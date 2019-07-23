Judge Unseals, Tosses Warrant Used By The San Francisco PD To Obtain A Journalist's Phone Records

Techdirt Podcast Episode 218: Don't Panic
 

from the have-fun-sleeping-in-the-fucked-up-bed-you-made,-SFPD dept

Tue, Jul 23rd 2019 3:41pm Tim Cushing

Back in May, the San Francisco Police Department raided the home of a local "stringer," hoping to discover who had leaked a sensitive police report to the journalists. This raid violated the state's journalist shield law and the First Amendment. Since it was obvious the source of leaked document was an SFPD officer or employee, the raid was also incredibly stupid… unless the real point of the show of force was to discourage journalists from publishing leaked documents.

It took a few days before the SFPD police chief was willing to condemn the raid. According to the chief, the still-unseen affidavit glossed over the target's occupation -- an omission that likely would have seen the warrant application tossed if it had been included.

Speculation about the contents of at least one of the warrants is about to come to an end. The judge overseeing stringer Bryan Carmody's challenge of the warrant has ordered the affidavit to be unsealed.

“The search warrant will be unsealed with the exception of one portion,” San Francisco Superior Court Judge Rochelle East said in court.

One paragraph of the 11-page warrant must be blacked out to protect the identity of a confidential police informant. The unsealed file will be released by July 23 at 10 a.m. to attorneys for three press advocacy groups and a freelance journalist whose home was raided by police.

The same judge has also declared the warrant invalid. Matthew Keys has more details at the California Globe:

A judge in San Francisco tossed a search warrant she issued against a freelance journalist in May, saying police did not disclose to her that the target of the warrant worked in the news media industry.

The ruling, handed down in San Francisco County Superior Court, means materials gathered from the home and office of journalist Bryan C. Carmody cannot be used as evidence against him or anyone else as police continue their investigation into the leak of documents and photographs related to the death of former San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi.

Unfortunately, this only takes care of one of the warrants targeting Carmody. This one sought phone records linked to the numerous cellphones Carmody owns. The other warrants -- targeting Carmody's home and office -- are still being challenged.

The good news is those warrants are likely to meet the same fate. It's highly unlikely the affidavits attached to those search warrants included the fact that the target was a journalist. Two more hearings are set to discuss those warrants, but it seems pretty clear from the ruling here that SFPD officers lied to a judge (or judges) to get around the state's shield law.

If those hearings go the same way, the SFPD will lose all the evidence it collected during its bullshit raid. It won't have anything to use against Carmody, but it seems unlikely a prosecution would even be pursued at this point. But a stack of bad warrants also invalidates anything it might have wanted to use against the employee who leaked the document. The SFPD probably should have kept its internal investigation internal, rather than bring it to the doorstep of a journalist's house.

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 23 Jul 2019 @ 3:51pm

    Cops being held accountable for their bullshit? In my United States of America?

    Will wonders never cease.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Jul 2019 @ 4:16pm

      Re:

      article does not actually say they are being held accountable. That would mean they were actually punished for their bad behavior (note: telling someone they can not inflict harm on others is not really punishing them).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jul 2019 @ 3:56pm

    There IS a however, here...

    The police will almost certainly retain copies of all the information gleaned from the (now officially callable "stolen") information from Brian Carmody's property and may well use it (with official cover-up stories) to harass both Carmody and others in ways that may not be readily linkable to the police's theft.

    As always, once information is out, it's OUT.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 23 Jul 2019 @ 4:26pm

    Now, about that followup...

    Having the warrants and subsequent legal action tossed is a great start, but unless there's some actual punishment handed out to those involved I'd still count this as a win for the police, as the message of 'publish something we don't like and we will make you suffer for it' will stand.

    Preventing more harassment against a specific journalist is great and all, but that doesn't change what they've already done, nor provide do anything to keep them from doing it again. Don't slap wrists, bring down the hammer, and give them a very real and visible reason not to act like thugs again in the future.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


