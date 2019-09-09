New York City Sues T-Mobile For Ripping Off Its Prepaid Users
Daily Deal: The CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert (CSIE) Bundle
Court Tosses $100 Million Defamation Suit Brought By Former Trump Spokesman Over Reporting On Court Documents
 

YouTube Lets Indonesian Government Block Satirical Video That Criticizes The Indonesian Government

Free Speech

from the you're-not-helping dept

Mon, Sep 9th 2019 9:10amTim Cushing

Recent protests in West Papua have made things uncomfortable for the Indonesian government. The protests were triggered by recordings of Indonesian military personnel taunting Papuans and calling them racial slurs. The Indonesian government responded to the protests by shutting down internet access and seeking to arrest a prominent West Papua civil rights lawyer for allegedly spreading "fake news."

West Papua was formerly its own nation but it was handed over to the Indonesian government in 1969 following a "free choice" voting process that saw about 1,000 "delegates" chosen by the Indonesian military override the will of the country's residents, making it officially a province under the Indonesian government's control. That's obviously not working out well for Papuans.

If you're wondering how West Papua has arrived at this flash point, this hilarious/disturbing video produced by The Juice Media explains the whole thing. And it explains the Australian government's complicity in the Indonesian government's subjugation of the West Papuan people. (NSFW language throughout. Here's an annotated script if you'd rather read about it.)

That explains where the nation is at now, and why its people want to be free of their Indonesian overlords. It also explains why no one nearby is riding to their rescue, since it's clear the Australian government would rather maintain its ties with the regime presiding over West Papua than try to help clear a path to independence.

That also explains why The Juice Media was recently informed this video can no longer be viewed in Indonesia. It appears the government has filed a legal complaint targeting the video embedded above, resulting in it being blocked in Indonesia.

For whatever reason, The Juice Media is completely unable to challenge this decision by YouTube. A screenshot of the account's dashboard doesn't even show the complaint, nor does anything sent to the account by YouTube explain what law was broken or which government entity filed the complaint.

The problem with YouTube complying with local laws is that many local laws are written solely for the purpose of making censorship easier. Allowing the Indonesian government to target content it doesn't like to keep its citizens from learning more about its abuses just ensures more abuses will occur. The cycle will continue until someone decides the spread of information is more important than staying in the good graces of authoritarians.

Filed Under: australia, censorship, free speech, honest ads, indonesia, satire, streisand effect, west papua
Companies: the juice media, youtube

14 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 9 Sep 2019 @ 8:05am

    Slacking off there Australia

    The dictators in Indonesia have whined to YT to get it blocked in their country, clearly Australia needs to do the same given how unflattering(to put it very mildly) it is towards the Australian government.

    As for Youtube, well, nice of them to make their priorities crystal clear like this, really eliminates any question as to which they consider more important, human rights/lives or profits.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 9 Sep 2019 @ 9:01am

      Re: Slacking off there Australia

      As much as I'd prefer to see a web without censorship, it's difficult to fault YouTube for obeying local laws. That is a thing the have to do.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        crade (profile), 9 Sep 2019 @ 9:49am

        Re: Re: Slacking off there Australia

        They don't have to obey local laws, it's a choice.
        Local laws in one place can very easily conflict with local laws in another place such that it isn't even possible to obey both simultaneously. Besides, "I'm only following orders" is a tired excuse.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Gary (profile), 9 Sep 2019 @ 10:18am

          Re: Re: Re: Slacking off there Australia

          They are only blocking it in Indonesia. So yeah, that is how that works. Site blocking and censorship mechanisms were pushed thru to control the global piracy epidemic.

          Indonesia is a pretty large country, Obeying the law is the price of doing business there.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 9 Sep 2019 @ 11:27am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Slacking off there Australia

            They are only blocking it in Indonesia.

            The article says they're blocking it when the viewer is in Indonesia, not when the Google server is (i.e., if accurate, the blocking itself may happen outside of Indonesia so as to only affect Indonesians). And they don't say what the law is.

            Does the law say it must be blocked to Indonesians? Or worldwide (as Canada tried to do)? Or when Google is serving it from Indonesia? Is there a law?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            crade (profile), 9 Sep 2019 @ 11:45am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Slacking off there Australia

            Indonesia isn't China, they still actually have to answer to their people at some point. The punishment for civil disobedience in this case most likely be far far tamer.

            Either way though I can certainly still fault them for it. Even if it is "the cost of doing business there", having people who don't think they should be helping governments censor and oppress people fault them for it is included in that cost.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 9 Sep 2019 @ 1:43pm

        Re: Re: Slacking off there Australia

        No, it really isn't(twice over), it's something they chose to do and as such it's not difficult at all to condemn them for it.

        Presented with a demand to block a video highlighting some truly atrocious behavior on the part of a government they had two options, block the video in order to assist the government in keeping their people ignorant in order to protect their profits or risk those profits by telling the government if they didn't want people talking about terrible behavior on their part maybe they should stop behaving terribly.

        They took the coward's path, putting profits above human rights, and as such it's hard not to fault them.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    renato (profile), 9 Sep 2019 @ 9:32am

    The problem with YouTube complying with local laws is that many local laws are written solely for the purpose of making censorship easier.

    Local laws like the DMCA?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Sep 2019 @ 9:47am

      Re:

      I mean, I'm certainly not going to suggest that US copyright law gets abused for the sake of censoring opinions that run contrary to the interests of the rich and powerful.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Sep 2019 @ 9:48am

    The cycle will continue until someone decides the spread of information is more important than a handful of people making boatloads of money.

    FTFY.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Sep 2019 @ 10:35am

    this video can no longer be viewed in Indonesia. ... For whatever reason, The Juice Media is completely unable to challenge this decision by YouTube.

    How about hosting it anywhere other than Youtube? Like, on their own site or archive.org (until the Indonesians block these, which would be its own story).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Sep 2019 @ 11:17am

    getting more and more gutless and less and less like a supporter of free speech!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

New York City Sues T-Mobile For Ripping Off Its Prepaid Users
Daily Deal: The CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert (CSIE) Bundle
Court Tosses $100 Million Defamation Suit Brought By Former Trump Spokesman Over Reporting On Court Documents
 
Follow Techdirt
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

09:10 YouTube Lets Indonesian Government Block Satirical Video That Criticizes The Indonesian Government (14)

Thursday

12:02 Court Tosses $100 Million Defamation Suit Brought By Former Trump Spokesman Over Reporting On Court Documents (5)
06:47 Devin Nunes Drops One Ridiculous Lawsuit, Only To File Another One (37)

Wednesday

09:48 Pro Tip: Don't Send A Completely Bogus Defamation Threat To A Website That Employs A Former ACLU Badass (72)

Tuesday

12:05 Knight Institute Warns Rep. Ocasio-Cortez That She, Like Trump, Can't Block People On Twitter (32)
03:47 Indiana Appeals Court Decides Badmouthing A Cop On Facebook Is A Crime (32)

Friday

06:32 Hong Kong ISPs Refuse To Help China Censor The Internet (18)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.