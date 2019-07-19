Daily Deal: The Cloud Computing Architect Certification Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Cloud computing has revolutionized industry and changed the way businesses manage their digital infrastructure.The Cloud Computing Architect Certification Bundle has nine courses geared to help you get familiar with one of technology's fastest growing fields. There are 3 introductory courses to introduce to the basic concepts of cloud computing. After those, the other courses cover Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud Platform. It's on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal