Daily Deal: VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer Bundle

Fri, Aug 23rd 2019 10:58amDaily Deal

The VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer Bundle gives you a coin-sized computer and a screen that you can set up anywhere. The VoCore2 Ultimate is an open-source Linux computer and a fully-functional wireless router, which can be used as a VPN gateway, an AirPlay music streaming station, a private cloud for data storage, and much more. It comes with the VoCore2 screen, a super-fast screen for high-quality display usage for embedding devices. It's designed for standard USB2.0 devices rather than MIPI or HDMI, while the screen contains the memory to store the picture, allowing you to send data directly through USB. It's on sale for $69.

