Drug Prices Are So Insane That The NY Times Is Recommending The US Gov't Just 'Seize The Patents'
CBP, DHS Using Quasi-Scientific Guesswork To Turn Adult Immigrants Into Minors

Daily Deal: Pay What You Want: The Lean Six Sigma Certification Training Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Jul 18th 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

Pay what you want for the Lean Six Sigma Certification Training Bundle and you get access to the Design of Experiments (DOE) course and the Measurement Systems Analysis course. If you beat the average price on the site, you'll unlock 6 more courses including the Lean Six Sigma Green, Yellow and Black Belt courses, the Statistical Process Control course, and more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Drug Prices Are So Insane That The NY Times Is Recommending The US Gov't Just 'Seize The Patents'
CBP, DHS Using Quasi-Scientific Guesswork To Turn Adult Immigrants Into Minors
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

15:28 Dean Guitar Counter-Sues Against Gibson Guitars, Attempts To Invalidate Several Trademarks (0)
13:31 Latest Huawei 'Smoking Gun' Still Doesn't Prove Global Blackball Effort's Primary Justification (9)
11:58 Appeals Court Shoots Down The Unconstitutional 'Non-Disparagement' Clauses Baltimore Attaches To Lawsuit Settlements (9)
10:44 CBP, DHS Using Quasi-Scientific Guesswork To Turn Adult Immigrants Into Minors (24)
10:39 Daily Deal: Pay What You Want: The Lean Six Sigma Certification Training Bundle (0)
09:35 Drug Prices Are So Insane That The NY Times Is Recommending The US Gov't Just 'Seize The Patents' (17)
06:35 Claims Of 5G Health Risks Are Frequently Based On A Single, 20 Year Old Flawed Graph (21)
03:33 FBI, ICE Are Running Facial Recognition Searches Against State Drivers' Databases (19)

Wednesday

19:59 Ubisoft Once Again Crowdsourcing Content For Video Game, Once Again Gets Unwarranted Backlash (20)
15:30 Idaho Magistrate Judge Shoots Down Another Government Request For Compelled Fingerprint Production (10)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.