Fox News Commentator Calls For A 'Backlash' Against Big Tech... Because Wikileaks Released His Phone Number
Whitney Cummings Posts (Partially) Nude Photo Of Herself In Response To Blackmail Threat; Is That Revenge Porn?

Daily Deal: DarwinMail Pro Lite Plan

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Aug 14th 2019 10:51amDaily Deal

Enhance Gmail and get your Google Inbox features back with DarwinMail. This secure inbox tool aims to help you be more productive when dealing with emails and to-dos. You can organize and sort your inbox by category, sender, or subject with DarwinMail's bundling feature. It also has a Reminders feature which you can jot down your tasks so you don't forget about them. Plus, the Snoozing tool allows you to snooze emails and take care of them on your own time. You'll never have to worry about shooting an apology email for sending a wrong email with DarwinMail's Undo Send feature. A one year subscription is on sale for $10, and an unlimited subscriptions is on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Fox News Commentator Calls For A 'Backlash' Against Big Tech... Because Wikileaks Released His Phone Number
Whitney Cummings Posts (Partially) Nude Photo Of Herself In Response To Blackmail Threat; Is That Revenge Porn?
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

15:05 Giant Copyright Troll, Malibu Media, Sued By Investors (2)
12:34 Judge Dismisses Sheriff Joe Arpaio's Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times (12)
10:56 Whitney Cummings Posts (Partially) Nude Photo Of Herself In Response To Blackmail Threat; Is That Revenge Porn? (15)
10:51 Daily Deal: DarwinMail Pro Lite Plan (0)
09:34 Fox News Commentator Calls For A 'Backlash' Against Big Tech... Because Wikileaks Released His Phone Number (42)
06:30 With Tumblr Sale, Verizon Continues To Stumble In Bungled Pivot Away From Telecom (27)
03:23 Be Careful What You Wish For In Asking Silicon Valley To Police Speech Online (47)

Tuesday

19:29 Brewery In Wales Changes Name Of 2 Beers After Fight With Hugo Boss (7)
15:36 Top University Of California Scientists Tell Elsevier They'll No Longer Work On Elsevier Journals (43)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 220: What's Really In The FTC's Facebook Settlement, Part One (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.