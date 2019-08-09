White House Once Again Circulating A Draft Executive Order On Social Media Bias
Daily Deal: The Lean Six Sigma Project Manager Certification Bundle

Reaping What They Sowed: Recording Industry Now Quite Upset About Copyright Run Amok

Copyright

from the maybe-think-about-that-next-time,-geniuses dept

Fri, Aug 9th 2019 9:41amMike Masnick

We live in a post Blurred Lines world, in which songs that merely pay homage to earlier songs, or that have a similar "groove" but don't actually copy anything are deemed infringing. The latest such case is the Katy Perry case, in which a jury found that she had infringed on a work by an artist named Flame, whose track "Joyful Noise" has a few similarities to Perry's "Dark Horse." Of course, "some similarities" is not supposed to be infringing. Especially when the similarities are so basic and fundamental to lots of different songs, including many that pre-date "Joyful Noise."

The issue isn't that "Joyful Noise" or "Dark Horse" are particularly original: both fuse generic elements of pop, trap and EDM—a style that's come to define the sound of the 2010s. Though in different keys and tempos, both songs feature a descending minor-key progression with evenly spaced B and C notes.

This four-note progression is as basic as the major-scale power-chord riffs in punk, and Perry's supporters argue that standard songwriting tropes like these should stay in the public domain. Indeed, well-known works like the Stranger Things theme song and LL Cool J's "Doin' It (Remix)" use descending minor-scale loops similar to those in "Dark Horse" and "Joyful Noise."

This is all leading some to point out that this case shows that copyright law is a mess. And it is. But it's been a mess for decades, and part of this mess is because of the very industry that's now flipping out over these rulings. So, it's totally possible to agree with Katy Perry's lawyer in calling this a "travesty," while recognizing that this is the recording industry reaping what it sowed.

For decades, the recording industry -- mainly in the form of its lobbying bodies, the RIAA, IFPI and other similar organizations -- have pushed, time and time again, for broadly expansive copyright law, in which everything possible is "owned" and everything possible must be licensed. And now we're reaching the logical conclusion to that mess -- even as many of us warned that this is where things would head, and we were laughed off by the very same recording industry as being "copyright haters." Except, here we are, now, with musicians afraid to even mention their heroes for fear of being sued.

It's all creating a massive chilling effect on music, and has backed the recording industry into a corner. Perhaps it's finally time for the recording industry to just admit that it went too far in pushing for everything to be covered by copyright and that everything must be licensed. Perhaps it should start using that massive lobbying power to change copyright laws in a manner that increases fair use and puts basic building blocks of music into the public domain for anyone to use. Perhaps it should admit that not everything needs to be "property," and that creativity often flows from someone inspired by another musician to create a similar sounding song. And that's a good thing.

But, instead, the industry is likely to stick to its guns on that, and now it has to deal with the fallout from its own success in redefining copyright.

Filed Under: blurred lines, copyright, dark horse, katy perry

82 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 9 Aug 2019 @ 9:43am

    Live by copyright, die by copyright.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    sehlat (profile), 9 Aug 2019 @ 9:54am

    They didn't heed the old warning:

    He who lives by the sword, dies by the sword.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 10:01am

    whatever bad can happen to the recording industries and those who always agreed with what it was doing, SERVES YOU FUCKING GREEDY, ARSEHOLE BASTARDS, RIGHT! you haven't ever given a flyin' fuck about anyone or anything other than the amount of money you can geen or from which quarter it came, as long as no one else was able to get anything or even use anything that you considered 'yours'! with a bit of luck, in the not too distant future, artists that you have been screwing will see what has happened to them, how much you have stole from them (not just money-wise, either) and also tell you to 'GO FUCK YOURSELVES'!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 9 Aug 2019 @ 10:02am

    Its so wonderful when they screw themselves....

    They were so bent on getting every cent from sampling they could, but they never considered if you turn a few seconds of a song into something that gets you paid well that they'd use it against themselves.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 10:06am

    Friday deep thoughts:

    Other factors?
    We're so busy beating the drum about green house gases and CFLs and Carbon, but what if we're chasing the wrong windmill when it comes to 'global warming'. Could any (or all) of the following, instead, be the major reason(s) for climate change:
    -small variations in earth's rotational speed
    -changes in earth's axis angle
    -changes in earth's core temp
    -changes in the orbital route or the speed of the earth's orbit around the sun
    -change in the size of the sun?????

