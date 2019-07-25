Cop Claims His Shooting Of An Unarmed Man Gave Him PTSD, Walks Off With A Medical Pension
Very few law enforcement agencies take accountability seriously. Even when officers are held responsible for wrongdoing, their employers find ways to soften the blow. Powerful police unions make the situation worse. The gap between officers and accountability hasn't really shrunk, no matter how many recording devices we've attached to them or boards we've appointed to oversee them.
Nothing is going to improve if things like this keep happening. The backstory is this: Officer Philip Brailsford responded to call about a man in a hotel room with a gun. That man happened to be Daniel Shaver. Shaver killed pests so he owned pellet guns -- one of which he had in the hotel room with him.
Within minutes of Officer Brailsford's arrival, Daniel Shaver was dead -- shot five times by Brailsford whose AR-15 was decorated with the phrase "You're Fucked."
Shaver was, indeed, fucked. He never had a chance to make it out of this confrontation alive. The video of his shooting shows Shaver never posed a threat. It shows Brailsford was the aggressor in this situation -- laying down a steady stream of conflicting commands with the promise of death for any failure to comply.
This summary of Shaver's last nightmarish minutes of life comes via the ACLU's Jeffery Robinson:
On the video you can hear one of the officers screaming, “If you make a mistake, another mistake, there is a very severe possibility you’re both going to get shot … if you move, we are going to consider that a threat, and we are going to deal with it, and you may not survive it.”
Not only was the officer shouting in a very hostile voice, the orders were contradictory. “Do not put your hands down for any reason,” he tells Shaver. “Your hands go back in the small of your back or down, we are going to shoot you, do you understand me?” Shaver, who is now in tears, says, “Yes, sir.”
But immediately after, the commands change, “Crawl towards me,” and Mr. Shaver lowers his hands to the floor and begins moving toward the officers.
Within seconds of attempting to comply with the latest command, Brailsford decided Shaver was failing to comply and shot him five times, killing him.
Brailsford was charged with murder and manslaughter but a jury acquitted him of both charges. His employer fired him anyway, recognizing the threat Brailsford posed to citizens. All well and good, except it decided to make sure this firing caused the officer as little discomfort as possible. As Conor Friedersdorf reports for The Atlantic, it made a concession that will force taxpayers to fund the officer's early retirement.
As for the cop who pulled the trigger, he was “temporarily rehired by the department so he could apply for a monthly pension,” The Arizona Republic reported this month. In 2018, he was reinstated for 42 days and applied for accidental disability. “An accidental disability is one that occurred while the employee was on the clock and permanently prevents the employee from doing his or her job,” the newspaper explained, adding that the pension in question “totals more than $30,000 annually.”
So, what disability did former Officer Brailsford claim? Pretty sure you can't claim lack of good judgment and/or self-control as a disability, no matter how much these missing qualities have harmed your career. Nope, what Brailsford claimed was that he was the real victim in this shooting.
And the nature of the cop’s disability claim? According to an investigation by the local ABC affiliate, Brailsford said the incident in which he had shot Shaver had given him PTSD.
This is sickening. And it was enabled by his employer, which gave him the opportunity to make taxpayers pay for the mistakes he made as a cop. Being a bad cop pays just as well as being a good cop. And the agencies that could do something about police accountability simply won't, which means we get whatever they give us, at our expense.
Reader Comments
What piece of shit cop and a sorry excuse for a human being.
I’m sure killing an innocent person is traumatic for a police officer…when that officer is faced with possible criminal charges and the loss of their job for deciding that an innocent person deserved to be killed.
Re:
The PTSD claim seems reasonable. Isn't killing innocent people one of the things that causes it in war? His prison doctor should be giving him treatment for that.
Re: Re:
Yeah, but the cop gets a pension whereas the veteran gets what - a park bench?
I am more concerned about what kind of jury decided this Homicidal maniac innocent.
This implies that they saw nothing wrong with the execution of an innocent man for whatever reason and would themselves do the exact same thing if given a chance to do so.
Re:
The kind from a county that elected Joe Arpaio to six terms.
Re:
I believe what happens (and this is third hand information so no citations unfortunately) is that the juries are instructed to disregard everything except for a split second clip of the events and determine if they were justified. So for example if someone's being held up by the police and their pants start sagging, and they reflexively reach for their band to pull them up and the cop shoots them. The greater context is thrown out and the jury is told to only make their determination on a clip of the guy thrusting his hands to his pants and decide from that if the cop was justified.
Hey Mason,
Your comment from an earlier post:
Are you going to call for this cop to be executed? What consequences did he face by making this mistake?
Re:
According to people who believe in an afterlife, he is screwed once he leaves this one.
This looks like the modern day equivalent of the wild west gunslinger with his gun drawn yelling "dance, monkey, dance!". There was only one way this was going to end, as long as Officer PTSD was calling the shots.
Being a bad cop pays better than being a good cop. The good cops are expected to keep coming to work if they want to be paid. This officer now has early retirement at a level that could fully fund a modest lifestyle in some parts of the country, and the opportunity to go take other work if he wants it.
Even if we pretend that this cop's PTSD claim is valid—how is it not disability fraud to deliberately hire someone with a preexisting disability that renders them totally incapable of doing the job for which you hire them for the sole purpose of allowing that person to retire on disability at taxpayer expense?
Re:
This.
The officer should not bear the full fault
While what was done is disgusting and despicable, I'm very concerned that the training our officers receive is more responsible for this reaction than the officer. If you teach nothing but fear and anger to someone about facing difficult situations you can't be surprised when they don't know how to react to someone that's not acting the way you drilled into them to think everyone they face is going to react.
Yes as an individual we should expect officers to rise above this rhetoric nonsense of nothing but fear. We should not ignore the responsibility that that teaching rightfully bears on situations like this either.
Military equipment leads to militant response
There are sooo many problems with this... but I'm not surprised that an officer armed with an AR-15 would end up using it.
It seems that whenever someone is equipped with military equipment, the response immediately becomes military no matter how civilian the situation actually is.
I'm guessing that the officer was worried that the suspect was in the midst of a tackle maneuver and thus felt he had to shoot the suspect before the gun was wrestled away and the suspect shot him... ... "look out, he's coming right for us"
Perhaps if we limited our officers to the tools that other civil servants are limited to (think more pen and clipboard, not gun and sword), then the response would be more civil and less militant.
I'm going to have PTSD from watching that clip.
Now if a family member of the victim loses it over this and kills the former cop... We can be damn sure he won't be acquitted nor he would get away with a PTSD defense. Not much in the way of fairness nowadays, huh?
