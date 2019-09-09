YouTube Lets Indonesian Government Block Satirical Video That Criticizes The Indonesian Government
from the you're-not-helping dept
Recent protests in West Papua have made things uncomfortable for the Indonesian government. The protests were triggered by recordings of Indonesian military personnel taunting Papuans and calling them racial slurs. The Indonesian government responded to the protests by shutting down internet access and seeking to arrest a prominent West Papua civil rights lawyer for allegedly spreading "fake news."
West Papua was formerly its own nation but it was handed over to the Indonesian government in 1969 following a "free choice" voting process that saw about 1,000 "delegates" chosen by the Indonesian military override the will of the country's residents, making it officially a province under the Indonesian government's control. That's obviously not working out well for Papuans.
If you're wondering how West Papua has arrived at this flash point, this hilarious/disturbing video produced by The Juice Media explains the whole thing. And it explains the Australian government's complicity in the Indonesian government's subjugation of the West Papuan people. (NSFW language throughout. Here's an annotated script if you'd rather read about it.)
That explains where the nation is at now, and why its people want to be free of their Indonesian overlords. It also explains why no one nearby is riding to their rescue, since it's clear the Australian government would rather maintain its ties with the regime presiding over West Papua than try to help clear a path to independence.
That also explains why The Juice Media was recently informed this video can no longer be viewed in Indonesia. It appears the government has filed a legal complaint targeting the video embedded above, resulting in it being blocked in Indonesia.
For whatever reason, The Juice Media is completely unable to challenge this decision by YouTube. A screenshot of the account's dashboard doesn't even show the complaint, nor does anything sent to the account by YouTube explain what law was broken or which government entity filed the complaint.
The problem with YouTube complying with local laws is that many local laws are written solely for the purpose of making censorship easier. Allowing the Indonesian government to target content it doesn't like to keep its citizens from learning more about its abuses just ensures more abuses will occur. The cycle will continue until someone decides the spread of information is more important than staying in the good graces of authoritarians.
Filed Under: australia, censorship, free speech, honest ads, indonesia, satire, streisand effect, west papua
Companies: the juice media, youtube
Reader Comments
Slacking off there Australia
The dictators in Indonesia have whined to YT to get it blocked in their country, clearly Australia needs to do the same given how unflattering(to put it very mildly) it is towards the Australian government.
As for Youtube, well, nice of them to make their priorities crystal clear like this, really eliminates any question as to which they consider more important, human rights/lives or profits.
Re: Slacking off there Australia
As much as I'd prefer to see a web without censorship, it's difficult to fault YouTube for obeying local laws. That is a thing the have to do.
Re: Re: Slacking off there Australia
They don't have to obey local laws, it's a choice.
Local laws in one place can very easily conflict with local laws in another place such that it isn't even possible to obey both simultaneously. Besides, "I'm only following orders" is a tired excuse.
Re: Re: Re: Slacking off there Australia
They are only blocking it in Indonesia. So yeah, that is how that works. Site blocking and censorship mechanisms were pushed thru to control the global piracy epidemic.
Indonesia is a pretty large country, Obeying the law is the price of doing business there.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Slacking off there Australia
The article says they're blocking it when the viewer is in Indonesia, not when the Google server is (i.e., if accurate, the blocking itself may happen outside of Indonesia so as to only affect Indonesians). And they don't say what the law is.
Does the law say it must be blocked to Indonesians? Or worldwide (as Canada tried to do)? Or when Google is serving it from Indonesia? Is there a law?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Slacking off there Australia
Indonesia isn't China, they still actually have to answer to their people at some point. The punishment for civil disobedience in this case most likely be far far tamer.
Either way though I can certainly still fault them for it. Even if it is "the cost of doing business there", having people who don't think they should be helping governments censor and oppress people fault them for it is included in that cost.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Slacking off there Australia
should -> shouldn't :)
Re: Re: Slacking off there Australia
No, it really isn't(twice over), it's something they chose to do and as such it's not difficult at all to condemn them for it.
Presented with a demand to block a video highlighting some truly atrocious behavior on the part of a government they had two options, block the video in order to assist the government in keeping their people ignorant in order to protect their profits or risk those profits by telling the government if they didn't want people talking about terrible behavior on their part maybe they should stop behaving terribly.
They took the coward's path, putting profits above human rights, and as such it's hard not to fault them.
Local laws like the DMCA?
Re:
I mean, I'm certainly not going to suggest that US copyright law gets abused for the sake of censoring opinions that run contrary to the interests of the rich and powerful.
Re: Re:
the free market has determined that censorship is in demand therefore it is readily supplied
FTFY.
How about hosting it anywhere other than Youtube? Like, on their own site or archive.org (until the Indonesians block these, which would be its own story).
getting more and more gutless and less and less like a supporter of free speech!
