It's On: Details Emerge Of Polish Government's Formal Request For Top EU Court To Throw Out Upload Filters
from the worth-a-try dept
Earlier this year, Techdirt wrote about an intriguing tweet from the account of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland, which announced: "Tomorrow #Poland brings action against copyright directive to CJEU". The hashtags for the tweet made clear what Poland was worried about: "#Article13 #Article17". However, at that time, no details were forthcoming about this potentially important legal move. It was disappointing that nothing more has been heard about this unexpected development since then -- until now. A notice on the Official Journal of the European Union includes the following: "Case C-401/19: Action brought on 24 May 2019 -- Republic of Poland v European Parliament and Council of the European Union". The corresponding entry indicates that the Polish government believes that the upload filters required by Article 13/17 represent an "infringement of the right to freedom of expression and information" guaranteed by Article 11 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union:
The Republic of Poland claims specifically that the imposition on online content-sharing service providers of the obligation to make best efforts to ensure the unavailability of specific works and other subject matter for which the rightholders have provided the service providers with the relevant and necessary information (point (b) of Article 17(4) of [EU Copyright] Directive 2019/790) and the imposition on online content-sharing service providers of the obligation to make best efforts to prevent the future uploads of protected works or other subject-matter for which the rightsholders have lodged a sufficiently substantiated notice (point (c), in fine, of Article 17(4) of Directive 2019/790) make it necessary for the service providers -- in order to avoid liability -- to carry out prior automatic verification (filtering) of content uploaded online by users, and therefore make it necessary to introduce preventive control mechanisms. Such mechanisms undermine the essence of the right to freedom of expression and information and do not comply with the requirement that limitations imposed on that right be proportional and necessary.
Nothing new there, of course -- it's what Techdirt and many others pointed out repeatedly before the Directive was passed. But what is significant is that this time it is the Polish government that is making this statement, and in a complaint to the EU's highest court, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). As a previous post explained, some are of the view that the key importance of Poland's legal action is that it requires the CJEU to consider the questions raised. That will necessarily include whether upload filters are "proportional and necessary" as a response to the uploading of unauthorized copies by members of the public.
As to the remedies, the Polish government ideally wants points (b) and (c) of the following section of Article 13/17 cancelled:
If no authorisation is granted, online content-sharing service providers shall be liable for unauthorised acts of communication to the public, including making available to the public, of copyright-protected works and other subject matter, unless the service providers demonstrate that they have:
(a) made best efforts to obtain an authorisation, and
(b) made, in accordance with high industry standards of professional diligence, best efforts to ensure the unavailability of specific works and other subject matter for which the rightholders have provided the service providers with the relevant and necessary information; and in any event
(c) acted expeditiously, upon receiving a sufficiently substantiated notice from the rightholders, to disable access to, or to remove from their websites, the notified works or other subject matter, and made best efforts to prevent their future uploads in accordance with point (b).
If, however, the CJEU decides it is not possible to excise just those parts, the Polish government has a fallback position: it asks for Article 13/17 to be annulled in its entirely. It's too early to say whether Poland's request stands any chance of being granted. But it would certainly be rather fun watching the copyright industry go into meltdown if it saw all its lobbying for upload filters undone at a stroke.
Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter, Diaspora, or Mastodon.
Filed Under: article 13, article 17, blocking, censorship machines, cjeu, copyright, copyright directive, filtering, poland, upload filters
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Good luck, you'll probably need it
While having both articles 13 and 17 scrapped entirely would obviously be the best result, with removing the more problematic clauses being a decent second best, I do have to worry about the result here given we're talking about something copyright related, a subject that tends to turn the minds of otherwise rational people into mush such that the most absurd things can be excused Because Copyright.
It also strikes me that there's another potential way for the court to dodge doing anything, namely by using the dishonest argument of 'it doesn't specifically require filters' that was trotted out time and time again leading up to the vote, where they could simply use that as an excuse to dismiss and ignore that the practical results of such a demand on platforms does in fact require filters.
That said hopefully the CJEU manages to keep both spines and minds intact and tosses both articles 13 and 17 into the garbage pile where they belong, both for the sake of the public and the ever-so-delightful schadenfreude that would result from such an action.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Good luck, you'll probably need it
Poland seems to have anticipated the "doesn't specifically require filters" argument. The specific part of the excerpt quoted in the article is a single sentence, I'll be paraphrasing parts to focus on the points (emphasis added):
The Republic of Poland claims [points b and c in the articles] make it necessary for the service providers -- in order to avoid liability -- to carry out prior automatic verification (filtering) of content uploaded online by users, and therefore make it necessary to introduce preventive control mechanisms.
Of course the courts may be obtuse about it, but by now the EU parliament have basically already admitted the whole goal was filtering anyway (see some prior TD articles about that), so that argument may not fly based on that. But I expect if someone does try to trot that out, Poland's going to be all over that, given the way they've started things.
Fingers crossed - if this works, we'll have Poland to thank for yet again putting a hole in systems backed by a German (ENIGMA decryption rested heavily on Polish cryptography cracking work).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If the court actually does come out and say "it doesn't specifically require filters" then I would continue to offer services without such filter and if anyone tries to call me on it point them to that ruling.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yeah - otherwise it is like Freedom of Speech under Stalin. You can say anything you want at least once - just like how anything a plane can lift may be airdropped at least once.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That... is a very good point, and one I should have caught. If no less than the EU's highest court were to parrot the idea that 'it doesn't require filters' then it wouldn't really matter what the politicians and those that owned them wanted with regards to filters, they'd have a wicked time demanding that they be implemented, and without mandatory filters the articles are still a mess but they'd be notably less problematic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It doesn't require "Upload Filters" but it does require that technological measures must be in place.
If you can't find something else that works better than upload filters that is your problem....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply