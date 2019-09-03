Sony Is Feverishly Battling Vita Tinkerers Despite Vita Being Discontinued
If ever there were a poster child for this strange new culture in which we don't actually own what we buy, there is a strong argument for making Sony the number one pick. Beyond all of Sony's day-to-day anti-consumer practices disguised as anti-piracy efforts, the company is also rather infamous for the Playstation 3 debacle, in which the console was rolled out with a feature that allowed buyers to install other operating systems on it, and then subsequently removed that feature via a firmware update. That Sony wasn't fully trashed in the legal and public opinions courts for doing so basically set the tone for the subsequent decade, where now this sort of bullshit is common practice.
Which brings us to the present and a discussion on the Playstation Vita. The Vita, a Playstation hand-held device, has basically been retired with PlayStation Plus games no longer rolling out to the devices and new cartridges for the system no longer being manufactured. As there had been with the PS3, the Vita has a tinkering community around it that has long worked to jailbreak the hardware to allow it do other things. Piracy is part of that, sure, but so is emulation, running other sorts of software, tinkering with hardware performance, etc. Each time someone released a way to jailbreak the Vita, Sony would patch it with a firmware update.
Including, most recently, this past week.
Less than a day after a new exploit for jailbreaking the Vita was discovered, Sony has already released a new firmware update to safeguard its sunsetting handheld.
“Surprise! h-encore² released for PS Vita firmware 3.71,” Andy Nguyen, a Vita hacker behind the recent Trinity Exploit for jailbreaking the most up-to-date versions of the handheld, announced on Monday. Unlike the Trinity Exploit, which required using a PSP game to hack the Vita, h-encore² is a native hack, meaning it can be done directly on the system. And while some hacks on work on Vitas running older software, h-encore² was designed to work on any firmware version between 3.65 and 3.71, the most recent one.
As if on cue, Sony announced firmware update 3.72 today.
A lot of the response to this has been the continued dismay that Sony won't let people who bought their freaking Vita do with it as they please. They own the hardware, but are restricted from using it the way they want. That's as insane as it was ten years ago.
But there is another track some are responding to, namely: "Why the fuck is Sony continuing this whac-a-mole game with tinkerers for a device that has been essentially discontinued?
And for all intents and purposes, Vita has also been unofficially retired, leaving some people in the homebrew community scratching their heads about why Sony has seemingly redoubled its efforts to safeguard it. The Vita no longer gets new monthly PlayStation Plus games, and production of new game cartridges ended earlier this year. “I need a movie about the 4 guys at Sony who still have to work on the Vita in friggin 2019,” wrote one person on Twitter.
Maybe Sony Pictures can make such a film. Then, perhaps, we'd get some sort of firsthand explanation as to why Sony is so committed to ensuring people can't use their hardware the way they want that it continues that practice even after the death of said hardware.
And the thing is, Sony's overzealous anti-piracy measures are a big part of what killed the Vita in the first place -- most specifically, the grossly overpriced proprietary memory card.
That's not the only thing that killed the Vita, of course; the rise of cell phone gaming certainly played a role too. But the $80 memory cards sure didn't help.
It's a pity, because there were a lot of great games for the thing (not to mention its potential as a portable emulation box). I have a PSTV that I bought when they were discontinued. Maybe I should see what the handheld version goes for these days.
They could add these guys to the Sony Marvel Universe.
I know I marvel at Sony's relationship with the homebrew community anyway....
death of said hardware
Updates for: the death of the hardware, plus 70 years
MINE, MINE, MINE....
MINE, MINE, MINE...
It's obvious why Sony continues this tact, they are a 3 year old throwing a temper tantrum...
they don't care that the "ball" belongs to someone else, they own the "Imaginary property... aka air" in the ball, and they are going to take their ball and go home...
Since they no longer want to play the game (aka the Vita), nobody else should get to play with it either... even those who paid good money to buy them at the store and now own them, Sony just can't stand the idea that someone else is having fun with something they made, without paying them MORE MONEY FOR NOTHING AND THE CHICKS FOR FREE... they were promised and it never happened...
Where is that high quality dioxyhydroganated fluid now?
Correction
Looks like there's a correction on the original story now:
"Correction: 8/28/2019, 1:30 p.m. ET: After the publication of this story, the Vita hacker in question now says that the h-encore² hack in fact still works with the 3.72 Vita firmware. Kotaku apologizes the error. The original story is below."
That's not to say that Sony doesn't have a terrible track record, but we might want to press pause on adding this one for just a minute...
Re: Correction
So is it a case of bad timing (the update was unrelated and the release date was just a coincidence), or bad workmanship (they tried to patch the exploit and failed)?
Don't Own It
it's obvious
it's obvious why they don't want people hacking on older hardware.
because thats one less reason for people to buy newer hardware.
it's literally this simple: think of all the beautiful old hardware filling landfills.
if someone manages to repurpose one of those devices to do so much as get online and check their email, that's one less customer for a smartphone.
of course it isn't really such a one to one exchange. but welcome to the inescapable reasoning of commodity hardware. why else don't we have upgradable cell phones? why else don't we have computers with truly upgradable CPU's - a passive backplane that puts the CPU(s) on a pci express card? because then there's no reason to buy the newer model. why haven't we seen an SDR based handheld protocol-agile cellular device? same reason.