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 9 Aug 2019 @ 10:10am

      Stop it. Get some help.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 9 Aug 2019 @ 10:24am

      Re: Friday fake thoughts

      Aside from the fact that your post is off topic, you do understand that you are just making fake sci-ency sounded noises right?

      Has the sun changed size? Everything you you list is actually measurable.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 11:18am

        Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

        "Everything you you list is actually measurable."

        Just because something is measurable doesn't necessarily mean that this IS being measured. There could be a correlation between these actual measurements and the supposedly irreversible climate change we're experiencing.

        "fake sci-ency"
        Every heard of The Veldt? What about Virtual Reality?
        Sci-fi often leads to modern tech.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          TFG, 9 Aug 2019 @ 11:36am

          Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

          I look forward to your published research on this topic, demonstrating that the suggested changes have occurred, and that they responsible for climate change.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Gary (profile), 9 Aug 2019 @ 11:46am

          Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

          Just because something is measurable doesn't necessarily mean that this IS being measured. There could be a correlation between these actual measurements and the supposedly irreversible climate change we're experiencing.

          Yeah, that's full of shit. "Maybe all those so-called scientists haven't ever tried to measure the sun!" Yup, you obviously have solved it - we aren't pouting out atmosphere with record levels of methane and CO2 - the sun is getting larger and only you have noticed it!

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
            identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 11:55am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

            GARY FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSE!
            Since you know everything about everything, I'll just put my faith in you!
            I merely posed a question about whether other factors could be involved in climate change, but I'm so glad that YOU, 'sir', already have all knowledge.
            Science is the study of God's creation, but who needs that crap when we have YOU to rely on.
            Thank you, Gary!

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 12:13pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

              Science is the study of God's creation, but who needs that crap when we have YOU to rely on.

              What makes Gary less reliable than an imaginary god?

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                TFG, 9 Aug 2019 @ 4:05pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

                Science is the study of God's creation, but who needs that crap when we have YOU to rely on.

                Science is indeed the study of God's creation. If you don't do good science, you're disrespecting God's creation.

                Why are you so flagrantly disrepectful of God, AC?

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  TFG, 9 Aug 2019 @ 4:06pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

                  ...How did this comment get put here? Apologies, AC I replied to. I meant to reply to the AC you replied to.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Gary (profile), 9 Aug 2019 @ 12:14pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

              Science is the study of God's creation

              Wow, the threadjacker and science denier gets indignant but had god on his side so it's ok. Thanks for sharing, coward.

              "Maybe those dumb astronomers have never actually measured the tilt of the Earth!" Yeah, that's the ticket.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 12:19pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

                lol
                We all come here to think and to laugh.
                You keep providing the laughs, Gary...I'll keep providing the:
                Friday Deep Thoughts.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  bob, 9 Aug 2019 @ 12:40pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

                  Yes you are hearing laughs, but the people are laughing at you, not with you.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  Stephen T. Stone (profile), 9 Aug 2019 @ 12:41pm

                  Your thoughts have the depth of an apple pie—with precisely none of the good taste.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                  • identicon
                    Dave P., 10 Aug 2019 @ 9:22am

                    Re:

                    Probably also has the attention span of a goldfish. Can we keep religious nutters out of this? If there's one thing I cannot stand, it's god freaks trying to ram their crackpot ideas down disbelievers' throats. Believe what you will. No law against it - but keep it to yourself.

                    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              TwiztidJuggla420 (profile), 9 Aug 2019 @ 12:16pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

              "Science is the study of God's creation..."

              ..lol

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Rocky, 9 Aug 2019 @ 4:17pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

              Science is the study of God's creation

              Do you also chant Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn?

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 7:22pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

            And don't forget that any changes he mentions happen at geological scale.

            That is, decades are mere instants at things that happen in the span of thousands or millions of years.

            The current climate change is happening a bit faster than that, with overall temperature raising up, CO2 levels going up, ocean acidification and other effects in the span of a few decades.

            Truth be said, while there might still be things that need more investigations (remember, scientific analysis it's pretty strict), there is this Precautionary Principle that is being applied in policy making.

            In short:

            • If we were right about the climate change and its effects, then we are doing the right thing.
            • If we were wrong (partially or completely) think that most of the measures taken to combat it also help to combat atmospheric pollution, for example, and that is certainly a certifiable effect that we are suffering right now (deaths from pollution, cancer and other things).

