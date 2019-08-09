Reaping What They Sowed: Recording Industry Now Quite Upset About Copyright Run Amok
from the maybe-think-about-that-next-time,-geniuses dept
We live in a post Blurred Lines world, in which songs that merely pay homage to earlier songs, or that have a similar "groove" but don't actually copy anything are deemed infringing. The latest such case is the Katy Perry case, in which a jury found that she had infringed on a work by an artist named Flame, whose track "Joyful Noise" has a few similarities to Perry's "Dark Horse." Of course, "some similarities" is not supposed to be infringing. Especially when the similarities are so basic and fundamental to lots of different songs, including many that pre-date "Joyful Noise."
The issue isn't that "Joyful Noise" or "Dark Horse" are particularly original: both fuse generic elements of pop, trap and EDM—a style that's come to define the sound of the 2010s. Though in different keys and tempos, both songs feature a descending minor-key progression with evenly spaced B and C notes.
This four-note progression is as basic as the major-scale power-chord riffs in punk, and Perry's supporters argue that standard songwriting tropes like these should stay in the public domain. Indeed, well-known works like the Stranger Things theme song and LL Cool J's "Doin' It (Remix)" use descending minor-scale loops similar to those in "Dark Horse" and "Joyful Noise."
This is all leading some to point out that this case shows that copyright law is a mess. And it is. But it's been a mess for decades, and part of this mess is because of the very industry that's now flipping out over these rulings. So, it's totally possible to agree with Katy Perry's lawyer in calling this a "travesty," while recognizing that this is the recording industry reaping what it sowed.
For decades, the recording industry -- mainly in the form of its lobbying bodies, the RIAA, IFPI and other similar organizations -- have pushed, time and time again, for broadly expansive copyright law, in which everything possible is "owned" and everything possible must be licensed. And now we're reaching the logical conclusion to that mess -- even as many of us warned that this is where things would head, and we were laughed off by the very same recording industry as being "copyright haters." Except, here we are, now, with musicians afraid to even mention their heroes for fear of being sued.
It's all creating a massive chilling effect on music, and has backed the recording industry into a corner. Perhaps it's finally time for the recording industry to just admit that it went too far in pushing for everything to be covered by copyright and that everything must be licensed. Perhaps it should start using that massive lobbying power to change copyright laws in a manner that increases fair use and puts basic building blocks of music into the public domain for anyone to use. Perhaps it should admit that not everything needs to be "property," and that creativity often flows from someone inspired by another musician to create a similar sounding song. And that's a good thing.
But, instead, the industry is likely to stick to its guns on that, and now it has to deal with the fallout from its own success in redefining copyright.
Filed Under: blurred lines, copyright, dark horse, katy perry
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Live by copyright, die by copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So long as we don't die over copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don’t give the MAFIAA any ideas.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They wouldn't do anything so stupid as destroying their own customers...oh wait!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Let's just eat them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Now now, that’s not environmentally friendly.
Compost them instead.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Doesn't that happens after eating them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Aerosmith - Eat The Rich?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Yep, as long as they can show a couple of quarters worth of massive growth and the guys in charge have their golden parachutes ready, they wouldn't actually be opposed to it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Wouldn't that destroy future generations of MAFFIAA members' ability to fodder their nest...erm...fleece the public...um...enforce copyright?
They not only don't create anything (well they do seem intent on creating havoc, and are pretty good at creating havoc, but it isn't apparent that havoc is copyrightable, but maybe there is a patent opportunity), they merely represent companies that don't create anything. That would seem to diminish the whole concept of life plus seventy five years (which could be confused with life plus cancer when considering future creativity).
Why wouldn't they think of the children (the golden parachutes might be all the explanation needed)?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Yes, they are wanted. Dead or alive
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Abolish Copyright
Period.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I have copyrighted dying. You are in violation. Cease and desist or you will be subject to postmortem legal action.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sorry, the RIAA already beat you to that particular punch.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You can't copyright dying. You have to patent it. You can only copyright a particular expression of dying.
So I have copyrighted dying by shooting yourself in the foot. RIAA can pay up as soon as they're dead.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
You can only copyright a particular expression of dying.
That was once true, but due to the "Blurred Lines" ruling (as seen applied in more suits since) the "style" is now part of copyright and can be applied in overly broad ways.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They didn't heed the old warning:
He who lives by the sword, dies by the sword.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
whatever bad can happen to the recording industries and those who always agreed with what it was doing, SERVES YOU FUCKING GREEDY, ARSEHOLE BASTARDS, RIGHT! you haven't ever given a flyin' fuck about anyone or anything other than the amount of money you can geen or from which quarter it came, as long as no one else was able to get anything or even use anything that you considered 'yours'! with a bit of luck, in the not too distant future, artists that you have been screwing will see what has happened to them, how much you have stole from them (not just money-wise, either) and also tell you to 'GO FUCK YOURSELVES'!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Its so wonderful when they screw themselves....
They were so bent on getting every cent from sampling they could, but they never considered if you turn a few seconds of a song into something that gets you paid well that they'd use it against themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Friday deep thoughts:
Other factors?
We're so busy beating the drum about green house gases and CFLs and Carbon, but what if we're chasing the wrong windmill when it comes to 'global warming'. Could any (or all) of the following, instead, be the major reason(s) for climate change:
-small variations in earth's rotational speed
-changes in earth's axis angle
-changes in earth's core temp
-changes in the orbital route or the speed of the earth's orbit around the sun
-change in the size of the sun?????
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Stop it. Get some help.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Friday fake thoughts
Aside from the fact that your post is off topic, you do understand that you are just making fake sci-ency sounded noises right?
Has the sun changed size? Everything you you list is actually measurable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
"Everything you you list is actually measurable."
Just because something is measurable doesn't necessarily mean that this IS being measured. There could be a correlation between these actual measurements and the supposedly irreversible climate change we're experiencing.
"fake sci-ency"
Every heard of The Veldt? What about Virtual Reality?
Sci-fi often leads to modern tech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
I look forward to your published research on this topic, demonstrating that the suggested changes have occurred, and that they responsible for climate change.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
Just because something is measurable doesn't necessarily mean that this IS being measured. There could be a correlation between these actual measurements and the supposedly irreversible climate change we're experiencing.
Yeah, that's full of shit. "Maybe all those so-called scientists haven't ever tried to measure the sun!" Yup, you obviously have solved it - we aren't pouting out atmosphere with record levels of methane and CO2 - the sun is getting larger and only you have noticed it!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
GARY FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSE!
Since you know everything about everything, I'll just put my faith in you!
I merely posed a question about whether other factors could be involved in climate change, but I'm so glad that YOU, 'sir', already have all knowledge.
Science is the study of God's creation, but who needs that crap when we have YOU to rely on.
Thank you, Gary!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
Science is the study of God's creation, but who needs that crap when we have YOU to rely on.
What makes Gary less reliable than an imaginary god?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
Science is the study of God's creation, but who needs that crap when we have YOU to rely on.
Science is indeed the study of God's creation. If you don't do good science, you're disrespecting God's creation.
Why are you so flagrantly disrepectful of God, AC?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
...How did this comment get put here? Apologies, AC I replied to. I meant to reply to the AC you replied to.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
Science is the study of God's creation
Wow, the threadjacker and science denier gets indignant but had god on his side so it's ok. Thanks for sharing, coward.
"Maybe those dumb astronomers have never actually measured the tilt of the Earth!" Yeah, that's the ticket.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
lol
We all come here to think and to laugh.
You keep providing the laughs, Gary...I'll keep providing the:
Friday Deep Thoughts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
Yes you are hearing laughs, but the people are laughing at you, not with you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Your thoughts have the depth of an apple pie—with precisely none of the good taste.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Probably also has the attention span of a goldfish. Can we keep religious nutters out of this? If there's one thing I cannot stand, it's god freaks trying to ram their crackpot ideas down disbelievers' throats. Believe what you will. No law against it - but keep it to yourself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
"Science is the study of God's creation..."
..lol
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
Do you also chant Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
And don't forget that any changes he mentions happen at geological scale.
That is, decades are mere instants at things that happen in the span of thousands or millions of years.
The current climate change is happening a bit faster than that, with overall temperature raising up, CO2 levels going up, ocean acidification and other effects in the span of a few decades.
Truth be said, while there might still be things that need more investigations (remember, scientific analysis it's pretty strict), there is this Precautionary Principle that is being applied in policy making.
In short:
In the end, even in the event that we were wrong about the climate change, the planet will be a better place to live than if we didn't apply most of those measures.
Because you know, the fight against pollution (and climate change) isn't a matter of ideology, but rather, something that comes out of pure common sense:
"Clean your own trash."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
I appreciate responses like yours. I dared to ask a question against popular belief, and mention the “G”[od] word. You’d thought I ripped the Pope’s picture, or shot the Queen Mum or something.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
In other words:
https://i.imgur.com/up6yu.jpg
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
I notice that your list ignores atmospheric CO2, and how it is increasing. Is that because tackling CO2 levels would mean some industries will die?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
Industries don't necessarily have to die, but why do we keep spitting in the wind?
-Why do we keep allowing manufacturing plants to be built right beside (and dump waste right into) our rivers and streams from which we get our drinking water?
-We know that Hg is poisonous, but how long did we wait to stop using it in our dental fillings?
