Trump Decides The State Should Run US Businesses, Orders Them To Stop Doing Business With China
from the definition-of-'emergency'-is-now-'things-Trump-doesn't-like' dept
President Trump is back at it, misusing his emergency powers to declare difficult situations "national emergencies" so he can get what he wants. When Congress rejected his border wall funding, Trump simply declared an influx of immigrants a "national emergency." How an uptick in families seeking citizenship and/or asylum suddenly became a threat to the nation as a whole went unexplained.
What did go explained were the President's reasons for declaring a national emergency. During his press conference, he made it clear there was actually no emergency. This was done solely to secure the funding Congress said he couldn't have. If our representatives possessed any collective backbone, this would have been rolled back by Congress with a veto-proof rejection of this non-emergency emergency declaration.
Trump has done it again. He's now "ordering" US companies to stop doing business with China. This wasn't delivered as an Executive Order or proposed legislation. Rather, it was delivered via tweets from a miffed president who has declared -- and been repeatedly shown these assertions are false -- that trade wars are:
A. Good
B. Easy to win
....better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019
Here's the relevant part of this tweet thread if you're unable to read/see the embed:
The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing ....your companies HOME and making your products in the USA.
Going head-to-head with a powerful world economy -- one that also holds 20% of the US government's debts -- is a terrible idea. Since the President assumes trade deals are zero sum, we're stuck with tariffs flying back and forth between the United States and China like chips in the world's stupidest (and most dangerous) game of poker.
Roughly 12 hours after his mini-tweetstorm, the President finally discovered a way to justify his unexpected conversion to Communism.
Here's Trump's devastating riposte to all the haters:
For all of the Fake News Reporters that don’t have a clue as to what the law is relative to Presidential powers, China, etc., try looking at the Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977. Case closed!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019
If you can't read/see it, it says:
Hi, Tim Cushing, Fake News: We've all spent quite a bit of time reading the IEEPA (the "I" stands for "International") of 1977 for years now, since every president since George W. Bush has misused it -- along with the National Emergency Act -- to expand the government's power. In fact, we were just re-reading its domestic counterpart a few months ago when Trump conjured an "emergency" out of thin air to grab money Congress refused to appropriate for his pet project.
The thing is the law doesn't allow the president to use emergency powers in non-emergencies. In both cases -- China and the Border Wall -- there's no national emergency involved. There are only things President Trump has decided to call emergencies so he can use his emergency powers. As Joshua Geltzer explains for Just Security, Trump is going beyond the bounds of the law with this current "order," as well as his border-focused declaration from earlier this year:
Whatever one thinks of the laws currently on the books, Trump is breaking them… An increase in families entering the United States simply isn’t a “national emergency” of the type contemplated by the National Emergencies Act (NEA). It may present a hard policy challenge, but many things do. For President Trump to insist that it’s a “national emergency” represents not statutory ambiguity but presidential lawlessness. And, indeed, we all know why President Trump really invoked the NEA: because he failed to convince Congress to approve his wall funding.
The same form of lawlessness is evident in Trump’s recent reference to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). That law specifies that a national emergency can be declared “to deal with any unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its source in whole or substantial part outside the United States, to the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States.” Trump’s escalation of a self-initiated trade war with China and inability to cut whatever deal might be necessary to end it are hardly the type of threat described by the IEEPA’s text. Indeed, to whatever extent we’re now facing an “unusual . . . threat . . . to the . . . economy of the United States,” its source appears to be not “outside the United States” but inside the Oval Office. If Trump in fact invokes the IEEPA to restrict American commercial activity in China, he’ll be replicating his treatment of the NEA not in using federal law but in violating federal law.
The problem is Trump can continue to break the law until one of the other branches stops him. Congress flunked the first test in February when it failed to bring a supermajority to the veto table following Trump's border wall emergency declaration. Five months down the road, it seems doubtful there are enough Congressional reps from Trump's party willing to stand up against the president's abuse of his powers should Trump follow through with another emergency declaration.
That leaves it up to the courts. Fortunately, the courts don't really care what the President thinks about them because they're not -- certain judges aside -- partisan fanboys willing to overlook lawfulness for the sake of owning the libs/destroying the US economy to teach China a lesson.
The quickest route would be Congress. Maybe the House will surprise us this time around. The courts are the longer route, but more likely to actually get the job done. The law may be broad, but it cannot be used to declare tit-for-tat tariffs an "international emergency."
Reader Comments
Yea, stop doing business with a country that has a market 4x the size of our own and middle class larger than our entire population because Trumplethinskin has messed up his own economy. Makes sense.
Well... I guess that's not too much of an order. After all, according to Trump, all these companies who have operations in / trade with China are un-American and not that great. So the only companies he's ordering here are the ones that don't trade with China, and THEY are ordered to "start looking for an alternative" not to stop trading.
Weasel words can work both ways.
