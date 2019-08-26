NY Times Goes Off On Amazon Because Some People Are Publishing Fake George Orwell Books
David Streitfeld is a NY Times reporter who, among other things, covers Amazon. As far as I can tell, he has never written about Amazon in an article where he doesn't present things in the worst, most distorted anti-Amazon light. It's gotten to the point where I generally just won't bother with a Times article about Amazon if it's by Streitfeld, because it's guaranteed to be misleading. Somehow, however, I made it through most of this recent article about counterfeit George Orwell books on Amazon before realizing it was yet another Streitfeld hit piece. The article itself is kind of interesting: there are a bunch of folks attempting to sell unofficial George Orwell books on Amazon, and sometimes they're garbage.
What I find odd, is that while the article admits that many are published in India, where Orwell's works are in the public domain, the article makes no mention of the odd copyright situation in the US and UK, where Orwell's books all should be in the public domain based on the copyright deal that was made with Orwell when he wrote the books. Under those terms, all of Orwell's books -- including Animal Farm (1945) and Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949) -- should have entered the public domain years ago, meaning that there would be a robust market for legitimate copies of those works.
Streitfeld also complains about some attempts to "improve" on Orwell.
Most of the distorted texts are likely due to ignorance and sloppiness but at their most radical the books try to improve Orwell, as with the unauthorized “high school edition” of his 1933 memoir. The editing was credited to a Moira Propreat. She could not be reached for comment; in fact, her existence could not be verified.
“Down and Out” is an unflinching look at brutal behavior among starving people, which makes Ms. Propreat’s self-appointed task of rendering the book “more palatable” rather quixotic.
Streitfeld is rather subtle in mocking "Moira Propreat" ("more appropriate") but misses the point again. If those works were in the public domain, as intended, then there would be plenty of opportunities for people to update, remix, change, edit, annotate and do whatever they wanted with Orwell's works. And that would, undoubtedly lead to a bursting of creativity. While it's more limited here -- because it's locked down by copyright -- it's little surprise that what few books have made it out there are of dubious quality and value.
But how is that Amazon's fault as opposed to copyright for limiting the ability of more thorough individuals and companies to do this kind of work? It's also unclear why Amazon is getting the blame for selling badly edited books. Going back decades to Smith v. California, the Supreme Court has held you can't hold bookseller's liable for the content of the books. But Streitfeld ignores all of that and seems to suggest that this is all Amazon's fault, because Amazon is Amazon. He argues -- taking talking points directly from the Authors Guild -- that Amazon won't vet these books because it will 'drag profits down," leaving out the fact that it's impossible to catch all such things.
Yes, there's a legitimate argument that buyers of such books may be annoyed and confused by a less than accurate copy of an Orwell book, but to blame Amazon, and to ignore the copyright issues that brought us here, is a really weird choice, but if it involves blaming Amazon for some other issue, it's the choice the NY Times and Streitfeld always seem to make.
Perfectly Upset
The Times writer is upset because without strong copyright protections (being flaunted by the nation of India!) George Orwell will not have proper incentive to create new works.
Very reasonable, since the only purpose of Copyright is to promote the arts.
Since Orwell hasn't made any new books - obviously we need stronger copyright!
It IS Amazon's fault here
The issue is that Amazon sells a hundred different versions of the book using the same item description page. This is dumb.
Libraries (for a hundred years) have used very specific item-level records for very specific items, so that you can go to a library catalog and know precisely which edition is held there. There's zero reason that Amazon can't do the same.
Yes, there are obvious copyright issues with Orwell (and everything else). But that has nothing at all to do with Amazon selling fake versions of, well, anything.
Re: It IS Amazon's fault here
Amazon is not a library, nut rather a market place. Why should they employ a large number of librarians to put all books offered for sale in precise categories that most buyers do not understand. Also, many of their books come from self publishers, who are not usually familiars with library categorizarion requirements.
Re: It IS Amazon's fault here
Amazon's item description bundling should be illegal, as it would be the same as a store advertising one product and delivering you something slightly different.
I once ordered a book in English, and what showed up was the same book in German... with the English cover on the outside.
THAT should be examined by the FTC, because it shouldn't be allowed.
Blaming Amazon for the rest of it though is just silly.
When I buy books on Amazon now, I purchase based on ISBN, because Amazon does provide that in most cases, and you can search by it.
Re: Re: It IS Amazon's fault here
Where did that happen? Most likely at the printers, and not the Amazon warehouse where spare covers are hard come by.
Re: Re: It IS (not) Amazon's fault here
Amazon's item description bundling should be illegal, as it would be the same as a store advertising one product and delivering you something slightly different.
It isn't Amazon's description - it's the sellers. If the info was wrong Amazon will refund the sale. Explain what Amazon is doing wrong here?
Re: Re: Re: It IS (not) Amazon's fault here
Amazon isn't vetting its shitty sellers and allowing things to more or less be a free-for-all. That's what's wrong.
