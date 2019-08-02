Daily Deal: Apple iMac 21.5" Core i5 2.5GHz 500GB (Certified Refurbished)

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Engineered with powerful quad-core processors and lightning-fast graphics cards, this refurbished iMac is the perfect tool for blazing through your work online. Thunderbolt I/O technology allows for lightning-fast data transfer, and you can easily make FaceTime calls with the built-in HD web cam. And, all this hardware comes packaged inside a 21.5" LED backlit display that takes up minimal desk space. It's on sale for $299.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal