Hotel Owner Files Libel Suit Against Reviewer For Calling Nazis Nazis, Gets Support From Austrian Court

Defamation

from the weird-flex dept

Tue, Sep 17th 2019 10:45amTim Cushing

Turns out the truth is no defense to accusations of libel… at least not in Austria. And not when someone's reputation needs to be protected from [rereads article] substantially true statements. The standard for defamation in Austria comes nowhere close to what we're used to in the United States. The bar is low for the plaintiff and a bunch of insanity for the defendant who said true things and still got dinged for it. (h/t Techdirt reader Rose Crowell)

Here's the background, as detailed by Philip Oltermann for The Guardian:

A German man is being sued by the owners of a four-star hotel in Austria after posting online reviews in which he criticised them for decorating their lobby with a portrait of a “Nazi grandpa” in a uniform adorned with a swastika.

The man, named in court documents as Thomas K, and his wife visited the hotel in the village of Gerlos in the Tyrolean Alps last August. After check-in, they noticed two framed pictures on a wall near the hotel’s entrance, hung above a flower arrangement. One showed a young man wearing a uniform with an eagle and swastika badge, the other an older man.

Using a pseudonym, K posted reviews on Booking.com and TripAdvisor about a week after his visit, one in German and one in English, under the subject header: “At the entrance they display a picture of a Nazi grandpa.”

The review went on to question the wisdom of posting photos of people in Nazi uniforms at a hotel entrance, suggesting it might be the owners' way of sending some sort of message about their biases or sympathies.

The hotel owners were not pleased to be subtly equated to the photos they had placed at the hotel entrance, so they tracked down the reviewer using the phone number provided to Booking.com and sued him for defamation.

First, the owners claimed that the pictures of the men in "Nazi" uniforms were actually just pictures of relatives who were members of the Wehrmacht, not the Nazi party. So, they were just in the army controlled by Nazis, not actually card-carrying Nazis, which seems to be splitting hairs just a bit much when the photos showed a person in a Nazi uniform. They also claimed these were the only photos they had of these relatives, so I guess the guest should have been more understanding.

That was one of the libel claims -- one made in a country where it's apparently possible to defame the dead. Except it wasn't actually libel. It was a fact.

After researching the identity of the two men in the photographs at the German National Archives in Berlin, K was able to prove that both of the men had in fact joined the Nazi party, in 1941 and 1943 respectively. The hotel’s owners said they had not been aware of their relatives’ membership.

Right, so that's settled then. They were Nazis. The reviewer called them Nazis. It's no longer a question of libel. Except that somehow it still is.

The court presiding over the case issued an injunction. Not because of the Nazis being called Nazis but because of something the court decided the reviewer said, even though there's really nothing in the review but a statement of (apparently unprotected) opinion.

The Innsbruck court nonetheless took the unusual step in July of granting the hotel a preliminary injunction against K, arguing that his review had also implied that the hotel owner shared or sympathised with National Socialist ideas.

But this is what the reviewer actually said:

This made us wonder what the hotel owners are trying to tell us with this image. This incident speaks volumes about the current state of affairs in this region of Austria.

That's speculation. It's not flattering speculation but it isn't -- or at least it shouldn't be -- libel. But that's the initial conclusion the court has reached. Why? Because in Austria, the owners' interest in "protecting their reputation" is more important than hotel guests expressing their opinions.

I'm not sure what the Austrian expression for "fucked up" is, but that's what this is: libel that never happened based on factual assertions that somehow have managed to keep a disgruntled reviewer tied up in court.

Filed Under: austria, defamation, hotels, libel, nazis, reviews, truth

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 17 Sep 2019 @ 10:50am

    Somewhere, Shiva Ayyadurai is booking a flight to Austria.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Sep 2019 @ 11:02am

    what's that i hear? is it the sweet voice of barbra?

    yes, yes, i believe it is.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anon, 17 Sep 2019 @ 11:04am

    Well...

