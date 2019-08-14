Be Careful What You Wish For In Asking Silicon Valley To Police Speech Online
from the why-would-you? dept
We live in a weird moment right now where any piece -- no matter how misleading or unhinged -- seems to be able to find a publication place so long as it blames basically everything on the big internet companies and demands that they do more (or sometimes less) to stop bad stuff from happening online. There are still a few brave souls out there pointing out how problematic all of this might be, and thankfully the EFF's executive director, Cindy Cohn, has taken to the pages of Wired to explain why asking the internet to stifle speech online could backfire in a really big way. She notes that it's a reasonable emotional reaction to mass murdering assholes posting screeds on 8chan to seek to shut the site down entirely, but that comes with serious costs as well.
The hope—for some it may be a belief—is that eliminating online speech forums will help prevent future violence. This is understandable. Everyone wants to live in a country where they are safe in their local stores, at festivals, and in other public places. The vile ideas driving shooters whose actions have caused unspeakable pain and loss are in plain view on 8chan, and the thought that we could just make them go away has strong appeal.
But this is also a critical moment to look closely at what is being proposed and pay attention to the potential consequences for us all. We all rely on our internet communities for connection, information, and organizing against violence. The same mechanisms used to eliminate online forums hosting objectionable speech are all too often used to silence marginalized voices of people who have important things to say, including those drawing attention to hate and misogyny. Rules prohibiting violence have already taken down Syrian YouTube channels documenting human rights violations, while Facebook discussions by black Americans about racism they have experienced have been removed as hate speech.
She then discusses the two key tools that people have proposed for dealing with such speech online: deplatforming and increasing liability under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Both would have significant costs.
After the 2009 shootings at Fort Hood in Texas, we saw calls to ban forums where Muslims gathered to speak. We’ve seen hate speech prohibitions in companies’ terms of service used to silence conversations among women of color about their experiences being harassed. We’ve seen regulations on violent content result in the erasure of vital documentation of human rights abuses in Egypt and Kashmir, and domestic law enforcement brutality here in the United States. We’ve seen efforts to convince upstream providers to block information about problems with electronic voting machines and actions to protect the environment.
Both strategies also assume that we want to double down on the idea that representatives from private companies—generally underpaid and traumatized content moderation contractors, but also the creators of unmoderated forums like 8chan—should be the primary deciders about what gets to be on the internet. They also assume that there is global agreement about what should be allowed and what should be banned.
Indeed, the very fact that increasing liability under 230 might contradict efforts to deplatform individuals is something that is never discussed by those who support these moves. I know it's no fun to be pointing out that the "easy" solutions people say will solve everything aren't easy and won't solve much at all, but kudos to Cindy for doing so.
Filed Under: cindy cohn, content moderation, deplatforming, free speech, regulations, section 230
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Your objections have nothing to do with helping society, and everything to do with continuing your abusive practices of silencing voices you don’t like, while simultaneously promoting voices (usually fake voices) that you do like. It is so obvious that you have no interest in anything but your own opinions.
You are simply looking out for number one, but you are too dishonest to say it outright. You make your living by promoting the views of the tiny minority, such as your “queer” audience (including Stephen T. Stone) while silencing the views of the hard working, law abiding, heterosexual majority that just want to live their lives without being forced to listen to queers, trans and hetero-phobic assholes spew their shit about the greatest country in the history of the world - America. Love it or leave it. That includes you.
Go ahead, silence my voice (hide my post), and make my point for me. I enjoy it every time. :) Everyone knows that all the interesting opinions (not from the Techdirt-mob) are in the hidden comments.
MAGA
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
MAGA
Make America White Again!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You certainty get the concept correct.
Too bad there are nut cases here who can not face the fact that what they are spreading is as much hate as the libtarts spread.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ah, yes, America — the same country…
that made consensual sexual activity between gay people an actual, jailable offense until the Supreme Court said “no, you can’t do that”
where one government administration’s top officials figuratively and literally laughed at the AIDS crisis
…among other ways governments at every level of American society, as well as heteronormative American society itself, keeps trying to marginalize LGBT people and drive them to either complete social isolation or suicide.