            In the end, even in the event that we were wrong about the climate change, the planet will be a better place to live than if we didn't apply most of those measures.

            Because you know, the fight against pollution (and climate change) isn't a matter of ideology, but rather, something that comes out of pure common sense:

            "Clean your own trash."

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 12:19pm

          Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

          I notice that your list ignores atmospheric CO2, and how it is increasing. Is that because tackling CO2 levels would mean some industries will die?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
            identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 12:26pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

            Industries don't necessarily have to die, but why do we keep spitting in the wind?
            -Why do we keep allowing manufacturing plants to be built right beside (and dump waste right into) our rivers and streams from which we get our drinking water?
            -We know that Hg is poisonous, but how long did we wait to stop using it in our dental fillings?
            We know certain things are bad for our health, yet we keep doing/allowing them because...tax revenue.
            All I'm asking is, since we're studying climate change, why not study other potential factors instead of focusing primarily on CO2 levels?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 12:46pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

              So there are these people called astronomers and astrophysicists. They study the stars, the moon, the sun, and the earth's relation to all of them. These scientists use lots of sophisticated measuring devices, automated formulae, and decades of historical data to keep track of every last bit of imaginable data about the earth and the cosmos. Despite some people thinking Big-Science might block them from speaking up, let me assure you that I know a bunch of these nerds and if they'd found something as interesting as the earth was shifting on its access or the sun was growing... they wouldn't shut up about it.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 12:55pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

                Thanks for the reply.
                I still don't believe that pollution is the ONLY reason why our climate is changing. I could be completely wrong, though, since I don't know everything...hence the original question.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 10:44pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

                  So... let's not pollute less is the hill you'd prefer to die on? Really?

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  PaulT (profile), 10 Aug 2019 @ 5:04am

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

                  The issue is not that the climate is changing. The issue is that the climate is changing too rapidly for a lot of ecosystems to properly adapt, many of these ecosystems being things that human beings depend upon. The difference in speed between this and other climate events is clearly explained by CO2 and other greenhouse gases that have been pumped out in massive quantities by human beings since the industrial revolution. We have all the knowledge required, the only issue is convincing people to actually do something about it before it's too late, it it isn't already.

                  You're not going to be able to sit there and come up with a magic explanation that scientists already working in the field have not already considered. In fact, the reason why this is becoming so much of a big issue is that we've spent so much time arguing with people fooled by those with vested interested is keeping the pollution to make the changes we already knew were needed.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 1:20pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

              why not study other potential factors instead of focusing primarily on CO2 levels?

              They have been studied, and found wanting in relationship to the current changes in climate, while CO2 levels have been found to explain the changes. What is being debated is the magnitude of future climate change, as there are lots of what ifs about tipping points that climate change will likely trigger.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 1:36pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

                I don't mind kicking the sacred cows. I want people to actually think instead of merely shooting from the hip with profanity and name calling responses.
                Suppose atmospheric CO2 and pollutants were indeed the sole source/factor/primary culprit in climate change...what then?
                -If we destroy all of the plants, we'll die of starvation and/or asphyxiation.
                -Let's face it (smell it), we all fart. There's no getting rid of that methane source.
                There's gotta be other factors contributing to climate change.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 3:44pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

                  I don't mind kicking the sacred cows. I want people to actually think instead of merely shooting from the hip with profanity and name calling responses.

                  If only those dumb climate scientists knew how to think like you do, huh? How do we all get to be as smart as you?

                  LOL

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 3:38pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

              Not only that, but they keep pumping deadly dihydrogen monoxide directly into our homes!

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Madd the Sane (profile), 9 Aug 2019 @ 1:37pm

        Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

        [Y]ou do understand that you are just making fake sci-ency sounded noises right?

        That's called pseudoscience. And yes, it is dangerous.

        Has the sun changed size?

        According to NASA: "Astronomers have searched for short term changes in the radius of the Sun, but have not been able to find much reliable evidence that the sun's diameter is changing, at least over times as short as the solar cycle."

