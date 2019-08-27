Techdirt Podcast Episode 222: Bringing Back The Internet's True Promise

from the restoring-what-was dept

We've talked a lot about how many of the controversial, challenging problems that exist online could be addressed by refocusing on making the internet what it was always supposed to be: a network of open protocols, not a cluster of walled gardens. Mike's recent paper on the subject lays out the reasons in detail, and on this week's episode of the podcast we're joined by one of the people working towards that goal: Anil Dash, whose Glitch community aims to bring development back to the masses.

Filed Under: anil dash, internet, podcast, protocols

Companies: glitch