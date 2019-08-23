Daily Deal: VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer Bundle gives you a coin-sized computer and a screen that you can set up anywhere. The VoCore2 Ultimate is an open-source Linux computer and a fully-functional wireless router, which can be used as a VPN gateway, an AirPlay music streaming station, a private cloud for data storage, and much more. It comes with the VoCore2 screen, a super-fast screen for high-quality display usage for embedding devices. It's designed for standard USB2.0 devices rather than MIPI or HDMI, while the screen contains the memory to store the picture, allowing you to send data directly through USB. It's on sale for $69.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal