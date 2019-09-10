Tales From The Platform Wars: Steam Dev Says Calling 'Metro Exodus' Epic Exclusive Unfair Wasn't Intended To Incite
With us now getting on into nearly a year of the new PC gaming platform war between Valve's Steam platform and the Epic Store, you might have forgotten how this all got kicked off. Before Epic pulled a Healthcare.gov with its platform release, and before crowdfunding efforts to fund PC games began taking a hit, and even before this whole thing transformed into mostly a PR war being fought with the PC gaming fanbase, there was Metro Exodus. The game was the first major title to announce an Epic Store exclusive deal for 6 months and that announcement came shortly after the game also became available for pre-order on Steam. This, understandably, pissed off a great many people. Including, it seems, the folks at Steam, who put out a statement on the game's page. The results were as predictable as the sun rising in the East.
On Monday, the latest game in the series, Metro Exodus, became an Epic Games Store exclusive, prompting Valve to call the sudden departure “unfair to Steam customers.” For some Steam users, that’s served as a rallying cry. This has led to sustained outcry in the form of everything from review bombs of previous series entries Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light to irate comments on every possible social media post associated with the game.
The review-bombing kicked off almost immediately and continued for days. And not just on that game's page, but on game pages for other Metro titles. Then, as other games went Epic exclusive, the review bombing continued, even after Steam put some tepid efforts in place to remove such review-bombs that were not relevant to the game itself.
Again, this was entirely predictable. Valve isn't made up of stupid people and this was widely seen as an effort to weaponize the Steam community to punish game publishers that chose to go with Epic. It's difficult to see it as anything else. That hasn't stopped some folks at Steam from trying to pretend otherwise, however.
Speaking to Kotaku during a Valve event in Seattle last week, Steam business developer and designer Nathaniel Blue said the company did not intend to legitimize the outsized backlash to Metro Exodus’ Epic store exclusivity when it put a comment on that Steam page. The use of the word “unfair,” he said, was meant to reference the timing of the announcement rather than the entire concept of exclusivity.
“I don’t think that was our intent to upset people,” Blue said. “It wasn’t the intent of the message. It was more about the timing. The game was about to launch, and then it was [exclusive to the Epic store]. So that was the only goal of that. What came out of that was not what we expected. It wasn’t meant to be this lightning rod.”
The integrity of this specific developer aside, this is flatly unbelievable. The best that could be said here is that the entirety of the Valve team that had any hand in posting the message to the Metro Exodus was laughably out of touch with the gaming community. Frankly, that's not something I would want to be admitting to if I were Valve. More likely is that Valve knew exactly what it was doing, but perhaps didn't expect the backlash to be quite so severe. So severe, in fact, that it created problems for Steam devs themselves, who suddenly had to figure out how to combat these review-bombs to save face with the gaming industry as a whole.
It is worth noting here that Valve has refrained from commenting similarly on any other Epic exclusives.
“I don’t know that we’d go back in time and change it necessarily, but I can say that in the future we didn’t say anything,” he said. “In the future we didn’t continue to do that because our goal is not to upset the community or light anyone’s hair on fire. Our goal is to get developers close to customers, have a really valuable place for people to play games, and stay focused on that.”
There is plenty of room for disagreement on what Epic's entry into the marketplace, and its specific tactics, means for the gaming industry as a whole. That being said, this claim by Valve doesn't ring true.
Oh please
Valve didn't need to do jack shit. Despite Valve getting most the market share in the PC gaming arena, they didn't strong-arm anybody to gain it. They didn't threaten GOG or itch.io by saying "if you put your games on their platform you can't put your games on ours." That's what Nintendo did in the 1980's when they had the NES, and that's what Epic is doing with their bullshit monopolistic tactics despite having nowhere near as much market share as Valve.
You know what Dark Helmet? You're being extremely and obnoxiously hypocritical and inconsistent. If Nintendo did exactly the same thing as Epic did, You'd write "Nintendo Hates You!" but since it's Epic you give them a free passbook and yet you blame Valve for saying "Sorry guys, this game is on the Epic Store!" which they had no fucking control over!!
At least Nintendo made a more attractive and innovative option for playing games with the Nintendo Switch rather than try to bully people who play games into using their platform with timed exclusives. Granted, Nintendo has these, but the attractiveness of the Nintendo Switch is its hybrid nature which I and many, many others would buy even without Nintendo Exclusives. The Epic Games Store has nothing, NOTHING going for it without their timed exclusives. Exclusivity is all they have, and I thought Techdirt was against that! Why is the Epic Games Store the exception to the rule at Techdirt?
For the record
I don't hate you, Dark Helmet. I just can't fathom why you're treating Epic with kid gloves whilst excoriating Nintendo with a hot poker. Sometimes, Nintendo truly does deserve it (especially in regards to their legal bullying), but Epic has proven that they deserve it far more with their anti-consumer tactics.
