Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
from the said-and-done dept
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is HegemonicDistortion with a response to the FBI's latest encryption fearmongering:
From thehill article:
The cost of encryption is “ultimately measured in a mounting number of victims — men, women and children who are the victims of crimes, crimes that could have been prevented if law enforcement had been given lawful access to encrypted evidence," Barr said during a speech at a cybersecurity conference.
How exactly would the lack of encryption have helped Barr prevent this shooting? This is pure fearmongering.
In second place, we've got Thad making the important point that just because a company still has avid customers doesn't mean it can't or shouldn't be critiqued:
The vast majority of Nintendo customers aren't even aware of stories like this. People who pay attention to things like news about copyright takedown notices are a pretty tiny minority of Nintendo's customer base.
Of course, the sort of person who dedicates a channel to Nintendo music, or seeks out channels dedicated to Nintendo music, is probably a particularly dedicated type of Nintendo fan, and likely a much more profitable individual customer than average. But Nintendo's got enough volume that it doesn't seem to worry about whether it's alienating that sort of fan.
For editor's choice on the insightful side, we've got a pair of comments from Bloof about supposed social media bias. First up, it's a point that has been made many times but bears repeating:
Has anyone ever been kicked off social media for supporting lower taxes, smaller government, looser labour laws, deregulation, privatisation and corporate subsidies? No?
It's not conservatives being kicked off social media for being conservatives, it's bigots being kicked off for being bigots who then turn around and cry out about bias because they enjoy being victims and they're incapable of any sort of introspection. It can't be their fault, it has to be the fault of the people they persecute somehow or some other enemy.
Next, it's a more specific response to the censorship whining of Dennis Prager:
I wish I were as censored and mistreated by Google and the universe as conservatives like Prager U. I'd be thrilled to be given $10 million a year by conservative billionaires to spend my time alternating between peddling misinformation and whinging in the press because I can't peddle misinformation as easily as I'd like.
Our first place winner on the insightful side is an anonymous response to the question of who you can trust when porn producers behave like Malibu Media:
That’s why you should only enjoy locally produced, sustainable, fair trade, shade grown, carbon neutral, eco friendly, organic, GMO free, hardcore pornography.
In second place, it's Bloof again with a perfect retort to a Fox News commentator complaining about big tech:
Juan, Juan, if you want to kill a social media platform, why not just ask your boss Rupert Murdoch to buy them? He did a hell of a job euthanising Myspace.
For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with an anonymous commenter offering up a solid blanket response to people who cite Project Veritas:
"Where's smoke, there's usually Veritas with a smoke machine and fan", as the saying goes.
And finally, we've got Stephen T. Stone appreciating a line from the dismissal of Joe Arpaio's lawsuit against the NY Times:
"Plaintiff offers no facts in his Complaint to support this proposition."
Can we make this the new [citation needed]?
That's all for this week, folks!
Reader Comments
Error
Error in this line.
"Our first place winner on the insightful side is an anonymous response to the question of who you can trust when porn producers behave like Malibu Media:"
Should read "Our first place winner on the funny side..."
Oh, I don't know. I thought it was pretty insightful. But perhaps that's just me being partial to vegan porn. (There's nothing quite like a good close-up picture of a prickly-pear in bloom. But I digress.)
Encryption?
This nation does have a specific concept of Law..
We dont make laws until Something creates a NEED to have those laws..(try telling the politicians that)
Very Few laws were created BEFORE the fact.
And has there Been any info in the cellphones that Could/would lead to OTHERS being arrested?? Or is it that the FBI, wants to ERASE the phone before we find out?
Most anything they have done is on 2 sources. 1. the phone, only has a very little amount unless its FULL and then it cant do much until its cleaned up...2. is the net. from the cellphone corp, to FB, email, and everything else is generally on the net.
If they REALLY thought about it. they would get rid/regulate those NEAT programs that Erase msg. after a time. THAT is where a conspiracy lies. self destroying msg. Which means there isnt anything on the phone OR on the net.
And to think I got first place funny with a porn joke. Well they do say “know your audience.”
Sure, porn jokes may be a bit lowbrow... yet, somehow, it was still classier than the subject of the article!
Nintendo has a bit hit with the switch,
its last console the wi U was a dud, but its dedicated fans kept it going by
buying nintendo games even though there were few non nintendo game,s
on the wi U.It,s not a good idea to alienate your dedicated fans ,they are the ones that keep you going in the lean years .
People who use phones get apps or data from isp,s or telecom ,s
like at and t or comcast,
A court warrant would provide lots of data on any phone user in the usa ,
not to mention all the sms and browsing data the nsa has on all americans by surveillance of mobile phones and pc use.
