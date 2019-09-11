Yes, News Sites Need To Get Out Of The Ad Surveillance Business -- But Blame The Advertisers As Well
from the takes-two-to-tango dept
Doc Searls has a great recent blog post in which he rightly points out why Bernie Sanders' "plan to save journalism" is completely misguided and will fail. It's worth reading -- with the key point being that Sanders' plan to save journalism assumes a world that does not exist, and one where heavy regulations will somehow magically save journalism, rather than stifle it. As Searls notes, that's not the world we live in. We live in a world of informational abundance, which changes everything:
Journalism as we knew it—scarce and authoritative media resources on print and air—has boundless competition now from, well, everybody.
But there's an interesting point Searls makes later in his piece, suggesting that part of the problems with the news today is that the old school news publications have bought into "surveillance" based business models -- and nothing will change until they dump that and move back towards brand advertising:
Meanwhile, the surviving authoritative sources in that mainstream have themselves become fat with opinion while carving away reporters, editors, bureaus and beats. Brand advertising, for a century the most reliable and generous source of funding for good journalism (admittedly, along with some bad), is now mostly self-quarantined to major broadcast media, while the eyeball-spearing “behavioral” kind of advertising rules online, despite attempts by regulators (especially in Europe) to stamp it out. (Because it is in fact totally rude.)
He later says:
I think we’ll start seeing the tide turn when when what’s left of responsible ad-funded online publishing cringes in shame at having participated in adtech’s inexcusable surveillance business—and reports on it thoroughly.
And, to some extent, I agree. I've pointed out a few times now that, especially for news publishers, the evidence suggests that there's no real benefit to behavioral advertising that requires sucking up all the data.
But this is not just about the publishers. You may note that we at Techdirt use some tracking in our advertising. Because, if we didn't we'd have no advertising, and no advertising revenue at all.
Every single time I write about this, I point out that we have eagerly approached tons of advertisers, even those who promote themselves as supporting privacy, and offer what we think is a great freaking deal to do no-tracking, brand advertising on Techdirt -- which we think our users would appreciate. And every single time one of two things happens: we never ever hear back or we eventually get passed on to some cog in the advertising machine with a spreadsheet who simply can't understand what we're trying to offer, and the whole thing falls apart. We've had multiple long conversations with large companies -- some of whom are "famous" for supporting privacy, and we point out all the benefits of doing a brand advertising program that doesn't track, and we just get politely brushed off or ignored.
So, yeah, I'd love it if the media -- including us! -- went back to brand advertising that doesn't require surveilling on visitors (though, lots of you already use adblockers, which is totally cool by us). But, since not a single advertiser seems willing to buy such ads, we're kinda left in the lurch. So, as I do every time, I'll again say that if you happen to have an advertising budget and believe that supporting Techdirt in a way that we can highlight that you support us without requiring sucking up data on our community please contact us. Given our experiences so far, I'm not holding my breath.
Filed Under: ads, behavioral ads, business models, doc searls, journalism, surveillance, tracking
I blame advertising for ruining the Internet. A simple website hosting a short text and maybe two images now takes gigs of memory to load and run because there's literally hundreds of ad and tracking scripts that need to load.
Re:
My favorite are the tools that try to shame people for using ad blockers. Like businesses have a god given right to succeed in their advertising attempts. Ad blocking is normal. Not wanting to see ads is normal. Shaming people for blocking ads? That's mental.
News Sites Need To Do News Again
Pick any "news site" now.
You can literally list the PR firms.
The fake vaping is going to kill you stories? One firm paid by Michael Bloomberg. Yes, websites knowingly published outright lies and health scares about vaping because Michael Bloomberg paid for it. It was all THC related and had absolutely nothing to do with the vaping everyone has been doing for over a decade.
The fake hate stories against Elon Musk with fake science? That's a PR firm paid by Warren Buffet to attack Elon Musk. That's how you get 12,000 satellites messing up space photography when there are literally 12,000 airplanes in the air at all times. If you see junk science being used to attack Elon Musk, Warren Buffet paid for it.
The fake stories supporting Google's unethical search rigging? Yet another K street PR firm. The same firm churning out ad copy defending the unethical use of section 230 for political censorship.
Can I list any of these firms? Sure. If I want to get sued to death. If I want fake copyright strikes made against me on social media platforms. If I want Google to declare me a "nazi" and algorithm me to death.
The point is, the wealthy 1 percenters are buying so much "news" now that hardly any of it is real. Just the delusions of wealth sociopaths with serious mental problems.
You’re a semi-anonymous commenter on a blog that Google has no power over and copyright strikes can’t take down your comment. List them, coward, or stop whining about consequences that you can’t face here.
Re:
Do you have actual value?
All you do is launch childish personal attacks and offer no actual value. You seem to exist for no reason at all. Try mattering. It starts with contributing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Negative, I am a meat popsicle.
Re:
That's at least funny thought. Funny is value. Good job.
Re: News Sites Need To Do News Again
Can I list any of these firms?
So you can't actually back up your wildly specious claims. Got it!
I think perhaps if we're going to talk about regulations, it's a good idea to delineate which specific regulations we're talking about.
A good chunk of Sanders's proposal concerns making it more difficult for major media companies to merge -- which sounds good to me (and seems inline with Techdirt's coverage of recent media mergers).
On the other hand, I'm inclined to share Rob Williams's skepticism at Sanders's proposal to tax online ads and use the proceeds "to fund nonprofit civic-minded media."
(And a churlish aside: any proposal I'd make for improving online news sources would begin with "stop putting light-gray text on white backgrounds." Maybe someone can pass that along to Doc Searls.)
Pile Driver
We've had multiple long conversations with large companies -- some of whom are "famous" for supporting privacy, and we point out all the benefits of doing a brand advertising program that doesn't track, and we just get politely brushed off or ignored.
Follow the sage advice of Winston Churchill - use his pile driver technique - it would be an effective means of communicating dialectical heresy to a well entrenched advertising status quo.
Pile driver:
If you have an important point to make, don't try to be subtle or clever. Use a pile driver. Hit the point once. Then come back and hit it again. Then hit it a third time - a tremendous whack. ~ Winston Churchill
Re: Pile Driver
It's good advice for advertising too.