Can't Wait for a Democrat President Is in Power
I can't wait until there is s democrat president in power that decides that the lack of national healthcare is an emergency and funds it through emergency powers. Or a democrat president decides that the spread of propaganda as a news is a national emergency and shuts down Fox news.
The 'turnabout is fair play' test
While tempting for humor value if nothing else(watching the same people currently defending Trump's dictatorial behavior throw a fit when someone on the other side uses the same powers would be worth a chuckle or two) I'm not sure how much good that would do, since individuals like that would almost certainly go right back to supporting said use of power when someone on their team was back in office, so it would be useless to teach a lesson, and presidents abusing their power is a precedent that would be better shut down rather than doubled-down on.
Re: Can't Wait for a Democrat President Is in Power
Or recognizes that our media is out of control, and just tried a Russian strawman argument against us for two years and declares that a national emergency and shuts them down.
Re: Can't Wait for a Democrat President Is in Power
I would be just as harsh toward any president abusing their powers regardless of their political party. This crap has got to stop, for everyone. Trump just happens to be the turd presently in the oval toilet bowl. There will be plenty more of all political persuasions to flush when he is gone.
Treat anything he posts on Twitter as opinion, not policy. There are official channels for the introduction of policy and fucking Twitter is not one of them.
Someone take away that child's phone and ground him for the remainder of his term. Please.
Re:
Seems a little harsh. But since we're speaking of the government running US businesses, how about we transfer his service to Dish Network instead?
Re:
Except that is how he uses it and both him and the WH have stated that what he says on Twitter can be considered "official policy". And so far, he seems to follow through on a fair amount of what he posts on Twitter. Or at least tries to.
Re: Re:
And courts have agreed (somewhat). But this is Trump, so of course he's also on record as having said the exact opposite.
Anything goes so long as no-one tells you 'no'
While he may not have the legal ability to just declare 'emergencies' in order to get his way as noted in the article so long as no-one is willing to tell him 'no' and make it stick that's basically a distinction without a difference.
The democrats lack the guts to actually slap him down and the republicans don't care what he does, they'll back him regardless, so hopefully the courts can manage what congress cannot and will not do.
Re: Anything goes so long as no-one tells you 'no'
That's a mistake. There are a lot of former republicans thanks to Trump & Friends' antics. His behavior is hurting and dividing his own party.
I have no party affiliation; I vote for the candidate best suited for the job according to my own positions (as we all should). I can say that there are a number of Republican (and Democrat, for that matter) candidates I have on my "never vote for" list due to their behavior so far be it directly from them or through their inaction. I can't be alone in this.
Re: Re: Anything goes so long as no-one tells you 'no'
A fair point, in the general population I imagine his behavior has indeed resulted in more than a few people deciding that they'd rather not be in/support the same party that includes Trump, my democrat/republican comment was aimed more at those in congress, where barring the occasional wagged finger the republican politicians seem determined to back him/the party no matter what.
Re: Re:
Unfortunately there aren't enough Republicans in government willing to stand up to Trump to slap him down. At best they just stay quiet or plug their ears (with some few exceptions).
Re: Re: Re:
Until he actually stops making official policy from his Twitter, there is no reason to treat it as anything else.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Dang, replied to the wrong thread.
Didn't a court recently rule that Trump's use of emergency powers to fund his border wall was A-OK?
Re:
Which court would that be? The Breitbart Court of Public Opinion in an Echo Chamber?
Re: Re:
Not really https://www.npr.org/2019/07/26/745785115/supreme-court-lets-trump-border-wall-move-forward-but-legal -fight-still-looms
You are doing Trump an injustice.
It wouldn't be a national emergency with a competent president and government. With the current leader and his fast-revolving bunch of unqualified and/or corrupt sycophants (the others are just revolving too fast to make an impact), anything requiring actual work, policy-making, and thinking through decisions is a national emergency since there are no capacities for actual work, policy-making, and thinking through decisions.
Re:
That's no excuse.
Trade Wars
I think more needs to be said about the self inflicted trade war Trump has imposed. The fact that Trump induced the trade issue, and now expects others to make efforts, not in their best interest, to aid in fulfilling his demented dream seems to be part in parcel of his modus operandi. Create or exacerbate issue then demand others suffer to ameliorate the problem.
I am not enough of an economist or expert in international trade or manufacturing to point to the exact issues, but I think that many companies have already made efforts to move manufacturing out of China. The thing that cannot be moved readily is (as Baron von Robber mentioned in the first post) the enormous market for finished goods that exists in China. To think that Trump really wants US businesses to lose the income from such a substantial market goes to show how little he has thought this through.
Re: Trade Wars
To think that Trump really wants US businesses to lose the income from such a substantial market goes to show how little he has thought this through.
I suspect you are putting far more thought into it than he has, as he likely only cares about 'winning' this particular spat and hasn't even considered what it is and will do to anyone that isn't him.