As an American, the most patriotic thing I can do is criticize my country. If something is wrong, it should be set right. Its treatment of LGBT people is one of those somethings.
Oh, and one more thing:
The only people who would find this particular opinion of yours interesting are the same kind of people who would want me either dead or in jail for being openly queer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Those people who want you either dead or in jail for being openly queer live only in your imagination, or in some Muslim country,not America. You never met one that is American and you never will. You’re just a fucking whiny little queer protesting about things that have never happened to you and will never happen to you. You’re an imaginary victim, and little else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Congratulations, he's just met one. It's you. Well done being the example that disproves your assertion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Hey, are you Fredo Cuomo? I just bought his T-Shirt on the Trump web site mocking him. You sure sound like him.
I see your imagination is even more active than Queer Stephen’s. Imagine imagine imagine. Your reality exists only for you, and has not a thing to do with me.
Wait, are you from the EFF? That explains a lot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hey!
“Queer” is an adjective, not a title or honorific. For God’s sake, pick up the AP stylebook.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You’re joking, right? Queer is a major honorific in the queer Democratic Socialist Party. It’s a protected class, by your own exclamation, hundreds of times. There is no higher title than Queer in your twisted society, except maybe Trans.
Why don’t you go establish your own Queer nation, that would be good.Then we wouldn’t have to listen to your phony pony bullshit.
Wait, are you actually Jessie Smollett? He’s a queer fucking liar that lives in his imagination just like you, right? But if I understand everything, he really is on his way to jail. Not for being queer, of course, nobody gives a shit about that. But for lying about being persecuted, just like you.
Or are you a Smollett denier?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No more than you are, Hamilton.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You never met one that is American and you never will.
It occurs that, for Hamilton not to disprove his own statement, he would have to not be American.
If only we could assume he's from Outer Space. Plan 9, perhaps. Alas.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As it pertains to the “in jail” bit, I can counter that argument with one name: Roy Moore.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Fun trivia: The only false accusation against Moore came from the right-wing's falsehood factory.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Don't feed the troll.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I counter that and assert that you should feed the troll .... to squirrels ... they do like nuts after all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Um, that's literally the opposite of what he said in the article. It's also what would actually happen if 230 protections were removed.
Everyone else is not "hard working" or "law abiding"? You got proof of that or are you just being a bigot? You also need to provide some proof that said people's views are being silenced. If, as you say, they are the majority, it seems odd then that they happen to be the majority users on social media.
No one is forcing you to listen to them. Also, this statement is the definition of being a bigot and an asshole. So, nice own goal?
And the bigotry continues. Not to mention the fact that America's Constitution and laws specifically accepts and welcomes all those people you hate, as well as protects and welcomes any speech that is dumping on America. It's called the First Amendment. You may have heard of it.
And we enjoy flagging it, every time.
That's an interesting universe with a population of one that you live in.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Well to be honest we do look occasionally.
It's that ingrained curiosity in us that makes us turn over rocks and rotting logs to see what is scurrying around under there. We then go ewww and leave hidden things hidden.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Shiva Ayyadurai didn't invent email.
Suck it!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But you expect everybody to be forced to listen to you spew your shit? Quite telling about how fucked up your way of thinking is.
Hmmm... We are essentially agreeing with you to the extent that we don't want to be forced to listen to bullshit, so the post gets hidden. I bet that is what you would like to see happen to posts from "trans and hetero-phobic assholes".
I mean it's crazy that you can't see through your own stupidity. You want to force everybody else to listen to your bullshit, but you don't want to be forced to listen to anybody you don't like. Talk about fucking idiocy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Go Cindy/EFF
Thanks for highlighting the article, Mike.
It ends beautifully. And, you need to recall that Cindy is a civil rights (on-line) lawyer and thus speaks calmly when others may speak more forcefully:
Deplatforming and eliminating Section 230 both satisfy a craving to do something, to hold someone or something responsible. But make no mistake: Both carry great risks if we want the internet to remain a place where powerful entities cannot easily silence their less powerful critics.
