Former Hotel Exec Gets Elected To Congress, Decides First Order Of Business Is To Destroy Airbnb
Ed Case represents Hawaii's 1st district in Congress. He was just elected in 2018, though he actually was in Congress once before, when he represented Hawaii's 2nd district from 2002 to 2007. He left Congress last time to run for the Senate, but that flopped. And he lost another attempt at rejoining Congress in 2010. In 2013 he announced that he was joining a Hawaii-based hotel operator, Outrigger Enterprises Group, as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. At the time, he said that doing so "likely ends any further political career." In 2016, he joined the board of directors of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, a large hotel trade group. AHLA has been among the leading hotel industry groups pushing to kill Airbnb. The hotel industry, as a whole, seems to have spent much of the last decade looking for any possible way to attack and kill Airbnb rather than improve its own products.
And now Case is back in Congress -- and apparently an early order of business is to continue to push for AHLA and his former employer's goals. As sent to me by a few people, Case has sent a letter around to his House colleagues, asking them to support and cosponsor a new bill that he has not yet released, that would strip Section 230 protections from any short-term rental platform like Airbnb:
Dear Colleague:
Is your community one of a multitude throughout our country suffering from the negative effects of illegal vacation rentals? Effects that include unavailability of affordable housing, avoidance of standard consumer protections and loss of state and local government revenue?
If so, please join me as an original cosponsor of the Protecting Local Authority and Neighborhoods (PLAN) Act. This bill would end abusive litigation by internet-based short-term rental platforms attempting to avoid accountability for profiting from illegal rentals and strike down local regulations aimed at curbing this illegal activity and its widespread negative impacts.
Over the past decade-plus, the short-term vacation rental industry has exploded through the internet-based marketing platforms of Airbnb, HomeAway, VRBO, Flipkey and others. While some communities welcome this activity, which is largely conducted in residential neighborhoods, many others are concerned with several negative consequences.
These include the loss of affordable housing as residential units are converted to transient accommodations for tourists, and the failure of many unit owners and rental operators to comply with basic consumer safety, public accommodations and tax requirements as must the legal lodging industry. A survey of related news also makes clear that commercial lodging activity in otherwise residential neighborhoods gives rise to serious community safety and disruption issues.
As a result, from Hawai‘i to Maine state and local governments are updating their land use laws to put parameters around short-term rental activity, tailored to reflect local concerns and as always has been the case with land use regulation. However, the short-term rental online platforms have repeatedly gone to court to strike down these laws, claiming Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act (CDA 230) preempts local efforts to stop the listing and booking of illegal rentals by these platforms. They have sued cities large and small – including New York City, Boston, Miami, Anaheim, San Francisco, Portland, Ore., Chicago, Miami Beach, Palm Beach and Santa Monica – to protect a business model they know relies in large part on concealing the illegal activity of their third-party operators.
The PLAN Act would amend CDA 230 to make clear the statute does not shield platforms when they facilitate illegal rental bookings. Platforms would also be accountable if they fail to stop booking rentals after receiving notice from a private property owner that short-term rentals are prohibited at that location.
This is a narrow, targeted change to the statute to ensure short-term rental companies and internet platforms comply with state and local planning, zoning, rental, labor and tax laws and end their abusive stretching of CDA 230’s original intent. State attorneys general, mayors, and local officials have called for similar updates to CDA 230 to enable them to uphold their local laws and protect citizens living and working in their communities.
This is yet another attack on Section 230. As we've discussed in the past, Section 230 absolutely should protect these businesses -- even as the 9th Circuit has ruled the other way -- because it's a classic Section 230 issue, in which city governments are holding platforms liable for the speech of their users. If cities want to limit small, local businesses and block short-term rentals, that's their business -- but they shouldn't get to leverage sites like Airbnb to be their enforcers (which is all these laws really do).
But it's seems highly questionable for Case to go from being an exec at a hotel company and a board member of the big hotel trade group (that has long attacked Airbnb and similar sites) to wasting little time in Congress to push for a law that directly helps his former employers. I'm sure he truly believes that this is the right thing to do, but it certainly stinks of the kind of "soft corruption" that makes people not trust their government at all. It's not illegal, but it sure looks sketchy. Case has done other good things in Congress, including trying to get the intelligence community to pay attention to basic civil liberties (which sure would be nice). But this new plan to modify Section 230 to help his former colleagues is not that.
Under what authority?
What he is asking for is for the Federal government to step into the affairs of state, city and smaller municipalities for their failure to collect local taxes.
Which tells us that the requested legislation is not Constitutional and he has no business bringing this up at the Federal level.
Re: Under what authority?
That's about 99.44% incorrect. What he's asking for is a change in the scope of Section 230. As it now stands, Section 230 generally says platform operators can't be held accountable for the speech of their users. The proposed legislation, as he describes it, would amend Section 230 to say that it doesn't apply in certain cases. If Section 230 is constitutional at all, so is limiting its scope.
Now, the proposal is stupid, wrong-headed, counterproductive, and quite possibly unethical, but it simply isn't doing what you say it is--if anything, it's doing the opposite, in that it's getting the federal government out of the affairs of state and local governments.