    There is a town in Austria called "Fucking".

    Apparently they've given up trying to replace their road signs, which get stolen.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Sep 2019 @ 11:13am

    It's stories like this that make me hope that Elon Musk wins the defamation lawsuit against him. Strong defamation laws always seem to be used against normal people by more powerful interests.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Sep 2019 @ 11:16am

    Why did they put the pictures up in public view and then complain when people noticed them? Wasn't that the point of it?

    Unless the visitors went into some hidden private room in the hotel, maybe hidden behind a bookshelf or something while searching for clues to the last crusade....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    icon
    Zof (profile), 17 Sep 2019 @ 11:18am

    I had to dig into this deep

    I wanted to find out what the logic was since the story didn't bother. Apparently "Wehmacht" was the name of the army way before the Nazi's decided to name their entire military that. It was the Weimar Republic Land Forces. You can google up their old WW1 ribbons. It's looking like the argument here was that they were pre-nazi pictures, and nazi's didn't exist yet. So if you really wanted to split hairs, and I guess they did, that was the argument. That they later became official party members should make it a moot point. They self identified as nazi's.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Sep 2019 @ 11:33am

      Re: I had to dig into this deep

      Nazi hotel with a nazi background, celebrating their heritage.
      How dare anyone point it out.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      bhull242 (profile), 17 Sep 2019 @ 12:03pm

      Re: I had to dig into this deep

      If that’s the logic, then wow that’s dumb. First of all, the swastika didn’t become a symbol worn by military officers anywhere until after the Nazis took over, so given that the man is clearly wearing a military uniform that clearly includes a swastika, it’s clear that at the time that picture was taken, the Nazis were, at a minimum, in control of the army the guys were in; therefore, there is absolutely no chance that these were “pre-Nazi” pictures. Even as far as splitting hairs go, this doesn’t hold up under its own terms.

      And, as you pointed out, they would become official members of the Nazi Party and self-identified as Nazis, making the argument completely moot. They were Nazis under just about any reasonable definition of the term, and they called themselves Nazis; the owners have no good reason to complain about other people calling the people in the pictures Nazis. It’s immaterial whether or not they were Nazis when the picture was taken. The fact is that, whether the owners like it or not or knew it or not, those people were actually Nazis. They should just suck it up and deal with it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Sep 2019 @ 11:45am

    One showed a young man wearing a uniform with an eagle and swastika badge, the other an older man.

    the owners claimed that the pictures of the men in "Nazi" uniforms were actually just pictures of relatives who were members of the Wehrmacht, not the Nazi party

    After researching the identity of the two men in the photographs at the German National Archives in Berlin, K was able to prove that both of the men had in fact joined the Nazi party, in 1941 and 1943 respectively.

    Man, they'll call anyone Nazis these days.

    Don't they know the term can only be used to refer to Hitler himself, and maybe a few of his best-known lieutenants?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    bhull242 (profile), 17 Sep 2019 @ 11:49am

    What the hell, Austria?

    So we have a statement about a dead man that could be considered an opinion but, even as a statement of fact, would be substantially true just based on the complaint and is, in fact, was definitively prove to be actually true in court in this case. Not to mention the fact that the statement would be a reasonable assumption based on what the defendants knew at the time. Despite all of this, a judge in Austria is granting a preliminary injunction against something a German posted on a U.S.-based website while in Germany, and which is a combination of substantially or actually true statements of fact, statements of pure opinion, and statements of opinion based on disclosed facts, because, if you squint while reading between the lines, it appears that the review may also imply something that the judge considers defamatory despite the fact that, even if you take that as something the defendant said, it would be a statement of opinion based on the definitely true fact disclosed in the same review.