Re: For the record
Personally I am going to link to this comment each and every time blue pisses and moans that anyone who disagree with the authors end up with report votes.
Here's the thing - in the actual game COMMUNITY, and that's gamers not publishers, they don't need to do this. We know what review bombing is, we already take its effects into consideration.
Its publishers, afraid for their profits if clueless newcomers come in and don't know what the current kerfluffle is and see a low rating that are complaining.
No offense, but a lot of your reporting on this seems to come from someone not familiar with gaming culture at all and that takes what publishers are saying about each other as the 'community'. You certainly get the facts correct - I'll give you props for that as tons of reporters don't bother - and I don't see you pushing a narrative, just that your conclusions as to why this stuff is happening don't jibe with my own experience talking to others in the community.
And I do not understand what your point is - is it that Steam should have just shut up and stood by?
Actual gamers don't care one whit that a Steam dev said 'oh, this is unfair'. Because they already agreed or disagreed separately from Steam. Steam's comments didn't trigger review bombing, Epic buying up exclusivity and the developer/publisher selling it did.
Ultimately, this isn't a Steam thing. Its an Epic preventing other stores from selling thing. Its all on the Epic side.
Steam said it was unfair to Steam customers. That was accurate. Fuck Epic and the developers it cons into exclusive deals.
They're driving people back to piracy. I don't need Steam, Origin, Bethesda, Battle.net, Uplay, and now Epic, among others.
The game developers could have come together and made a mutually beneficial singular platform but they got selfish. Scapegoating for Epic's anti-consumer move isn't helping.
Where's the button to flag the article for trolling?
Well past time to take those silk gloves off
Valve isn't made up of stupid people and this was widely seen as an effort to weaponize the Steam community to punish game publishers that chose to go with Epic.
Yes, how dare that dastardly Steam make an accurate statement, clearly no-one was upset with Epic making a last-minute exclusivity deal for a game that had been advertised as coming to the platform until just weeks before it actually launched until Steam pointed out that people being forced to use a demonstrably inferior platform if they wanted to play a game was unfair to the buyers.
It's difficult to see it as anything else.
Only if you're dedicated to slamming Steam and giving Epic a pass on behavior that is regularly called out on TD. Without that filter in place you've got Steam making a factual statement on a subject that was already a huge sore spot with a good many people, and those people using it as an excuse to rip the dev for making a last minute deal with an inferior platform, taking choice away from would-be buyers.
If YouTube released a statement that they were looking into possible restrictions of certain viewpoints for whatever reason(anti-harassment, anti-bigotry, whatever) and users decided to go spam the hell out of accounts of people they felt held/promoted those viewpoints, I'd expect criticism of YouTube for potential collateral damage due to realistic filters being imprecise, but I wouldn't expect an article blaming YouTube for that harassment and claiming that they were 'weaponizing' their users to go harass people by releasing such a statement.
If Google decided to respond to the latest attempt by a politician to blame them for 'not doing enough' on some subject by pointing out that the demands made of them weren't realistic or fair, and people went out and harassed the politician in question you wouldn't blame Google and argue that they employ smart people, they knew that would happen when they made their statement.
If you wouldn't give any other company a pass on something, then apply those same standards to Epic and don't give them a pass on it.
If you wouldn't blame any other company for something, then apply those same standards to Steam and don't blame them for it.
I believe him. While the team at Valve may have been talking a lot of trash around the water cooler they are smart enough not to actively and intentionally incite their userbase. I believe the comment was mostly innocent with a hint of "what a bunch of assholes". I also believe that it could have been written better to achieve the desired effect rather than the misinterpretation or weaponization by gamers at large.
Valve may (rightly) have been very annoyed with Epic and Metro Exodus' developers but I don't buy any of this article. Gamers were and still are really pissed off. Pissed off gamers will make a big mess on the internet every time something like this happens. They didn't need any help from Valve and really weren't given any.
Remember when...
Call of Duty titles was an Steam exclusive by years and no one did a shit as you do with Epic? Is exactly the same problem, exclusivity.
And a loss, because i am partially banned from Steam thanks to esports crap and this means i cannot buy in Steam anymore, because this is a no chance to see classic titles at GoG and similar sites.
Solution, piracy. Also the only option when i have Wine to touch those games.
Re: Remember when...
"Is exactly the same problem, exclusivity."
No, there's several major differences in context.
"I am partially banned from Steam thanks to esports crap"
Details on this would be nice. What does "partially banned" mean, and why would esports cause you to get barred from buying new games? That makes zero sense without context.
"Solution, piracy"
No, that's a great way for them to use exclusivity more, since some publishers think that locking themselves into DRM and keeping away from consumer-friendly outlets is necessary.
