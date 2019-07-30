Doomed: Bethesda's Classic Doom Re-Releases Are Fixed, But Demonstrate Again That We Don't Own What We Buy
from the knee-deep-in-the-licenses dept
We have something of a long-running series of posts centering on the disheartening theme, "You don't own what you've bought." Whether it's digital products such as movies and eBooks, or more tangible products like thermostats, large companies are making backend alterations to how products previously purchased work and the public is just now starting to realize the full scope of what this means. That doesn't mean that same public isn't surprised when it happens to them, of course, but it's strange to watch the reactions to these anti-consumer practices range mostly from shrugs to actively joking around about it all.
Bethesda went through its own instance of this recently. Just to be absolutely clear, the problems we are about to discuss have all been resolved by Bethesda, so good on them. These issues weren't intentional. Still, they demonstrate both how the current digital economy is one fraught with danger for people who think they're actually buying things and also demonstrates the cow-like tranquility of the reactions of those affected.
In the past few weeks, Bethesda announced it was re-releasing several classic Doom games for the three modern consoles. It was great news for Doom fans, especially those that own PS4 and Nintendo Switch consoles. The re-release included the Xbox One, too, but that console had already seen a re-release of the classic Doom games. Except that gamers who had originally purchased the first re-release suddenly found that their purchases were no longer available.
But the news was different on Xbox One, where all three games had already received digital-download ports thanks to that platform's hearty Xbox 360 backwards-compatibility program. And on Friday, Bethesda gave those version's holders a rude awakening: the company completely delisted those Xbox 360 versions. As of press time, those games' original SKUs can still be found in Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb's definitive Xbox 360 backwards-compatibility list, along with reminders that those games came back to life on Xbox One consoles in 2015 and 2016. Clicking any of the affected Doom games' listings right now, however, leads to dead Xbox 360 content pages, the kind you might find for delisted Xbox games like Marvel Ultimate Alliance.
Owners of the original licenses are not redirected on their consoles to the new SKUs, and as of press time, those games' original owners are asked to pay full price to play the new, Xbox One-native versions of those classic games ($5 each for Doom and Doom II, $10 for Doom 3).
Again, this has since been corrected, mostly. The error that prevented those who had already purchased the games' Xbox 360 purchases has been corrected. That said, this shows the vulnerability of both buying digital versions of games that are manipulable by the publisher and the casual acceptance in the gaming marketplace that this sort of thing is to be expected. It's also worth pointing out that the new re-release removes some expansion packs compared with the Xbox 360 version, making all of this even more convoluted.
On its own, perhaps this story wouldn't have been enough to land it on our pages. But the follow up was more fallout from fans who noticed after purchasing the re-release of the classic Doom games that Bethesda suddenly required a Bethesda.net login in order to play them.
Late last week, Bethesda surprised QuakeCon attendees and retro gamers worldwide with the re-release of the first three Doom games on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One (that last one with some issues of its own). It also surprised potential players by requiring a Bethesda.net login and an active Internet connection to play. That state of affairs led to a fair share of online joking imagining other classics given similarly restrictive DRM.
Now, again, this was an error by Bethesda. What was supposed to happen was that login requirement was only supposed to happen for members of Bethesda's Slayers Club. But, again, we see how opening the avenue up for a game publisher to remotely dick with what people thought they were buying causes problems. And just because this was an error doesn't mean some other company might not put a classic game like this behind a DRM-ish login requirement, despite such a requirement being the digital equivalent of requiring a key and ignition to operate a horse-drawn carriage.
Perhaps as concerning was that the reaction of the wider internet was to joke and meme-ify this whole fiasco. Humor is one thing, but anger and derision were probably vastly more appropriate reactions to all of this nonsense being layered on top of a classic game from the 90s.
But, since you don't really own what you've bought, I suppose all one can do is shrug and laugh.
