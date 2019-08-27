SLAPP Threats Don't Even Need To Become Lawsuits To Be Effective: Cop Gets Columnist Fired For Pointing To Picture Of Him With Racists
A few weeks ago, we wrote about a troubling SLAPP lawsuit in Charlottesville, Virginia against a local independent paper, C-Ville, and a UVA history professor. That post mostly focused on the lawsuit against the history professor, Jalane Schmidt, and the ACLU's decision to defend her in the lawsuit. We didn't have much information for how C-Ville itself is dealing with the SLAPP suit. However, given its response to another SLAPP threat, it appears that C-Ville is mostly caving.
Back in May, Molly Conger, an opinion columnist for C-Ville, who built up her reputation by reporting on local racists and what they're up to, wrote an opinion piece merely highlighting the fact that a Charlottesville police officer, Logan Woodzell, who had just been promoted, had also been seen in a photo passed around on social media "posing with James Napier of the neo-Confederate group the Hiwaymen and Tammy Lee of American Freedom Keepers (one of the militia groups sued by the city for its involvement in Unite the Right)."
Nothing in the column calls Woodzell a racist. She just raises questions about the process by which Woodzell was given a promotion, as well as gives her opinion that the promotion shows "poor judgment" and "a disregard for the concerns of a community." Nothing in any of that is remotely defamatory. It's either a clearly factual statement (the photo exists and had been shared on social media) or opinion about what it showed concerning the Chartolttesville police force and its police chief, RaShall Brackney. Indeed, Woodzell is barely mentioned beyond the opening of the piece.
However, according to a Twitter thread from Conger, a lawyer from the local police union then threatened the paper over the piece -- leading C-Ville to cave and end Conger's relationship with the paper. Here's a lightly edited transcript of Conger's tweet thread:
Earlier this year, I had a short-lived opinion column covering city politics (a subject I am very passionate about!) in a local weekly paper. It quietly disappeared two months ago. My relationship with cville weekly came to an end after the attorney for the police benevolent society, representing an individual officer in this case, threatened to sue both me and the paper. Specifically, the cop’s lawyer claimed I had defamed her client in this piece. I don’t know how I could possibly have been clearer. At no point have I ever claimed this individual police officer personally holds white supremacist views. I explicitly said that I do not allege anything of the kind.
What I wrote and what I will continue to say is that the Charlottesville police department has been in absolutely no way held accountable for their inaction two years ago today. The image of a Charlottesville police officer with his arm around members of a white supremacist militia is a perfect illustration of a department choosing over & over to ignore the community it serves. It’s a picture of willful ignorance and complicity. Of harm through inaction.
I’m not surprised a police officer and a former prosecutor would try to weaponize the legal process to silence a critic. I am surprised that the paper reacted with such incredible cowardice. The threat itself was just that. A threat. From a bully. It is not an actionable legal claim, it’s an empty threat from a bully.
Conger writes some more after that, and it's worth reading, but the crux of it was that a police officer, backed with a lawyer from his union, appears to have threatened a publication for writing a factual article that portrays the officer in a way he didn't like. And the paper ended that writer's column. That's cowardice.
But it also shows why these kinds of SLAPP threats are so common, even if they don't end up as lawsuits directly. They're quite frequently effective.
Filed Under: free speech, jobs, logan woodzell, molly conger, slapp, threats
Companies: c-ville
Not so much reporters as parrots
Well, with the paper having now tanked it's reputation and credibility for reporting on anything of importance that anyone with power might object to I look forward to their future business of running nothing but advertisements/puff pieces for whoever throws them enough money, as they certainly can no longer be trusted to do anything more than that.
Seriously, they not only pulled the article but fired the reporter over nothing more than a threat? That is beyond pathetic at best, if not an indicator that those running the paper were just looking for an excuse to get rid of the article and writer.
Cops are thugs
And all too many cowardly Americans are intimidated by them.
Re: Not so much reporters as parrots
I look forward to their future business of running nothing but advertisements/puff pieces for whoever throws them enough money, as they certainly can no longer be trusted to do anything more than that.
Sadly, that just about describes most small weekly newspapers. If most of their funding is from ad revenue, they don't want to offend the advertiser. SLAPP only worsens what is a long-running existing problem.
Threats are a form of impotence. That this paper would cave to a mere threat rather than an actual lawsuit being served makes them even more impotent. I mean, I can understand not wanting to spend money fighting a SLAPP action — even one as obvious as this. But at some point, financial concerns must take a backseat to integrity.
Maybe C-Ville can live on without a metaphorical spine. Whether it should live on when its editorial independence and willingness to tackle tough issues have clearly been compromised by a legal threat from the police, on the other hand…
Re:
It is a small weekly paper. It is possible that just asking a lawyer a few questions might break them financially. To some extent, the 'metaphorical spine' has to be supported with financial wherewithal, and it isn't a lack of integrity to not have money.
Though they could ask their community for some additional support, but that assumes they have a large enough circulation, in a demographically rich enough environment, to make that a reasonable ask.
I still see it as a form of cowardice, but fair point regardless. 👍
I dunno, seems like it has its arm around the shoulder of the community it serves
Funny how all of the people who rant that tech companies have the right to determine what they publish are now upset that this newspaper determined what it wanted to publish. And that a shakedown by a police union is somehow different than a shakedown by any number of social justice extortionists.
Re: Comments
Buuuuu they did publish it so why make a point that doesn't apply?
Re: Comments
Nothing here is about a newspaper publishing (or not) what it wants to publish. Your local community college probably offers reading lessons to the handicapped at a discount. Please look into it.
But you can't actually include any examples.
Two sentences; two examples of your lack of intelligence.
I’m not upset that the newspaper decided to stop publishing Molly Conger’s writing. I’m disappointed that it decided to do so only after a mere threat of a lawsuit that, in all likelihood, would never have gotten far.
What the fuck is a “social justice extortionist”?
Re: Comments
Your reading comprehension sucks.
Funny how all of the people who rant that tech companies have the right to determine what they publish are now upset that this newspaper determined what it wanted to publish
This is quite a weird take. You might want to try again. Yes, they have every right to do so. No one is talking about creating a law that requires C-Ville to keep up her writing. However, we also have the right to criticize C-Ville for dumping her column based on a bogus, censorial legal threat. It is the same way that we have criticized social media platforms for removing content that we feel they shouldn't have while recognizing they have the right to do so.
Do you honestly not comprehend the difference? Because if not, you've got serious problems.
And that a shakedown by a police union is somehow different than a shakedown by any number of social justice extortionists.
Can you point me to an example of a "social just extortionist" convincing a publication to fire someone based on a totally baseless legal threat from someone that person reported on? Because I think we'd be similarly concerned and would write a similar piece about it.
If not? Well, perhaps you're just -- what do you guys call it, again? -- "virtue signalling" for your MAGA moron buddies about how you think you're "owning the libs" when really you look like a confused, ignorant child.