Re: Re: Re: Re: It IS (not) Amazon's fault here
So now you know you might have to process a return when you order through Amazon. If you order through Amazon you do so because the price is good and/or shipping to your front door is super convenient and cheap. Both of those are possible because Amazon isn't inspecting each and every thing shipped in an Amazon box -- they don't even see many of those shipments because they're direct from the actual seller, not Amazon. If they did inspect everything their costs, and your prices, would go up.
Report the problem to Amazon. If there are enough such reports Amazon will boot the seller. It's really quite simple.
Blaming Amazon for shitty books?
That's like blaming the NYT for all the horrible stuff we did in Vietnam!
Re: Blaming Amazon for shitty books?
Or all the shitty reporting We get now!
Because they are not publishers, and they allow far more people to publish that the traditional publishers could ever handle. Perhaps that is what is really upsetting the authors guild, a big increase in competition due self publishing on well known platforms where people can find the books..
Jesus, this is a bad article!
First, from a legal standpoint, Amazon is indeed liable. This is a fairly straightforward vicarious liability infringement case. The elements are: 1) There is an underlying direct copyright infringement (the pirated books); 2) Amazon has the right and ability to control the infringing activity (eg by banning the listing or seller); 3) Amazon has a a financial interest in the infringement (their cut of the sale).
That's it! There is no knowledge requirement!
Smith v. California is not a good cite for this.
And marketplaces, like flea markets, are hit all the time for this sort of thing.
Second, Amazon's whole deal has always been obsessive attention to good customer experiences. Lately their failure to curate at all, and to sell pseudocurated attributes like "Amazon's Choice" tags, that just confuse things, have fucked that up.
What they need to do is to carry products they get directly from manufacturers, to carefully regulate their product listings, to only allow third parties to sell products that Amazon itself chooses to carry (directly or not), to verify what third parties have for sale, and to be real careful about allowing listings of things Amazon itself doesn't have. Human Amazon employees that are knowledgeable in the relevant field of goods should be approving and rejecting listings before they go up, and rejecting third parties if need be.
Third, Amazon should clear out even legal crap in the interests of their customers. Don't let people sell print on demand public domain stuff or wiki printouts -- sell good quality Amazon copies of public domain stuff, (or used books from reliable used bookstores) and bar hard copy Wikipedia printouts altogether.
They need to clean house. No one needs it to turn into a crap hole, and that's where Amazon is presently heading.
Re:
Strongly agreed. Amazon's problems go far beyond just counterfeit books, and an Amazon filled to the brim with quality curated products is of much more value to consumers than whatever the hell is going on right now. They could also work to ensure the conditions in their sweatshop fulfillment centers are less... well, less like a sweatshop.
Re:
Sure, make an American company liable for allowing non-Americans to sell books that are not infringing in their region... That’s exactly the best way to respect the wishes of a dead author who wrote a dystopian novel about the dangers of Big Brother, state control, and censorship!
Re: Re:
So long as the books are only being sold in and shipped to places where they're in the public domain, it's fine. But that's not what's going on.
As for the wishes of the author, he could've dedicated his book to the public domain everywhere if this was important to him, or at least could've failed to get copyrights on it.
Re:
I do love it when random jackholes on the internet tell multi billion dollar companies how they need to be operating.
Re: Re:
If you have some reason to think that Amazon is not exposing themselves to substantial liability, by all means let us know. These risks are totally needless and between copyright infringement and products liability, could cause a lot of harm. Plus it's no good for their goodwill, which they spent decades achieving, having made that, above all else, their primary focus.
Re: Re:
I do love it when random jackholes on the internet stick both their feet in their mouth simultaneously by calling a lawyer and longstanding member of the community a random jackhole when said lawyer lets us know what the law actually is.
He has schooled me before, and on this issue, and you know what? I believe him.
Re: Re: Re:
Thanks!
Re:
Insist that all platforms on the Internet do quality and legal control of products they sell, and you remove the means of individuals from finding a market, unless they indenture themselves to a corporation.
Amazon make it relatively easy to assess both the product and seller via reviews, and the occasional bad deal is a reasonable price for having a single market to search, and a safe way of paying hundreds of suppliers..
1984, anyone?
Can someone tell me how copyright is NOT Orwellian based on this story?
In regions where the book is in the Public Domain, creators are free to do whatever they please with the work. Yet, Amazon is on the hook for not policing copyright law the way the news reporter sees fit? If we’re going off of US public domain standards, we have to wait until 2044 (95 years after publication, in the case of 1984), while nearly everyone else will get a chance to adapt it at the beginning of next year (2020 marks 70 years since the author’s death)!
So does that mean that new versions of the work can’t be sold on an American site, effectively controlling and censoring new works? Sounds an awful lot like a 1984-type future to me!
Re: 1984, anyone?
They can't be imported into the US and sold here, and that is apparently happening. What can legally be done in other countries depends on the law there.
