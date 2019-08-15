Nintendo Hates You: Company DMCAs Over 100 Videos Celebrating Nintendo Game Music
Our posts on famed gaming giant Nintendo will likely give you the impression that the company has a very strange distaste for its own fans. Your brain will probably try to convince you that this doesn't make any sense, since Nintendo fans are what makes Nintendo money. Your brain is wrong. Nintendo has demonstrated over and over again that if forced to choose between maximum control over its intellectual property and allowing fans to do fan-things, it will choose control every single time.
YouTube in particular tends to find itself in Nintendo's crosshairs, what with the site being the natural place for fans of Nintendo to share Nintendo-y things with other fans. It's worth noting again that, on matters of copyright at least, there's really no reason why Nintendo must issue takedowns for anything that even barely could be seen as infringing on its IP. Such is the case with the recent spate of takedowns the company issued against a YouTube channel which had the singular purpose of celebrating Nintendo game music.
“Game over,” the YouTube channel GilvaSunner, which has over 300,000 subscribers, wrote on Twitter yesterday. They also shared a screenshot of an email inbox displaying dozens of copyright claims against videos of music ranging from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s “Hyrule Field” to “Mega Man 2 Medley” from Super Smash Bros. 3DS.
This morning, GilvaSunner shared another bevy of copyright claims, this time against videos featuring music from Fire Emblem: Awakening. “115 videos in total blocked so far,” GilvaSunner wrote. “They started manually with the most viewed content on the channel, and are now going through the playlists one by one I guess.”
Here's where the lack of sense in these protectionist actions really shines through. Nintendo makes money by having dedicated fans purchase Nintendo consoles and games for its systems. Fans become dedicated through their love of a game and the nostalgia they might have for a particular property. The soundtracks of games can play a huge part in that, of course. In other words, YouTube posts of Nintendo music, while technically infringing, mostly function to supercharge the fandom of Nintendo properties.
Which is why so many gaming companies do nothing to impede this expression of fandom. And Nintendo doesn't have to either. It can, certainly, and it has, but it doesn't have to. It only does so because the company appears to view protectionism as some kind of default setting.
Why? Because, while fans love Nintendo, Nintendo doesn't share that same love for its fans.
And now, an appropriate video for this story.
Most of this music isn't even available commercially, except through the game. But I don't play the game to listen to the soundtrack. Fuck, most of these games don't even have a way for me to just call up music tracks. Christ.
Re:
Right? It's madness. It doesn't even appear to be automated; it's actual people going through and individually logging infringing material. It gains Nintendo nothing and costs it money and goodwill.
The only justification for it is "because we can."
doing their part to curb violent behaviors.
They are just trying to stop the spread of violence.
Fans hearing music leads to...
Fans start playing games due to the Pavlov training they received since childhood which leads too...
Fans indiscriminately commiting mass genocide on denizens of the Mushroom Kingdom and other Nintendo worlds.
Mega Man?
Nintendo doesn't even own Mega Man. That's a Capcom game.
Nintendo does, however, own the rights to Super Smash Bros. for 3DS/Wii U and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Both of those games feature original music tracks from the Mega Man franchise and remixes of Mega Man music made specifically for those games. Nintendo can at least lay claim to the Smash-specific remixes.
i think nintendo is run by 50 year old people who do not understand
social media or youtube,
so its attitude is we own all our ip ,
they do not understand the concept of sharing content and fandom
.
Theres no other gaming company that sends out so much dmca, notices on youtube .
They are about 10 years behind other companys in regard to recognising
youtube video,s are free ads for the games you sell .
Re:
Perhaps Nintendo is actually owned by kindergarteners that have not yet learned to share their toys & plat nice with their friends?
Obviously, the nintendo fans are not pissed off by this enough to vote with their wallets, so..., this is apparently not as bad strategy for nintendo as it would seem, based on common sense.
Re:
It's funny you say that. Every now and then I get the idea to maybe/finally get a Switch, and then I see them pulling shit like this that clamps my wallet shut again.
Sadly I'm just a drop in the ocean...
Re:
The vast majority of Nintendo customers aren't even aware of stories like this. People who pay attention to things like news about copyright takedown notices are a pretty tiny minority of Nintendo's customer base.
Of course, the sort of person who dedicates a channel to Nintendo music, or seeks out channels dedicated to Nintendo music, is probably a particularly dedicated type of Nintendo fan, and likely a much more profitable individual customer than average. But Nintendo's got enough volume that it doesn't seem to worry about whether it's alienating that sort of fan.
Factual error: the copyright claim nintendo issued via Content ID is a takedown, but not a DMCA takedown. DMCA takedowns require provisions for counter-notification. The YouTube system is intended to bypass these via the Content ID system, since it boxes players into a "no, it's not infringing because of [preselected statement]", as well as other preselected statements that are automatically rejected by YouTube.
The last Nintendo console I bought was N64. That is the last time Nintendo had a product that caught my interest. I bought it second-hand from a friend because that was back when I was still in middle school. I still have my N64 and every Nintendo console released previous to it packed away in a box somewhere. I have no interest in supporting Nintendo and their anti-consumer practices. Besides it's just easier to download the ROMS these days. Download literally every NES, SNES, N64 game in one compressed file and play them at will without the need to change cartridges. Also I don't have to worry about those old NES cartridges going bad or blowing or cleaning them. I still occasionally load up Super Spike Volleyball for NES on my nVidia Shield TV and play a few matches for nostalgia. I like the music in that game as well.
Nintendo Loves Your Money
Show them what they love and they will love you back. (I am assuming in DLC song-packs)
Yes, the gaming industry for the most part hates their customer
Not to knit pick but the gaming industry has a pretty unhealthy dislike of their customer base. The jessica price saga isn't a one off, she is the norm behind closed doors. That is unless said gamers exclusively agree with everything the game devs do. The epic store controversy also does a decent job of painting a hostile relationship.
Something Nintendo wants to hear.
What's a Nintendo?
