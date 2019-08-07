NY Times Joins Lots Of Other Media Sites In Totally And Completely Misrepresenting Section 230
After Missing Cord Cutting Trend, Nielsen Falls Apart

Daily Deal: Pay What You Want The IT Service Manager Certification Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Aug 7th 2019 10:37amDaily Deal

Pay what you want for the IT Service Manager Certification Bundle and you will get the ITIL v3 Foundation Training course. If you beat the average price for the bundle, you unlock four more courses: ITIL 4 Foundation Training, ITIL Intermediate Service Operations Training, ITIL Intermediate Service Transition Training, and ITIL Intermediate Continual Service Improvement (CSI) Training. This ITIL Foundation training program is designed to help you learn IT from the basics of ITIL services lifecycle, processes, ITSM best practices, and the interactions of the ITIL lifecycle phases to earning the ITIL Foundation certification.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

NY Times Joins Lots Of Other Media Sites In Totally And Completely Misrepresenting Section 230
After Missing Cord Cutting Trend, Nielsen Falls Apart
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

14:11 Microsoft Nabs Russian Hackers Exploiting Flimsy IOT Security (1)
12:12 Once More With Feeling: Nearly All General Interest News Paywalls Will Fail (3)
10:42 After Missing Cord Cutting Trend, Nielsen Falls Apart (27)
10:37 Daily Deal: Pay What You Want The IT Service Manager Certification Bundle (0)
09:34 NY Times Joins Lots Of Other Media Sites In Totally And Completely Misrepresenting Section 230 (23)
06:38 Judge Not Impressed With DOJ's Attempt To Claim Presidential Tweets And Orders Don't Mean Anything (10)
03:33 Yes, The DNC's Debate Format Sucks, And There's An Easy Fix (25)

Tuesday

20:04 AT&T Hopes A Confusing Rebranding Will Help Its Muddled Video Plans Make Sense (9)
15:05 Have You Heard? If You Spread 'Hurtful' Rumors In China, You'll Be Thrown Off The Internet For Years (11)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 219: A Policy Bootcamp For Technologists (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.