Re: Re:
This is a logical fallacy. The First Amendment is constitutional but limiting its scope is not. The same could be said of several other amendments.
And in some ways you can call changes to Section 230 unconstitutional under the First Amendment. It's maybe a bit of stretch but saying that sites can be held liable for content of their users in some circumstances is very similar to telling them what they can and cannot allow on their sites. And that's in violation of the First Amendment.
Re: Re: Re:
It's a fair point but not one courts have agreed with. Sites were held liable. Maybe they didn't push their First Amendment claims hard enough (the Stratton case didn't go to SCOTUS).
Exempting AirBNB-type services from CDA 230 is legal, and puts them back in the situation we were in before the CDA existed. That doesn't mean they're liable or illegal; they can still claim Constitutional rights.
For whose actions: The site’s, or a third party user’s?
Re: Re: Re:
Well, the First Amendment is part of the constitution, so it's constitutional by definition--which means your analogy doesn't really work. Moreover, limiting its scope most certainly is constitutional. Defamation isn't protected by the First Amendment, for example. Neither are true threats. There are a few other known exceptions. They're few, narrow, and far between, and the Court hasn't shown any inclination to expand any of them, but they do exist.
Section 230 is a Congressional creation. I haven't heard any argument of any substance that it's constitutionally required (i.e., that the First Amendment, or any other provision of the constitution, would require the substance of Section 230 even if Section 230 didn't exist). And if the substance of Section 230 isn't constitutionally required, reducing its scope would generally* be well within Congress's authority.
Then let me be the first: Without 47 U.S.C. § 230, websites would have to either allow all speech to go unmoderated — which can result in a site hosting speech its owners don’t want to host — or disallow all speech altogether, and all to prevent the site from facing legal liability for its moderation decisions (or lack thereof). Neither outcome is good. One would infringe upon the rights of the site owners (freedom of association); the other would take away a shitload of platforms for speech on the Internet.
For the Internet to continue operating as it does now — whatever your opinion on that matter — 230 must stand. It must also remain untouched by anyone who would seek to change it for the sake of being seen doing something about a problem that changing 230 won’t actually solve.
Re: Re: Under what authority?
Beyond this point, the definition of "interstate commerce" has been stretched really far but is straightforwardly applicable here. A California-based company collecting money from some likely-out-of-state person for a Hawaiian property... with various banks and credit card companies involved too.
Re: Under what authority?
Corporatizing the federal government is nothing new. Corporations have been putting their people into key interests within the various multiple angencies to get laws passed that further encase their bottom lines for decades.
To wit: Copyright.
A government for, of, and buy the corporations....
I can't say I wholly disagree with the idea
I don't think it's entirely out of line to declare that a transaction/money-handling intermediary is, in fact, selling something, and that this speech is not as deserving the same level of protection as a content pass-thru like a forum, search engine, or social media site.
Re:
What does AirBnB, the website, sell? Nothing. They are a marketplace, like Craigslist, Amazon, ebay, etc... They are absolutely a "content pass-thru" site.
Point to the product that they sell, that you pay AirBnB, the company, for and they in return provide you with a good or service. If you can't come up with that, then your argument falls flat.
Re: Re:
They are definitely providing a service, and they're taking a cut of the rental fee as payment for that service. Although one could argue that it's not the renter that's paying AirBnB, it's the property owner, for advertisement and booking services.
That said, it's not AirBnB's fault if someone posts an illegal rental, just like it's not eBay's fault if someone posts an auction for counterfeit jewelry. It's also not AirBnB's responsibility to proactively police its site for illegal postings, just like it's not eBay's responsibility to proactively police its site for illegal auctions. If you question this, it's already been decided in Tiffany v. Ebay, and in that case the issue was trademark infringement, which 230 doesn't cover. So if a site isn't responsible for something that 230 doesn't cover, it certainly wouldn't be responsible for something that 230 does cover. Also, based on the Tiffany decision, I'm not sure that excluding rentals from 230 would accomplish the goal being sought.
Now, there are certainly reasonable scenarios that could favor liability. Should AirBnB possibly become liable if they're notified that a particular rental is illegal and they don't remove it? That doesn't strike me as unreasonable. Since AirBnB is serving a narrow section of an overall market (house rentals as opposed to ebay allowing just about anything), is it more reasonable to expect them to be able to review and comply with local laws? It doesn't strike me as extraordinarily difficult for AirBnB to implement some back-end verification that says "oh your unit is in City X, which doesn't allow rentals. You can't post that sale." I'm not saying I support either of these ideas (I think the homeowners should be the ones pursued, not AirBnB), but at least on the surface I don't instantly reject them.
Re: I can't say I wholly disagree with the idea
So, by your logic it is up to your bank to make sure that all your transactions are legal. That will for sure limit your ability to use a credit/debit card to pre-approved companies.
Re: Re: I can't say I wholly disagree with the idea
No. By the above logic, the bank's involvement is not protected by the CDA.
Communication is protected; that's clear and settled law. Maybe it should protect the money-sending too, and maybe the Citizens United ruling means courts will say it already does; but it's less clear this was intended.
