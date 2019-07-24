Court Determines That This Duck Doesn't Look Enough Like Another Duck To Be Infringing
FTC's Privacy Settlement With Facebook Gets Pretty Much Everything Backwards; Probably Helps Facebook

Daily Deal: Pay What You Want The Complete White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Jul 24th 2019 10:40amDaily Deal

Pay what you want for The Complete White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle and you'll get access to the Rootkits & Stealth Apps course, where you’ll learn how to create a rootkit, keylogger, backdoor, and more stealthy threats. If you beat the average price, you unlock 8 more courses covering multiple tools and topics to help you learn more about becoming an ethical hacker.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Court Determines That This Duck Doesn't Look Enough Like Another Duck To Be Infringing
FTC's Privacy Settlement With Facebook Gets Pretty Much Everything Backwards; Probably Helps Facebook
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:49 Google Finally Settles Lawsuit Over Decade-Old WiFi Snooping Accusations (0)
12:12 Court Tosses Lawsuit Claiming Muting A Runescape Character Violates The First Amendment (7)
10:45 FTC's Privacy Settlement With Facebook Gets Pretty Much Everything Backwards; Probably Helps Facebook (10)
10:40 Daily Deal: Pay What You Want The Complete White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle (0)
09:35 Court Determines That This Duck Doesn't Look Enough Like Another Duck To Be Infringing (16)
06:35 Early 5G Plans Show Cell Carriers Haven't Learned Much About Misleading 'Unlimited' Plans (24)
03:31 Police Union Responds To Outing Of Officers' Bigoted Social Media Posts By Offering To Erase Officers' Online Presences (35)

Tuesday

19:57 Filipina Girl From New Zealand Takes Her Slime Show International After Fending Off Nickelodeon Lawsuit (10)
15:41 Judge Unseals, Tosses Warrant Used By The San Francisco PD To Obtain A Journalist's Phone Records (12)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 218: Don't Panic (1)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.