, forced him to strip, stared as his anus, & didn't follow the rules?
I want you to explain how there is any fuscking way to misunderstand this.
Either you are brain damaged from the power you have over these kids or your a fscking pedophile with really odd kinks.
Either way you need to be removed & perhaps we should see how many other children were to traumatized to report you doing this to them, fearful of what you woudl do if they told you sick fucks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Pretty fucked up when the best thing you can say in the school's defense is that at least the cops weren't involved in this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Unfortunately, the cops should have been called, and the staff under arrest.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Dante's Depictions Fall Short
"...portray the strip search and rectal examination of an 8-year-old student as something everyone would see as reasonable..."
I can but pray that Satan is exceedingly busy designing new circles and sub-circles for contemporary sinners.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When 'monumentally stupid' is the better possibility...
Their own story falls apart the second you put any thought into it. They thought an 8-year old had a bout of diarrhea so bad that he missed the toilet, didn't get any of it on his clothing, didn't bother to clean up afterwards and yet still didn't get any on his clothes somehow? Because if it was really that bad a mess something would have been on the kid's clothes, at the very least on his underwear which would have been immediately visible the second his pants were removed, such that even if the removal of 'just' his pants was justified(it still wouldn't have been) there would have been no reason or need to insist on the removal of his underwear as well.
Even if they did find some crap still on the kid exactly what were they planning on doing to 'match' it with the crap that was on the floor, keeping in mind a much more reasonable explanation would be that a kid might not wipe thoroughly enough?
They either just really wanted to see an 8-year old's naked ass, or they are so incredibly stupid that they shouldn't be trusted with any job that requires any real decision making on their part. In either case they have no business working with and/or around children, and one would hope that the school realizes that protecting them from their actions is going to leave the school looking really bad and fires the lot of them.
District staff acted to support this student...
If 'forced to remove your clothes and show your naked ass to one or more adults' is their idea of 'supporting' students then they need to close that school immediately, because by that standard a 'punishment' would likely result in hospitalization. Traumatizing a student by forcing them to remove their clothing and show their naked ass to someone against their will is in no way 'supporting' them, and the very idea that it would be is a sick joke and one they should feel rightly like scum to have made.
... and it is unfortunate that this matter has progressed to this point based on significant misunderstandings of the District’s actions.
No, the 'unfortunate' part is that it's reached this point because you didn't immediately fire and bring charges yourself against the perpetrators, and instead chose to double-down and defend a flat out indefensible act. People aren't 'misunderstanding' what went on, they are rightly horrified and angry about what happened, and are trying to do your job and hold them accountable for their actions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Lets be clear, there's no reasonableness about this.
At no point would anyone with any functioning brain look at the action chain here and think 'this is reasonable, prudent and proportional'.
As such, there's only one inference that can come from this:
There was an ulterior motive for this, there can be no other rational explanation. So let's treat it like it was - a sexually motivated assault on a small boy. Slap the scatologically obsessed officials on the sex offender register and let's be done. Because let's face it, there's nothing education in what they did. They acted with malicious intent to conceal the actions, even later, which shows premeditation, and then concealment of the actions. No-one acting in good faith would do the former, and no-one acting who felt their actions were reasonable would be hiding it.
Right now this is pushing the limits of what they hope can be deemed acceptable - if ANYONE ELSE got a kid, and decided to randomly take him into a room, and 'investigate his anus' they'd be in protective isolation in jail after falling down every step in the building. But a government official does it, and suddenly it's ok. Gee I can't wait until we give them guns to help them enforce their will.
Anything less than sexual assault charges and at least we won't have to worry about a teaching shortage, because if you can get away with this, then you're certainly going to get a boost in certain groups becoming teachers, for the sweet immunity (you know, like Qualified Immunity did for Cops)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply