Appeals Court Says Banana Costume Is Infringing

It's been a bit of a roller coaster ride for Kangaroo Manufacturing over the past few weeks. The company -- which has admitted that it looks for popular items that are being sold on Amazon, and then develops competing products -- won its lawsuit a few weeks back, in which it was accused of copyright infringement for copying a floating duck pool float. In that case, the court determined that the ducks in question were not similar enough to be infringing. However, in another case, involving banana costumes, Kangaroo was not so lucky. Back in April we wrote about the appeals court hearing in that case, in which the judges joked that they were disappointed none of the lawyers showed up in the costume. However, in the end, the 3rd Circuit appeals court upheld the lower court's injunction that the two banana costumes were too similar and that Kangaroo's violated the copyright of Rasta Imposta (ht to Bill Donahue for spotting this one).
There were two keys to this particular ruling. The first was the Supreme Court's terrible ruling in the Star Athletica case upturning decades of copyright law saying that you can't get a copyright on "useful articles," (which many people believed included clothing). In Star Athletica, the Supreme Court effectively changed that, saying that if there's artwork within the clothing, that could be viewed separately from the clothing, it's a different story. That's why there is suddenly a bunch of these kinds of copyright lawsuits. Here, the judges feel that Star Athletica means that if two banana costumes are too close, well, that's infringement.
The Supreme Court in Star Athletica found the two-dimensional design patterns on cheerleader uniforms eligible for copyright protection. Id. The uniform’s utilitarian “shape, cut, and dimensions” were not copyrightable, but “the two-dimensional work of art fixed in the tangible medium of the uniform fabric” was. Id. at 1013. Imagining those designs apart from the uniform did not necessarily replicate the useful article even though the designs still looked like uniforms. See id. at 1012.
The Star Athletica Court also provided helpful examples addressing three-dimensional articles. First, it reaffirmed its decision in Mazer, which held that a statuette depicting a dancer, intended for use as a lamp base, was eligible for copyright protection. Id. at 1011 (citing 347 U.S. at 214, 218–19). Second, the Court noted that a replica of a useful article (cardboard model car) could be copyrightable, although the underlying article (the car itself) could not. Id. at 1010. Finally, the Court noted that a shovel, “even if displayed in an art gallery,” still has an intrinsic utilitarian function beyond portraying its appearance or conveying information. Id. at 1013 n.2. So it could not be copyrighted, even though a drawing of a shovel or any separately identifiable artistic features could.
Here, the court found that there were distinguishing factors in Rasta Imposta's banana costume that could be covered by copyright law. To do that, as per Star Athletica, it needs to carve out which parts of the "useful article" are separable and can be considered a copyrightable item on their own. And, apparently, that includes parts of the banana... but not other parts.
To begin with, Rasta’s banana costume is a “useful article.” The artistic features of the costume, in combination, prove both separable and capable of independent existence as a copyrightable work: a sculpture. Those sculptural features include the banana’s combination of colors, lines, shape, and length. They do not include the cutout holes for the wearer’s arms, legs, and face; the holes’ dimensions; or the holes’ locations on the costume, because those features are utilitarian.
What about the fact that it's a banana and a banana is found in nature and thus it's ridiculous to give a copyright on the design of a banana. Well, the judge say "not quite":
Kangaroo also contends the banana is unoriginal because its designers based the design on a natural banana. They ask us to hold that depictions of natural objects in their natural condition can never be copyrighted. This argument seeks to raise the originality requirement’s very low bar, which precedent forecloses for good reason.... The essential question is whether the depiction of the natural object has a minimal level of creativity. Rasta’s banana meets those requirements.
Kangaroo also tried a different approach, saying that even if Rasta's banana design met that minimal level of creativity to be eligible for copyright, it was ineligible due to two other copyright doctrines: the merger doctrine and scenes a faire. The merger doctrine is related to the idea/expression doctrine and says that certain types of expression can only be done in one way, and therefore you shouldn't be able to copyright that expression, as it would effectively be banning the idea. Here, Kangaroo argued that was the case with a banana costume. Scenes a faire is a similar doctrine that basically says certain "background" elements in a work are so common that it's ridiculous to think they could be copyrightable, as you'd block out lots of other works.
However, the court tosses both of these out by saying that there are other ways to make a banana costume -- and highlighted that Rasta Imposta submitted a bunch of examples that wouldn't infringe its costume:
Here, copyrighting Rasta’s banana costume would not effectively monopolize the underlying idea because there are many other ways to make a costume resemble a banana. Indeed, Rasta provided over 20 non-infringing examples. As the District Court observed, one can easily distinguish those examples from Rasta’s costume based on the shape, curvature, tips, tips’ color, overall color, length, width, lining, texture, and material.... We agree and hold the merger doctrine does not apply here.
[....]
Here too, copyrighting the banana costume’s non-utilitarian features in combination would not threaten such monopolization. Kangaroo points to no specific feature that necessarily results from the costume’s subject matter (a banana). Although a banana costume is likely to be yellow, it could be any shade of yellow—or green or brown for that matter. Although a banana costume is likely to be curved, it need not be—let alone in any particular manner. And although a banana costume is likely to have ends that resemble a natural banana’s, those tips need not look like Rasta’s black tips (in color, shape, or size). Again, the record includes over 20 examples of banana costumes that Rasta concedes would be non-infringing. The scenes a faire doctrine does not apply here either.
And thus, Kangaroo loses. So, the lesson is, don't copy your banana costume. If you're wondering what this has to do with the progress of science and knowledge, well, I'm afraid I have no answers for you.
Because of course
Someone wants to make banana costumes, obviously we need the full power of the federal courts to gibe them an exclusive right to make them.
Without Intellectual Monopolies, who would create new clothing? We'd all be nekid!
Re: Because of course
"Mommy, why is the Emperor naked?"
Re: Because of course
How long till this concept means I can't think what your thinking because you have an Intellectual Monopoly on that thought?
The instant case seems to express that creating a banana costume that looks like a natural banana is copyrightable so anyone else creating a banana costume that looks like a banana would be infringing:
which part of a natural banana doesn't contain combinations of colors, lines, shape and length?
Now, I am pretty sure that not all bananas look alike. They all look similar, but I can, and do, choose a particular banana, to eat now, from the others in the bunch even thought over time I will eat all of those bananas, I can distinguish which one I want now. So, even though bananas have combinations of color, lines, shape, and length they can be differentiated. Which brings us to the question, which banana did each of these two companies copy? Did they both have access to the same banana? Or did they create their costumes from generalizations of what bananas look like, and how can those generalizations be copyrightable?
Given the characteristics of banana similarity it is highly questionable that one company copied the costume of the other company, but copied an actual banana, and that that banana was similar to the banana that the former company copied was a stroke of nature, rather than a conscious decision to expropriate the intellectual property of a competitor..
I think this appeals court confused one of these two banana costumes with a strawberry.
Re: Re: Because of course
How long till this concept means I can't think what your thinking because you have an Intellectual Monopoly on that thought?
Tom Scott did a video on this, with a sci-fi scenario of a copyright enforcement algorithm that started pumping out nanobots that erased everyone's memories of all copyrighted works they'd ever seen, as "unauthorised copies".
Re: Re: Re: Because of course
That sounds terrifying. I would think that eventually everyone would just be brain dead because of the sheer amount of memory erasure.
This ruling's a proper 'narna!
Yes, we copyright bananas
We copyright bananas today...
shape, curvature, tips, tips’ color, overall color, length, width, lining, texture, and material
How many of these need to be different, exactly?
Just looking at the images in their ruling, the color, width, and length are different.
I have no idea what the lining or material are (though there are only really a handful of materials used for something like this: cotton, nylon, polyester).
The picture makes it look like the texture is different, though that's hard to tell from images so it may not be true.
Curvature is just a derivative of shape, so we can throw that one out. The shape is clearly different at the top, though largely the same elsewhere. One is much more structured and has some supporting lines in the fabric, though it's unclear whether that would go under shape or texture.
The tips/tip color are the same.
So out of the 9 variations the court allowed for, it copies at most 6 of them and more likely only 3 or 4.
I'd also argue that choice of lining is entirely utilitarian, and (for these costumes at least) material and texture are as well. Certainly material and texture can be artistic choices, but in practice they're nearly always whatever is cheap and/or easy to work with. Neither of these have a similar texture to an actual banana, for example.
So then I assume that future cases can hold up this banana case "for reference"?
Re:
Since it's the Third Circuit, the ruling should only be binding on Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
However, other courts outside that jurisdiction could certainly follow the Third Circuit's example, if they feel that the decision is sound.
Re: Re:
True, but I was going more for the comedic.
Re: Re: Re:
Not everyone keeps up with the world of memes :)
Your honor, if it would please the court...
IT'S PEANUT BUTTER JELLY TIME!
PEANUT BUTTER JELLY TIME!
PEANUT BUTTER JELLY TIME!
PEANUT BUTTER JELLY WITH A BASEBALL BAT
Re: Your honor, if it would please the court...
Now that's going to be stuck in my head all day.
Wait. "Lining" and "Material"?
So, the lining and material of a costume not utilitarian but artsy instead?
In other news, Appeals Court rules the sky is green. Story developing...
This ruling is totally... nuts!
(What? What did you think I was going to say?)
Re:
Well, I'm sure glad you didn't say .... "goofy"
"If you're wondering what this has to do with the progress of science and knowledge, well, I'm afraid I have no answers for you."
Let
s wait and see what this banana suit evolves into, we dont want to jump the gun and end up looking like dicks
Justice, or a scam?
Amertka’s courts are a jobs program for, more often than not, a jobs program for those who would not last fifteen minutes working a “real” job.
You'd think the bevy of Techdirt trolls wouldn't be able to defend this incomprehensible decision, but... diving back into the rabbit hole of 2017, one Mister Tero Pulkinnen, aka Meshpage Man, claimed that banana costumes constituted IP infringement because - get a load of this - he thinks babies should have an understanding of copyright law.
I wish I was joking.
Re: Respect for copyright should be a primal instinct
All newborns know that "the first scream" has been copyrighted along with any first words they might utter later in life. In order to save themselves and their parents from lurking copyright predators utter silence has evolved as a survival trait.
Any curvature in the rasta design is functional. Look at them. Its a straight banana in the most simple easily mass produced style, but the feet come out a hole at the only point of significant curvature...so the bottom of the banana isn't sitting between your legs and making you bow legged. That bottom bit is supposed to be stuffed with material to make it solid...and you don't want that between your legs if you are walking around. This is the minimal curvature necessary to make the costume functional. Other curvature is in the nature of a banana, with tapered tops and bottoms. In fact, all of the elements that seem copied seem to me to be decisions based on ease of mass production. The shape of the top? Instead of building structure into the top they both appear to use a one-step sewing design that relies on stuffing material into the top for structure. Black tips and uniform yellow coloring, positioning of the seams. Everything feeds into this design being the most bare bones, cheapest possible design. I looked up a ton of costumes of this type, and found tons of creative ones. This isn't a creative banana costume.
I am unimpressed wwith the court saying "well, you could possibly do something different, so It clearly copies the creative elements", but then lists off elements that don't appear to be copied. If i hired 100 kids to draw a man in a banana costume, Id get variations on this costume 90 times.
Re:
Yeah, I'm hoping they'll "a-peel" this decision.
I'll see myself out.