We know certain things are bad for our health, yet we keep doing/allowing them because...tax revenue.
All I'm asking is, since we're studying climate change, why not study other potential factors instead of focusing primarily on CO2 levels?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
So there are these people called astronomers and astrophysicists. They study the stars, the moon, the sun, and the earth's relation to all of them. These scientists use lots of sophisticated measuring devices, automated formulae, and decades of historical data to keep track of every last bit of imaginable data about the earth and the cosmos. Despite some people thinking Big-Science might block them from speaking up, let me assure you that I know a bunch of these nerds and if they'd found something as interesting as the earth was shifting on its access or the sun was growing... they wouldn't shut up about it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
Thanks for the reply.
I still don't believe that pollution is the ONLY reason why our climate is changing. I could be completely wrong, though, since I don't know everything...hence the original question.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
So... let's not pollute less is the hill you'd prefer to die on? Really?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
The issue is not that the climate is changing. The issue is that the climate is changing too rapidly for a lot of ecosystems to properly adapt, many of these ecosystems being things that human beings depend upon. The difference in speed between this and other climate events is clearly explained by CO2 and other greenhouse gases that have been pumped out in massive quantities by human beings since the industrial revolution. We have all the knowledge required, the only issue is convincing people to actually do something about it before it's too late, it it isn't already.
You're not going to be able to sit there and come up with a magic explanation that scientists already working in the field have not already considered. In fact, the reason why this is becoming so much of a big issue is that we've spent so much time arguing with people fooled by those with vested interested is keeping the pollution to make the changes we already knew were needed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
They have been studied, and found wanting in relationship to the current changes in climate, while CO2 levels have been found to explain the changes. What is being debated is the magnitude of future climate change, as there are lots of what ifs about tipping points that climate change will likely trigger.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
I don't mind kicking the sacred cows. I want people to actually think instead of merely shooting from the hip with profanity and name calling responses.
Suppose atmospheric CO2 and pollutants were indeed the sole source/factor/primary culprit in climate change...what then?
-If we destroy all of the plants, we'll die of starvation and/or asphyxiation.
-Let's face it (smell it), we all fart. There's no getting rid of that methane source.
There's gotta be other factors contributing to climate change.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
If only those dumb climate scientists knew how to think like you do, huh? How do we all get to be as smart as you?
LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
Not only that, but they keep pumping deadly dihydrogen monoxide directly into our homes!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
100% of all people who’ve ever died ingested dihydrogen monoxide! How dare they!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
That's called pseudoscience. And yes, it is dangerous.
According to NASA: "Astronomers have searched for short term changes in the radius of the Sun, but have not been able to find much reliable evidence that the sun's diameter is changing, at least over times as short as the solar cycle."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
Yeah...last I hear NASA was full of scientists. Scientist don't know everything; that's why they're still studying.
...Let me...hold that ladder for ya...while you cherry pick your response to my multi-factored question...
I guess you're just another who wholeheartedly believes that pollution is the only factor in climate change.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
You didn't post a multi-factored question, you asked why aren't people blaming the sun for climate change, and why are you all listening to those so-called experts.
And on a thread about Imaginary Property rights to boot. If you get flagged for being a troll, you'll comain that we are just being elitist and following the herd, lol.
Maybe there are other venue's better suited to pseudo-science and anti-vaxxing?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
Unlike you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
I look forward to your published research that shows in detail how all the scientists are wrong and pollution isn't the primary reason for climate change.
It should certainly turn the whole thing on its head.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Friday deep thoughts:
Could any (or all) of the following, instead, be the major reason(s) for climate change:
Only if you are able to provide observable evidence that the proposed changes have in fact occurred, and after demonstrating this, provide observable evidence of the proposed changes having the effect you claim they have.
I look forward to your published research on this topic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Friday deep thoughts:
Ooooo.... Sounds like something Star Trek should get into. That would be a fun episode.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Friday deep thoughts:
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
Additional note: "It's the changing Sun's fault" is but one example of the pseudoscience bought and paid for by the American Petroleum Institute from professional frauds like Wei-hock "Willie" Soon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Friday deep thoughts:
Er......Just a moment while I have a think. Ah, yes, I do believe this has nothing to do with the topic in hand. Take your thoughts (for what they're worth) and ruminate elsewhere - preferably on another planet without an atmosphere.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Part of me wants to make an application that analyzes the metadata of every popular song and can generate a flowchart of whom to sue for what. Maybe I'll call it "ouroboros."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I read a really good short story years ago where all possible combinations of notes and phrases in music had been copyrighted, and there was now a computer system that automatically determined which IP corporations the artist had to pay for the distribution, performance and recording of any "new" song.
