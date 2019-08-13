Techdirt Podcast Episode 220: What's Really In The FTC's Facebook Settlement, Part One
 

Top University Of California Scientists Tell Elsevier They'll No Longer Work On Elsevier Journals

Culture

from the bye-bye dept

Tue, Aug 13th 2019 3:36pmMike Masnick

Last week we highlighted the ongoing dispute between academic publishing giant Elsevier and the University of California (UC) system. Earlier this year, UC cancelled its contract with Elsevier, after the publishing giant -- which gets nearly all of its content and labor for free, but charges insane prices for what is often publicly funded research -- refused to lower prices or to work with the UC system on moving to an open access approach. Last week, we covered how Elsevier had emailed a bunch of UC folks with what appeared to be outright lies about the status of negotiations between the two organizations, and UC hit back with some facts to debunk Elsevier.

Perhaps Elsevier is getting antsy because a bunch of UC scientists have sent an open letter to Elsevier, saying they will no longer do editorial work for any Elsevier publications until this dispute gets worked out.

Among the signatories of the letter are Jennifer Doudna, co-inventor of the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology, and Elizabeth Backburn, co-recipient of the 2009 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Once again, we're left wondering what value Elsevier even provides to the overall ecosystem any more. It doesn't fund the research. It hands off most reviewing and editing tasks to other academics. And yet, it gets to (a) keep the copyright on the research and (b) charge absolutely ridiculous sums to universities which feel they "must" have access to these publications. And, this is in the age of the internet when "publishing" is literally a button on a webpage. Why does Elsevier even still exist?

Filed Under: academic research, open access
Companies: elseivier, university of california

16 Comments

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 13 Aug 2019 @ 3:45pm

    Why does Elsevier even still exist?

    Capitalism.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    sehlat (profile), 13 Aug 2019 @ 4:09pm

    Greed

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    cloneof (profile), 13 Aug 2019 @ 4:14pm

    Because...

    Because they can.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Qwertygiy, 13 Aug 2019 @ 4:20pm

    (sorry not sorry)

    It's not surprising to me that their outdated business model sears irreversibly into the minds of Elsevier's higher-ups. After all, a national distributor for a scientist's articles makes the difference between a forgotten footnote and a blockbuster, and who could just walk away from being the only place a man could get their work read across the nation, at Arizona State, and Boston College, and Dartmouth, all the way to Yale? Back in the day, the only other way would be to run a circuit, city by city, lecture by lecture.

    But they should remember that we're not living in the analog era anymore. All across America, online access is nearly universal. Quite quickly, costs required to publish information to the whole population have all but vanished.

    Telephones surpassed the telegraph, and TV surpassed the radio. Shackling themselves to outdated technologies and practices will only ensure that Elsevier goes down with the ship. At this point, it may not be long before the only way they can remain in operation is if some larger corporation swallows them *whole.

    Food* for thought.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 13 Aug 2019 @ 4:28pm

      Re: (sorry not sorry)

      "At this point, it may not be long before the only way they can remain in operation is if some larger corporation swallows them whole. Food for thought."

      Significant golden parachutes might convince the brass at Elsevier, but it would be a really poor investment for the larger corporation. Unless they need a tax break.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Qwertygiy, 13 Aug 2019 @ 4:33pm

        Re: Re: (sorry not sorry)

        It's true, the stock value of the buying business might take a tumblr if they aren't quick to round up all the dirty aspects of the corporation.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Aug 2019 @ 4:53pm

      Re: (sorry not sorry)

      Elsevier now do online electronic publishing, and their profits would make then an expensive acquisition. What they are relying on is that they own the copyrights on a lot of important scientific papers, and they charge excessively for the privilege of reading those papers.

      However a c combination of Sci-Hub, and the editorial and peer review boards jumping ship to carry on their journals under a new name with open publishing may sink them, and remove any reason for another company to take them over. Fights like this just help to alienate the academics who provide the papers, peer review and editorial functions for free. The academic just have to convince the administrators that changing the name of a journal and jumping the Elsevier ship does not invalidate publishing in the renamed version of the journal as a measure of academic prowess,.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 13 Aug 2019 @ 4:41pm

    We can only hope...

    that this spells the beginning of the end for Elsevier.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Aug 2019 @ 4:57pm

    Perhaps they can join Nielson Ratings and also merge with a Buggy Whip manufacturer.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    plank (profile), 13 Aug 2019 @ 5:08pm

    Looks like the rent seekers will be seeking their own way to pay rent soon enough!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Aug 2019 @ 5:39pm

    Easy to use != free of work

    And, this is in the age of the internet when "publishing" is literally a button on a webpage.

    True.

    But there is some work that goes on behind that button, to make sure that said button works, to make sure that the published things remain available, to make sure that the publisher continues to get credit for the work, ....

    Likely nowhere near as much as Elsevier asks for, but it is still not free.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 13 Aug 2019 @ 6:05pm

      Re: Easy to use != free of work

      They didn't say free, did they? But hey, don't let us spoil your outburst.

      The number of outlets for various kinds of publication is astonishing, and today it probably isn't even necessary to code it from scratch. I don't know how Sci-Hub works, and it might take more than just one push of a button (I would guess one needs an account and verifiable credentials, or at least position) before someone did CNTRL C, CNTRL V and then push the button to publish.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Techdirt Podcast Episode 220: What's Really In The FTC's Facebook Settlement, Part One
 
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.