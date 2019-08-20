DOJ/Copyright Office File An Amicus Brief In Support Of Led Zeppellin
from the digging-further dept

Tue, Aug 20th 2019 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

Last week, we featured part one of our discussion with lawyer Joshua de Larios-Heiman, about the details of the FCC's Facebook settlement, beyond the headline-grabbing fine. It was a long conversation that we cut off right in the middle, so be sure to listen to part one first and then come back for part two, in which we finish picking apart the settlement item by item.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: ftc, podcast, privacy, settlement, techdirt podcast
Companies: facebook