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
          identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 1:55pm

          Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

          Yeah...last I hear NASA was full of scientists. Scientist don't know everything; that's why they're still studying.
          ...Let me...hold that ladder for ya...while you cherry pick your response to my multi-factored question...
          I guess you're just another who wholeheartedly believes that pollution is the only factor in climate change.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Gary (profile), 9 Aug 2019 @ 2:44pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

            You didn't post a multi-factored question, you asked why aren't people blaming the sun for climate change, and why are you all listening to those so-called experts.
            And on a thread about Imaginary Property rights to boot. If you get flagged for being a troll, you'll comain that we are just being elitist and following the herd, lol.
            Maybe there are other venue's better suited to pseudo-science and anti-vaxxing?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 3:46pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

            Scientist don't know everything; that's why they're still studying.

            Unlike you.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            TFG, 9 Aug 2019 @ 4:08pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

            I look forward to your published research that shows in detail how all the scientists are wrong and pollution isn't the primary reason for climate change.

            It should certainly turn the whole thing on its head.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      TFG, 9 Aug 2019 @ 10:24am

      Re: Friday deep thoughts:

      Could any (or all) of the following, instead, be the major reason(s) for climate change:

      Only if you are able to provide observable evidence that the proposed changes have in fact occurred, and after demonstrating this, provide observable evidence of the proposed changes having the effect you claim they have.

      I look forward to your published research on this topic.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Glen, 9 Aug 2019 @ 10:54am

      Re: Friday deep thoughts:

      Ooooo.... Sounds like something Star Trek should get into. That would be a fun episode.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 10 Aug 2019 @ 7:58am

      Re: Friday deep thoughts:

      [Asserts facts not in evidence]

      Additional note: "It's the changing Sun's fault" is but one example of the pseudoscience bought and paid for by the American Petroleum Institute from professional frauds like Wei-hock "Willie" Soon.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Dave P., 10 Aug 2019 @ 9:17am

      Re: Friday deep thoughts:

      Er......Just a moment while I have a think. Ah, yes, I do believe this has nothing to do with the topic in hand. Take your thoughts (for what they're worth) and ruminate elsewhere - preferably on another planet without an atmosphere.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    aethercowboy (profile), 9 Aug 2019 @ 10:10am

    Part of me wants to make an application that analyzes the metadata of every popular song and can generate a flowchart of whom to sue for what. Maybe I'll call it "ouroboros."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 11:27am

      Re:

      I read a really good short story years ago where all possible combinations of notes and phrases in music had been copyrighted, and there was now a computer system that automatically determined which IP corporations the artist had to pay for the distribution, performance and recording of any "new" song.

      It's kind of scary that through Blurred Lines they appear to have significantly shortened the amount of time required to land at or near this point.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    virusdetected (profile), 9 Aug 2019 @ 10:25am

    Analyze the metadata of every song...

    Wonderful idea. Every piece of music ever! Be a good foundation for an AI composer application :-)

    This is just as ridiculous as the Oracle lawsuit claiming copyright on an API. I'm surprised no one attempted to copyright the "for" loop...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 10:28am

    The recording industry cannot change course now. Copyright has expanded so far that the anti-expansion forces were automatically given exclusive ownership of arguing against copyright expansion, so the industry cannot change course without infringing the copyrights of the anti-expansion forces.

    Hey, it makes about as much sense.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    icon
    bandarpokerqq (profile), 9 Aug 2019 @ 10:28am

    hello iam new in here

    hello nama saya della
    saya adalah seorang marketing sosial media
    saya berharap bisa mendapatkan teman yang banyak untuk berbagi ilmu pengetahuan
    my twitter : https://twitter.com/bandarpokerq

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 10:54am

    A teaching moment

    Since my daughter loves Katy Perry and she's heard a little about this, I took the opportunity to explain what this whole mess was about... (I did my best to explain the difference between being influenced by previous works and just copying someone else's song)

    When she found out that the songs were pretty different, she was quite upset about copyright law too.

    For a bonus, we talked a little about Vanilla Ice and his melt down ... ... and even though he threw a fit, there really wasn't a "problem" with him using the same damn beat in his song as another had :p

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 11:30am

      Re: A teaching moment

      The one that brought it home for me was Huey Lewis vs Ghostbusters. And THAT was an actual case of stealing the bass line due to its popularity.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 11:32am

      Re: A teaching moment

      Vanilla Ice ended up settling with Queen and Bowie for an undisclosed amount of money (possibly a good percentage of Ice Ice Baby) and writing credits. So there really was a "problem", at least as far as copyright and lawyers were concerned.