Filed Under: copyright, doom, ownership, re-releases, xbox
Companies: bethesda
Reader Comments
The First Word
Re: Re: Re: Just because it involves laughter, doesn't mean it's
It's THEIR PROPERTY
Until they SELL it to me. Then it's My property, eh?
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Re: Bethesda IPs
Nice word choice there. ;-)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In all seriousness…
As much as I love playing Classic Doom, I prefer to play the old Id Software titles on PC/Mac/Linux, because that way, you can extract the WAD out and use ZDoom for an improved experience. This works even with the DRM'd Steam games! Also, you can't modify console games. Well, you can, but you'd risk a lawsuit or two…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don't click on the link
Don't go to zdoom.com. Go to Zdoom.org instead.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just because it involves laughter, doesn't mean it's nice
Perhaps as concerning was that the reaction of the wider internet was to joke and meme-ify this whole fiasco. Humor is one thing, but anger and derision were probably vastly more appropriate reactions to all of this nonsense being layered on top of a classic game from the 90s.
... yeah, if you think that joking was with Bethesda rather than aimed at them, mocking them for screwing up so badly, then I don't know what to tell you other than cherish that innocence best you can.
Now, again, this was an error by Bethesda.
As for the 'this was an accident' excuse, I find that rather hard to believe given how even basic testing would have exposed the problem. It wasn't that you couldn't play past a certain point without creating an account and having a live internet connection, it was that you couldn't play at all without those.
Is it possible that it really was an accident rather than a way to force people to create accounts? Absolutely. However if that is the case then it means that Bethesda did basically no testing of the games before pushing them out, which isn't exactly leaving them looking any better after the debacle.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just because it involves laughter, doesn't mean it's nice
However if that is the case then it means that Bethesda did basically no testing of the games before pushing them out, which isn't exactly leaving them looking any better after the debacle.
The game testing wrapped up and someone tossed a DRM wrapper around the working code. Minimal testing - and I can say that I've missed things like this. They gave it to a couple of testes who already had accounts signed in and just didn't think.
Still - it's IP and DRM on an ancient game - what is the freakin point?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Just because it involves laughter, doesn't mean it's nic
Freudian Slip? ;-) :-P
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Just because it involves laughter, doesn't mean it's nic
It's THEIR PROPERTY, you don't have ANY SAY, not even a right to ask the question, kid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Just because it involves laughter, doesn't mean it's
It's THEIR PROPERTY
Until they SELL it to me. Then it's My property, eh?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Just because it involves laughter, doesn't mean it's
Except, of course, the say in not buying it, and the say in discussing why you're not buying it, and the say in discussing why Bethesda made this mistake, and the say in discussing the alternative methods that could have been used, and the say in laughing at your inept impotent excuses.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Just because it involves laughter, doesn't mean it's
Actually, I do.
I choose not to buy it.
Now fuck off, and have two DMCA votes. One for you, and the horse you rode in on!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just because it involves laughter, doesn't mean it's nice
That they were being mocked isn't in dispute. The problem is that people felt this was only worthy of mockery rather than anger.
To put it another way; If someone walked up and gave you a full-force kick in the groin, would you get angry, or would you 0nly post mocking memes about that person?
People today treat stuff like this as normal. Another decade or so and people will shrug when the latest release of Windows wants them to pay a monthly fee to continue using their computer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In fairness, Doom is a 26-year-old game that anyone can find, download, and run on anything from a cutting-edge laptop to a smart fridge. Being pissed off about Bethesda fucking up one port is a bit pointless when you remember that fact.
Not that people aren’t pissed off, though. Of course they are. But mocking Bethesda’s mistake and putting them on the business end of an Internet-wide meme was more effective in shaming Bethesda into doing the right thing than merely bitching about their bullshit on Twitter would have ever been on its own.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That isn’t the end of the issues, though. Bethesda’s rereleases of Doom and Doom II also featured slowed down music, and no good goddamn reason exists for that to have happened.
And as far as any of this being an “accident”? Yeah, that’s bullshit. If this situation was about only one of the three major issues — the DRM, the removal of the prior rereleases on the XBox One, or the slowed down music — I could maybe believe it was an oversight that slipped through the cracks. But all three? You couldn’t pay me to believe this was all accidental.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
For once, you wind up right! -- You don't own, can only laugh.
Only interesting part is WHY you meandered through a couple of now corrected mistakes to get there. Next time just skip.
Key point for you kids to always keep in mind regarding other people's property, "intellectual" or real is that YOU DON'T OWN IT. Do that, you'll be happier, and Techdirt will fold up like a cheap beer can when you stand on it and poke your fingers into its sides (briefly).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: For once, you wind up right!
Yes - Copyright give Corporations Ownership - not People.
But the will of the people overrides what corporations want - therefore I own whatever game I purchase and can do whatever I want with it.
That is what that Blue Balls guy always says - corporations can't own things.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Blue also says he hates corporate censorship of legal speech, yet he practically drools when corporations enforce copyright, which can be used to silence legal speech. He never addresses this cognitive dissonance, though. Can’t imagine why~.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Because corporations pay Blue Balls to say it. No one could come up with that shit on their own.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You know, it’s funny.
Doom is open source. And because it’s open source, it can be ported to the Switch without Bethesda’s bullshit. Which means that, regardless of how you feel about “intellectual ‘property’ ”, you can run Doom on the Switch without having to pay for the game.
Ain’t that funny? I know I’m laughing…at you, anyway.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Pssst! If you remind out_of_the_blue that Open Source is a thing he'll just piss his pants even harder.
So do it again!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I always knew you were a knuckle dragger
How long ARE your fingers you freak of nature?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I think the duality of it all illustrates the source of the problem.
1) Content and media companies hate the idea of public domain and open source. They feel like everything should be owned. Otherwise, there's no "business model" behind it to make it successful (forgetting the fact that most ubiquitous internet technologies have been doing fine for decades without a "business model", a term I've always thought was horribly and myopically misused).
2) The public, however, isn't allowed to own anything. Without a constant nickel & dime microtransactional (it's a word, I'm sure of it) revenue stream, those poor waif-like struggling companies like Microsoft and Sony would just fold up and cease to exist.
So the result, ownership is king, as long as only royalty has it. The unwashed masses, however, are filthy thieves, profiting on the back of hard working artists and creators. (I know, I spelled "MBAs" and "trust fund babies" wrong)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The interesting thing about Doom is that it's one of the few game outfits that has taken the other side in the culture war. While most of the gaming industry (and virtually all the gaming media) has gone the "woke" route and spewed venom at Gamergaters, Doom seems to be actively courting this market segment, many of whom have apparently gravitated toward the Alt-Right and Alt-Light. Time will tell if insulting SJWs and mocking Progressivism turns out to be a winning formula for Doom.
https://www.oneangrygamer.net/2018/08/dooms-mortally-challenged-comment-has-sjws-calling-it-gr oss-and-anti-immigration/66299/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The funny thing is, DOOM isn’t even a parody of “SJWs” (whatever that means to you in this tirade) and progressive values. Think about it for a moment: The Doom Slayer not only fights against the forces of Hell itself to keep them from overrunning humanity, he also tries to stop the people who stripmined Hell for unlimited clean energy and unleashed Hell on humanity as a result. If anything, the vendetta against UAC would make the Doom Slayer anti-capitalist — at least, to the degree that he can consciously be anything other than “too pissed off to die”.
And if the DOOM Eternal trailers are any indication, the Doom Slayer will eventually come face-to-face with the forces of Heaven — and, potentially, God. I doubt the possibility of pulling the trigger on a BFG shoved down God’s throat is something conservatives would love.
You’d probably be surprised at how many people you think are “SJWs” love DOOM — both the 2016 game and its ’90s predecessor. Well, you’d be surprised if you cared enough to look past the stereotypes and strawmen you have in your head.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply