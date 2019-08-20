Techdirt Podcast Episode 221: What's Really In The FTC's Facebook Settlement, Part Two

from the digging-further dept

Last week, we featured part one of our discussion with lawyer Joshua de Larios-Heiman, about the details of the FCC's Facebook settlement, beyond the headline-grabbing fine. It was a long conversation that we cut off right in the middle, so be sure to listen to part one first and then come back for part two, in which we finish picking apart the settlement item by item.

