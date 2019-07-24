Early 5G Plans Show Cell Carriers Haven't Learned Much About Misleading 'Unlimited' Plans
from the ill-communication dept
A little more than 12 years ago, Verizon was forced to strike an agreement with the New York State Attorney General for marketing data plans as "unlimited" when the plans had very clear limits. Carriers have received numerous subsequent wrist slaps for the practice in the decade since, but none of these lessons appear to have gotten through.
Case in point: Verizon recently launched its first ever 5G hotspot for use on the company's barely available 5G network. To use it, you'll need to pony up $650, which is three to four times higher than the cost most pay for a comparable 4G hotspot. From there, you'll need to pay Verizon $85 per month for an "unlimited" 5G data plan, which is roughly $10 more per month than a comparable 4G plan. And of course, this being Verizon, the company's "unlimited" data plan is not really unlimited:
"Verizon said hotspot-only plans "start at $85 a month (plus taxes and fees)." Verizon describes the $85-per-month hotspot plan as "unlimited" when you go through the online checkout process. But the fine print states that customers get 50GB of high-speed 5G data, and 5G speeds are reduced to 3Mbps after that. The plan treats 5G and 4G data separately; it provides 15GB of high-speed 4G data and slows users down to 600kbps after that. Verizon allows 4K video streaming on 5G, while limiting video on the 4G network to 720p."
Oh yeah, that's not confusing at all. And speeds of 600 kbps and 3 Mbps are a pretty far cry from what anybody would consider "next-generation" (technically they don't even meet the FCC's 25 Mbps standard definition of broadband).
Carriers tap dance around criticism by suggesting that the data plan is technically unlimited because your data line will always work -- albeit at reduced speeds. But that long list of caveats is still very clearly "limits" by any modern understanding of the word. Carriers should have simply stopped using the word years ago, but because there was no real penalty outside of a wrist slap for misleading customers as to the limits on these connections, the behavior simply never stopped. Consumers like the simplicity of "unlimited" data. Cell carriers like to pretend they're providing it.
With the erosion of FCC authority and elimination of net neutrality protections, it's likely all of this is going to only get dumber should this looming lawsuit against the FCC go the industry's way (a ruling there is expected pretty much any day now). There's now no real penalty if an ISP wants to dramatically mislead consumers as to restrictions placed on a consumer's line, just as long as they bury a complicated explanation somewhere deep in their TOS. And more than a decade after carriers were first criticized for marketing "unlimited" data plans with very real limits, we appear to have made little to no real progress.
Filed Under: 5g, exaggerations, throttling, unlimited
Companies: verizon
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Old school had wrist chopping for theives but corporations are like starfish with hands in everything and can grow new ones quite quickly.
Maybe head chopping would be appropriate since corporations can grow new ones and this way we can chop till they grow one that isn't evil.
Bonus prisons would be full of fat white guys.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Hey, now! There are plenty of female and minority evil executives these days. "The Man" hasn't been exclusively white and male for quite some time now. Progress and all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
LMAO at Verizon "allowing" 4K streaming at 5G. It may be allowed, but you damn well better not take advantage of the ability. At roughly 7GB/hour you'd get through 4, maybe 5 movies if they're shorter before you depleted your monthly allotment of high speed data.
This just goes to prove that data limits aren't about traffic/congestion management but profit maximization. If they haven the bandwidth to provide 4K streams, why pair it with such a wimpy "unlimited" data cap unless the endgame is to over an "unlimited+" plan at twice the price to remove the completely arbitrary cap?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Time for an FTC throwdown....
The FTC should step in and force every entity using the term "unlimited" to remove any and all limitations to their services without increasing the price of said services. No caps, no slow-downs.
The FTC should also step in to the "up to ####Mbps" advertising and force the advertisers to keep the "minimum" Mbps to within 10% of the "up to" MBps. Failure to maintain that minimum to each and every one of their customers will result in the provider being fined for 100x the fee they charged, payable to the customer, for every day they don't provide that minimum.
The FTC should also force service providers to make the "advertised" price includes any and all fees, charges, taxes, etc..
--- The advertised price is what you pay, period.
That should fix their little red wagons...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Time for an FTC throwdown....
As I always say when this suggestion comes up - Local throttling (a slow down) when immediate local demand outstrips bandwidth is not a violation of a claim of Unlimited. The throttling prevents packet loss and prevents that packet loss or corruption from redering the service useless. Some might say let the congestion slow the network down naturally, but the natural slow downs resulting from congestion are not smart handling of data, but rather a symptom of the system being unable to handle the data correctly. This would lead to some people seeing little effect and some people effectively losing service on either end of the bell curve of packet loss. Smart handling of data, genuine network management, would serve to allow everyone to do what they want, albeit more slowly, and eliminate much of the randomness that allowing natural packet loss to handle congestion would lead to.
No, allow local throttling in those events. How we do that, by a person's overall volume of data use, throttling the most bandwidth intensive users in the moment, across the board throttling, ect. is up for debate. And require upgrades in areas that have constant congestion. But no throttling in any situation is a frankly untenable position
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Time for an FTC throwdown....
While I don't know how the technology itself actually works, what I'd say would be actual reasonable network management would involve throttling only when the local area network as a whole is under heavy load.
If it's Unlimited, you should not be able to throttle based on total data usage in a billing period. You should not be able to throttle based on service or program used. You should not be able to throttle 4k streaming because it's 4k streaming.
You should only be able to throttle because the total network load in an area has reached a specific transparent threshold.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Truth comes from the Top
We have the most truthful president - ever. So they have permission to say whatever the fuck they want. We are making Business great again!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Truth comes from the Top
Your TDS is showing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Truth comes from the Top
Your fanboy devotion is showing. Might want to run what el Cheetos says thru some fact checks. I'd never say he is completely dishonest - but it's fair to say he can't tell fact from fiction.
If Trump lies every day to the press (and it is pretty well documented that he does) - that sends a clear message to big business to follow his lead.
https://www.factcheck.org/person/donald-trump/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2019/04/29/p resident-trump-has-made-more-than-false-or-misleading-claims/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I see Verizon is right on schedule for capping the next fire brigade while they are in the middle of fighting a massive forest fire.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I mean, given 5g's pitiful ability to penetrate any barrier, I wouldn't be surprised if 5g was attenuated by ash and rendered useless forcing the fire fighters to purchase a supplementary 4g package Verison failed to point out might be necessary.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply