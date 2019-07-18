Why The Appearance Of A One Terabyte microSD Card Means The War On Unauthorized Music Downloads Is (Almost) Over
Moore's Law is well known. But many people think it's about how chip processing power keeps increasing. It's actually about the number and/or density of components on silicon. As such, it applies just as much to memory storage products as to processor chips. It's why you can now buy a one terabyte microSD card for $449.99. Never mind the price: although it's steep, it will inevitably tumble in the next few years, just as happened with lower-capacity microSD cards. What's much more important is what you can store with one terabyte on a tiny, tiny card. Mashable has done the calculations:
About 1,000,000 e-books (at an average size of 1MB per e-book)
About 200,000 photos (12-megapixel iPhone XS Live Photos at an average size of 5MB) or 500,000 photos (12-megapixel iPhone XS photos at an average size of 2MB)
About 250,000 iTunes songs (at an average size of 4MB for an average 4-minute tune)
About 222 Full HD movies from iTunes (at an average of 4.5GB per movie)
Perhaps the most interesting one there is the music. Spotify says it has over 50 million tracks on its service. That means a 256 terabyte microSD could probably hold every track on Spotify, and thus most of the recorded music that is generally available in a digital form. Even with today's one terabyte card, you can probably store the complete catalog of songs in a particular style or genre, which is what many people will be most interested in.
In any case, assuming Moore's Law continues to hold, it will soon be possible to buy a 256 terabyte microSD card. Yes, it will be pricey to begin with, but progressively cheaper. At that point, moves to stop unauthorized sharing of music online will be even more pointless than they are now. People won't need to download lots of stuff from dodgy sites any more; they'll just find a friend who has a 256 terabyte microSD card loaded up with all recorded music, and make a copy. After that, they just need to update the parts that interest them -- or find someone with a more recent complete collection.
The same will happen to videos, although that's a little way off, since something like a 256 petabyte microSD card will be needed to hold every film that has been digitized. But it too will come, just as the milestone one terabyte capacity has finally arrived, however improbable that might have seemed a few years ago.
The Library of Congress in a coke can dot xkcd foresaw this.
Re:
For the curious:
https://xkcd.com/691/
Re: Re:
Thank you kind stranger
This sounds like the wikivoyage.org guide to Time Travel, issued one 1 April, which suggested visiting the 26th century to dump every work ever created (on which the copyright would've expired by then) onto one large memory card to bring home as a souvenir.
Re:
Nice idea, but that won't work, because we can't read epub6 or pdf 5.2. Of course, we could compile these from the source we brought as well, but we don't have a driver for ext7 or btrfs3 filesystems. And even if we had, we still lack a nano-sd interface.
Already happened in retro gaming world. You can order <$100 chinese emulation consoles bundled with whole Game Gear/GameBoy/GBA/GBC/Genesis/Mega drive/NES/SNES library on SD card.
Similarly PC retro fans have "Total DOS Collection", last years release number 14 was 100GB, this years 16 grew to 375GB mainly due to including more and more late multi CD titles. There are also eXo Dos and eXo 3.11 collection for early 16bit windows games.
Thats more games that you could ever play in a lifetime.
Yes, but how do I put that 1TB SD card into my iPhone?
I can't seem to find a slot.....
Back to the eighties
When we taped and shared music from the radio.
At Project Gutenberg, we've spend like 30 years to digitize almost 60.000 books. You will need about 100GB to download them all. Even in the unlikely case you can read one book a day, you'll still need two life-times to read them all.
Now start looking at the millions of books on Archive.org..., or although illicit, Library Genesis.
How long will it take to copy 256 terabytes?
Re:
Not as long as it will take to build the Indexes so that you can find what you want on that the several cards that you own.
Just to put Human creativity on the same scale
Or less than 1 Minutes worth of uploads to YouTube.
Border Trolls
Now if only the "we must see everything!" mentality of bedwetters and fascists at borders would go away. They have been pointless for over a century and there is no way to stop microSDs from being smuggled.
Who cares about the downloads?
I don't see how anyone would ever bother trading SD-cards to get "complete" music collections, so I don't see this having any kind of impact on unauthorised music downloads, either from the downloading or the hampering of it. What's more interesting to me is how much of my music I can have with me at any time.
As someone who has quite a big music collection (owing mostly to the reams of independent excellent music that is free or cheap on bandcamp), I notice my flac collection is sitting at about 2TB. So whenever something like the FiiO X5 supports 1TB cards (which it might already do), I can have my whole collection with me in top quality.
Of course, that same collection is much less than 1TB in mp3 format, so if I upgraded my old player to a newer model, I already can have it all.
I expect the vast majority of people have no interest in even having a collection as big as mine, not to mention having it with them at all times, so it really has minimal impact on this in my opinion.
Re: Who cares about the downloads?
I agree. In the early days I downloaded vast libraries of content, only to have it take up hard drive space. It was a weird compulsion but I grew out of it.
I think the music industry is focused on streaming ,how many different companys can they get to pay for the same music that apple, google music , spotify has .
Also when company x profits go up ,they just increase the streaming fees .
Also they want to get as much money as they can from streaming revenue ,at the cost of actually paying money to the singers and the creators who make music .
At this point they hardly care about piracey given the billions they can make from streaming .
The new eu laws will enable them to get more money from youtube,
any music clip we can find that has not been licensed .
there,s no point in most people having millions of songs on a sd card .
Most people will just want pop music ,rock, or or hip hop .I don,t think teens listen to any music made before 1970.
A 100 gig card would probably be enough for the average user if it was in standard mp3 format.
Piracy will always exist in any free society that has smartphones and laptops and pcs and acess to broadband .
In cuba where theres a low rate of internet usage , people just buy usb drives with all the latest music and tv shows / movies on it.
People also forget about off market apps that'll let you download anything you want.