This is supported by another wonderful point:
In our 30 years of helping people make their voices heard online at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, we have seen how censorship reinforces power far more than it protects the powerless.
We can only hope that more people listen to her expert opinion.
It reminds me a little of Barbarra Lee's congressional speech post 9/11 in which she calls for calm to guard against over-reaction.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Go Cindy/EFF
I sincerely would like to understand what you say saying, perhaps you could consider my question: You say that you are working so that “powerful entities cannot easily silence the voices of their less powerful critics”.
I don’t believe that anyone would argue that Mike has the most powerful voice on Techdirt. He has the ability to silence or not silence or block or not block any voice at all. He has silenced my voice (a lot).
Why is it that you are OK with him silencing voices? Who do you think should have the power to silence? Mike and no others? Who exactly?
Sincere question - what do you stand for? Just for your like-minded friends?
Or are you just another Charlatan, like Mike? Is the EFF just another totalitarian enterprise that loves only the sound of their own voice, like Techdirt?
Or do you actually stand for something, other than yourself and your personal views? Any morals? Any principles? Can you share them?
Or is it all just a sham?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Go Cindy/EFF
Or is it all just a sham?
Yes, your opinions are a sham and you are a twat.
Section 230 protects free speech, and Mike's article is about Not forcing tech to police our opinions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Go Cindy/EFF
There is a difference between allowing sites to moderate content as they see fit, and forcing sites to moderate content in a particular way. While you cannot see that difference you will feel like you are being censored, otherwise you would find platforms that accept the sort of speech you want to make.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Go Cindy/EFF
That argument holds a lot more water when those platforms don't get shut down by others such as banks and payment processors. Which is to say your argument holds no water at all.
We tried building new platforms. Those platforms which still survive are under constant attack via DDOS, financial deplatforming, and smear campaigns.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Gee, it’s almost as if those platforms are associated with heinous and socially unacceptable speech, and the “financial deplatforming” (among other things) is a consequence of that association~.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Financial Deplatforming
The financial deplatforming is much broader than merely heinous speech, but is at least partially done by proxy governmental actors.
Many (most? All of the big ones at least) are chartered in New York, which has told those financial institutions to sever ties with organizations the regulator disapproves of, by sending letters that amount to “nice bank you’ve got here, it’s be a pity if someone over regulated it.” Today, it’s the NRA. A few years ago it was also porn actresses (during the Obama administration, so it’s not just republican puritans).
Most people here seem to understand the difference between government censorship and private disassociation, but when the government prompts it I think that’s clearly over the censorship line.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, he hasn’t. You’re free to spew your dumb bullshit literally anywhere else on the Internet. We’re free to ignore your dumb bullshit unless we click a single link to view it (typically for either a laugh or a rebuttal of your ignorance). Believing that having your comments hidden is the same thing as being silenced is the same thing as believing a paper cut on your index finger is the same thing as having your femoral artery stabbed deep enough to cause severe bleeding.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Go Cindy/EFF
He has silenced my voice (a lot).
Nah, bro. That's me, clicking the flag. Like I did just now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Literally nobody asked them
Google decided to start manipulating us on their own.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Literally nobody proves this
Citation needed! Has Google been manipulating you into posting this Zof?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Literally nobody proves this
Yes, they did!
How, you may ask? Because aluminum foil just does not provide the same protection as tin.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You're right! It wasn't until Google came into existence that people started attacking Google and thinking they were out to get them. We should absolutely stand up to Google and tell them to stop manipulating people and making them attack Google.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is not difficult
Let any organization that wants to allow anything be posted, do so. Words are words, and everybody knows, or certainly should know, the difference between words and blows.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
8chan does that. Look at what a shithole that place is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This is not difficult
We...already do that. Any organization that wants to allow anything to be posted is free to do so. Any organization that doesn't also has the freedom not to.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply