Daily Deal: Ryze Tech Tello Quadcopter Powered by DJI

Wed, Jul 31st 2019 10:40amDaily Deal

Built in partnership with Ryze Tech, the DJI Tello Quadcopter is the ideal drone for both beginner flyers and pilots on a budget. It's engineered with electronic image stabilization, auto takeoff/landing, and low-battery protection, making it a safe choice for novice pilots. Its tiny form factor and smart Intel processor enable it to perform exciting aerial tricks, and you can easily control it all through your smartphone. Just download the free Tello app and get your drone airborne! It's on sale for $99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

