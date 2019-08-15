Is There A Conspiracy Among Legacy Media Companies To Push A False Narrative About Big Tech?
Daily Deal: Savvi Solutions Purrtec Encryption Keys 2-Pack

The Purrtec Encryption Key is a hardware solution that encrypts digital files with one click. Unlocking the files requires a physical key and password, so you are assured that others can’t access or read your files and data. Purrtec protects your data with government-grade AES 256- BIT hardware encryption, and no data is hosted externally. Lastly, this encryption key is very simple, just connect Purrtec to your computer, select the files you want to encrypt, drag and drop them into the Purrtec window, type your password, and you’re done. The exact same process works for decryption. The 2 pack is on sale for $80.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