      Glad you could teach your daughter. I'm hoping the next generation will be smarter about this kind of thing.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Rico R. (profile), 9 Aug 2019 @ 10:58am

    I couldn't resist a parody here...

    So you wanna play with copyright law?
    Boy, you should know what you're falling for.
    RIAA, do you dare to do this?
    Flame's coming at you like a Dark Horse.
    Are you ready for, ready for...
    Infringement suits galore, suits galore.
    'Cause once all IP's mine, IP's mine...
    There's no going back!
    (Cue the "Infringing" Ostinato)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 12:27pm

    Katy Perry vs. The Copyright Brain Worms

    Sounds like a good horror-flick title to me!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 9 Aug 2019 @ 12:52pm

    Ok..2 groups cover by ???

    So how many groups are covered and protected by WHO and WHAT..
    RIAA/MPAA..

    So who is suing Who?? Who gets to Pay for it?
    The Creators?
    The Distributors?? Who bought the rights.

    And Money won from the courts, is ??? non taxed? Taxed?

    Really sounds like Convoluting what they are Really doing..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 12:59pm

    The 2 songs have a similar sequence of notes ,they melody is not identical, the four notes sequence has been used in songs going back to 1900,
    it was not invented by flame,
    its not like she stole a classic riff .
    Katy perry did not write the song .
    copyright legal cases like this could destroy music creativity .
    in the eu there was a case about krafwerk, about a 2 second sample of a
    kraftwerk song by another group.
    theres probably someone out there right now going through hit songs
    looking a a few notes that might be used in an older song
    by some unknown group .
    it was declared to be illegal after going through the german courts for 12 years .
    So as far as fair use go,s it does, not exist in europe for songs ,
    unless the song is in the public domain .

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 1:04pm

    Always appropriate in this type of discussion:

    4 Chords | Music Videos | The Axis Of Awesome

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 2:07pm

    Lesson for today

    When you build heaven for yourself sometime you just create hell.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 2:45pm

    If it's so basic why do artists still use it? Art is supposed to be ORIGINAL. All I see is two "artists" who are nothing but intellectual property thieves who stole some poor 15th century composer's 4 notes and are now passing it as their own song. I say both of them should pay a trillion dollars per quarter-note.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    K`Tetch (profile), 9 Aug 2019 @ 5:27pm

    hmm, just how similar are they is the question.

    And then, using my amazing magical mathematical skills, I wonder how many songs you could possible have and not be infringing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Aug 2019 @ 8:04pm

    No, seriously, where the fuck IS Poochie?

    When I clicked on this with 68 comments I was expecting blue, Hamilton or Herrick to be shitting things up.

    Instead I get a climate change denier? The fuck?

    I honestly don't believe this demonstration of the RIAA fucking things up again is so bad that not even blue can stand up to defend it! (Well, not because the demonstration itself is that bad, but because there is no depth that blue won't sink to fellate Cary Sherman.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Aug 2019 @ 3:21am

    So what you're saying is...

    Katy Perry just hates it when copyright law is enforced?

    I could get into that...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

The Last Word

Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts

"Science is the study of God's creation..."

..lol

—TwiztidJuggla420

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

White House Once Again Circulating A Draft Executive Order On Social Media Bias
Daily Deal: The Lean Six Sigma Project Manager Certification Bundle
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: August 4th - 10th (0)

Friday

19:39 Comcast Wireless Joins Verizon In Charging You More For HD Video (17)
16:31 Unsealed Warrants Show SFPD Officer Told Judges He Was Targeting A Journalist, But Judges Approved Them Anyway (19)
14:24 Elsevier Tries To Lie About University Of California's Contract Negotiation; UC Shows Its Receipts (7)
12:18 Texas AG Joins Lawsuit Against T-Mobile, Showing Bipartisan Opposition To Mindless M&As (4)
10:46 California Judges Nuke Two More SFPD Warrants Used To Search A Journalist's Home And Office (10)
10:41 Daily Deal: The Lean Six Sigma Project Manager Certification Bundle (0)
09:41 Reaping What They Sowed: Recording Industry Now Quite Upset About Copyright Run Amok (82)
06:37 White House Once Again Circulating A Draft Executive Order On Social Media Bias (110)
03:33 AT&T Employees Took Bribes To Plant Malware On Company's Network (7)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.