    In the U.S., this probably wouldn’t have gotten past the dismissal stage, and even then, it definitely would have lost in summary judgement. It’s even possible that jurisdiction would’ve been an issue, though that would definitely be the only part of this that could’ve landed in the plaintiffs’ favor. Also, the preliminary injunction would’ve been unconstitutional and would either have been rejected by the lower judge or quashed on appeal.

    Hell, even under U.K. or Australian laws, which make defamation lawsuits harder to defend against than U.S. laws, I highly doubt that this lawsuit would’ve gotten a preliminary injunction at this point under these facts.

    Austrian libel law is clearly terrible. You shouldn’t be able to sue for defamation because a guest from another country stayed in your hotel, saw a picture you put on the wall of your hotel in plain view for the public to see of a man wearing a swastika—one who you knew was a member of a militia under Nazi control and who, it turns out, was actually a member of the Nazi party—and then later that guest went home and posted a review of your hotel on a U.S.-based website that criticized the picture, called the man who was depicted a Nazi, and suggested that displaying a picture of a Nazi for all to see may not speak well of the owners of the hotel, supposedly implying that you may be a Nazi sympathizer. And you certainly shouldn’t be able to get a preliminary injunction for that. Even if the burden of proof is on the defendants to prove that the statements are true or opinion—which is stupid and backwards—and even if freedom of speech is less protected in Austria than in the U.S., it’s still incredibly dumb that this could happen.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    sumgai (profile), 17 Sep 2019 @ 11:57am

    How to say it in Austrian (German)

    I'm not sure what the Austrian expression for "fucked up" is...

    When I was growing up there, in my teens, the expression was "abgefukt". A literal translation, with correct grammer.

    But they would more likely say "Wahnsinnig. Sehr wahnsinnig", which translates to 'Demented. Very demented'.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Sep 2019 @ 12:17pm

    crazy Streissand Effect, with a twist:

    Hiding the hotel name because they didn't want to affect their hotel's reputation did actually much worse: they did a classic "das Kind mit dem Bade ausschütten" ... they threw the baby out with the bathwater, now the entire village of Gerlos is tainted by this.

    Now practically the entire resort is associated in internet search results with nazi hotels, even though most of them might have nothing to do with that topic.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 17 Sep 2019 @ 12:17pm

    Interesting

    Wondered if the swastika and uniform was legal:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Post%E2%80%93World_War_II_legality_of_Nazi_flags#Austria

    Law seems pretty strict.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Tin-Foil-Hat, 17 Sep 2019 @ 12:45pm

    If they care about their reputation ...

    Then maybe they shouldn't proudly display photographs of Nazis. And if the court cares about their reputation they should at least allow people to suffer the organic consequences of their free speech instead pandering to, what any reasonable person might conclude is a Nazi sympathizer.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JoeCool (profile), 17 Sep 2019 @ 12:51pm

    Pretty Clear

    Reviewer: This made us wonder what the hotel owners are trying to tell us with this image.

    Court: No need to wonder, let us spell it out to you.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Sep 2019 @ 1:29pm

    It's not splitting hairs at all to believe your relative was just in the wehrmacht if you're German or Austrian. Most German and Austrian men, and many young boys, were conscripted into the wehrmacht by the time the war ended. It's unkind to assume that all of them were actually Nazis.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Tin-Foil-Hat, 17 Sep 2019 @ 1:39pm

      Re:

      That is correct. A lot of people had no choice but the person displaying the photo is choosing to publicly display a photo with their relative wearing the uniform of a regime that committed mass genocide, instead of a photo of them at a picnic or decorating a Christmas tree. That says a lot.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Matthew Cline (profile), 17 Sep 2019 @ 1:46pm

        Re: Re:

        but the person displaying the photo is choosing to publicly display a photo with their relative wearing the uniform of a regime that committed mass genocide, instead of a photo of them at a picnic or decorating a Christmas tree.

        The article says "They also claimed these were the only photos they had of these relatives". Though I suppose that they could have put stickers over the Nazi symbols or something.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