It's kind of scary that through Blurred Lines they appear to have significantly shortened the amount of time required to land at or near this point.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Melancholy Elephants, by Spider Robinson? http://www.spiderrobinson.com/melancholyelephants.html
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Analyze the metadata of every song...
Wonderful idea. Every piece of music ever! Be a good foundation for an AI composer application :-)
This is just as ridiculous as the Oracle lawsuit claiming copyright on an API. I'm surprised no one attempted to copyright the "for" loop...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Analyze the metadata of every song...
I'm copyrighting my version of A440. Everyone owes me money.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Analyze the metadata of every song...
ANSI may laugh. https://www.sweetwater.com/insync/a440/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The recording industry cannot change course now. Copyright has expanded so far that the anti-expansion forces were automatically given exclusive ownership of arguing against copyright expansion, so the industry cannot change course without infringing the copyrights of the anti-expansion forces.
Hey, it makes about as much sense.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Anti-Copyright tool:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guillotine
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
hello iam new in here
hello nama saya della
saya adalah seorang marketing sosial media
saya berharap bisa mendapatkan teman yang banyak untuk berbagi ilmu pengetahuan
my twitter : https://twitter.com/bandarpokerq
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A teaching moment
Since my daughter loves Katy Perry and she's heard a little about this, I took the opportunity to explain what this whole mess was about... (I did my best to explain the difference between being influenced by previous works and just copying someone else's song)
When she found out that the songs were pretty different, she was quite upset about copyright law too.
For a bonus, we talked a little about Vanilla Ice and his melt down ... ... and even though he threw a fit, there really wasn't a "problem" with him using the same damn beat in his song as another had :p
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A teaching moment
The one that brought it home for me was Huey Lewis vs Ghostbusters. And THAT was an actual case of stealing the bass line due to its popularity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A teaching moment
Vanilla Ice ended up settling with Queen and Bowie for an undisclosed amount of money (possibly a good percentage of Ice Ice Baby) and writing credits. So there really was a "problem", at least as far as copyright and lawyers were concerned.
Glad you could teach your daughter. I'm hoping the next generation will be smarter about this kind of thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I couldn't resist a parody here...
So you wanna play with copyright law?
Boy, you should know what you're falling for.
RIAA, do you dare to do this?
Flame's coming at you like a Dark Horse.
Are you ready for, ready for...
Infringement suits galore, suits galore.
'Cause once all IP's mine, IP's mine...
There's no going back!
(Cue the "Infringing" Ostinato)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Katy Perry vs. The Copyright Brain Worms
Sounds like a good horror-flick title to me!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ok..2 groups cover by ???
So how many groups are covered and protected by WHO and WHAT..
RIAA/MPAA..
So who is suing Who?? Who gets to Pay for it?
The Creators?
The Distributors?? Who bought the rights.
And Money won from the courts, is ??? non taxed? Taxed?
Really sounds like Convoluting what they are Really doing..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The 2 songs have a similar sequence of notes ,they melody is not identical, the four notes sequence has been used in songs going back to 1900,
it was not invented by flame,
its not like she stole a classic riff .
Katy perry did not write the song .
copyright legal cases like this could destroy music creativity .
in the eu there was a case about krafwerk, about a 2 second sample of a
kraftwerk song by another group.
theres probably someone out there right now going through hit songs
looking a a few notes that might be used in an older song
by some unknown group .
it was declared to be illegal after going through the german courts for 12 years .
So as far as fair use go,s it does, not exist in europe for songs ,
unless the song is in the public domain .
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Always appropriate in this type of discussion:
4 Chords | Music Videos | The Axis Of Awesome
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Lesson for today
When you build heaven for yourself sometime you just create hell.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If it's so basic why do artists still use it? Art is supposed to be ORIGINAL. All I see is two "artists" who are nothing but intellectual property thieves who stole some poor 15th century composer's 4 notes and are now passing it as their own song. I say both of them should pay a trillion dollars per quarter-note.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
hmm, just how similar are they is the question.
And then, using my amazing magical mathematical skills, I wonder how many songs you could possible have and not be infringing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, seriously, where the fuck IS Poochie?
When I clicked on this with 68 comments I was expecting blue, Hamilton or Herrick to be shitting things up.
Instead I get a climate change denier? The fuck?
I honestly don't believe this demonstration of the RIAA fucking things up again is so bad that not even blue can stand up to defend it! (Well, not because the demonstration itself is that bad, but because there is no depth that blue won't sink to fellate Cary Sherman.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: No, seriously, where the fuck IS Poochie?
I just assumed it was one of Hamilton’s personas.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So what you're saying is...
Katy Perry just hates it when copyright law is enforced?
I could get into that...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Friday fake thoughts
"Science is the study of God's creation..."
..lol
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply