The Death Of Ownership: Educational Publishing Giant Pearson To Do Away With Print Textbooks (That Can Be Resold)
It sometimes is difficult to get people to understand just how >utterly insane the college textbook market is. You have a captive audience who has no choice but to purchase what the professor requires (which is why it's doubly lame when professors require their own books). But even people who went to college a few decades ago may not be aware of just how much textbook prices have kept rising. A study from 2015 showed that college textbook prices had risen over 1000% since 1977. 1,000%.
Another BLS study from 2016 showed that, in the education space, the price of textbooks had gone up even faster than the cost of tuition (which is also skyrocketing).
In short: college textbooks are crazy, crazy expensive. And one way that people have dealt with this over the years is (1) by buying used textbooks, or (2) by selling back the textbooks at the end of the semester (or in some cases, both). However, that's the one factor that's acted as competition to the textbook market.
And the publishers want to do away with it.
The largest educational textbook publisher, Pearson, has now announced that it's going to phase out print textbooks and move solely to electronic textbooks. If you actually want a physical textbook, you'll only be able to "rent" it:
Pearson said students would only be able to rent physical textbooks from now on, and they would be updated much less frequently.
The British firm hopes the move will make more students buy its e-textbooks which are updated continually.
There's an argument that ebooks have certain advantages -- and can be updated much more quickly. Also carrying around a ton of textbooks can be a pain. But, we're once again left in a world where the concept of "ownership" is left open. I still have a bunch of college textbooks that I sometimes even refer back to. But under this system, if you stop paying your "subscription" fees, those can go away.
And, yes, there's value in embracing a more digital future -- but it's difficult to believe that Pearson is truly doing this to improve the value for students, rather than just upending the older market order, and taking away the ability for people to own and to resell textbooks.
Plus there's the part where e-textbooks are complete ass to navigate, can't be shared in class or group settings like a physical book can, and add to the already existing eye-straining you get from reading a normal textbook.
Remember when the draw of kindles was that Amazon had managed to make a device that displayed ebooks but sans-flicking the pages in your fingers it was just like reading a print book? I miss that.
Many schools in the county I am in is starting to create their own curriculum due to the rising costs and inflexibility of publishers. Several teachers work year round and in the summer, they spend time updating school created curriculum as needed to continue to stay up to date and meet state standards. It is also all digital to make it easy to access on any device or printed out as needed.
I found the opposite in Uni: whenever a professor required their own book, they'd provide it free of cost. One was free for anyone online, another was on a password-protected site—both were also in the bookstore and library if anyone needed physical copies—and a third only existed as preprint PDFs.
For the other courses, we quickly found the definition of "required" was flexible and we only needed to buy about half those books. Indeed it was convenient to buy and sell those used, though even then (~2002) publishers were fighting us with pointless reorganisations in new editions.
Re:
I had professors on both sides of that situation. One required their own book for class, a relatively thin (yet still very expensive!) textbook we all bought from the bookstore and then spent the entire first class marking up as the prof listed all of the errata in it.
The other required a book they were nearly finished writing, but provided hard copy printouts of the chapter proofs as we went through the semester. We all wound up with a huge binder of paper, but guess which book we griped about more?
The global education system needs to kick companies like these and Elsevier to the curb as soon as possible. They're a disease laden tick on the neck of the higher education system and no matter how much blood they get from universities and students, it will never, ever be enough.
And the textbooks that some students may want to keep? (As a reference, perhaps, because it's closely tied to their eventual degree or career?) Not everyone always resells every one of their college textbooks, after all. I guess the preferred outcome is that a person will sign up to a lifetime subscription.
Then there's this nugget (from the linked article):
I never cease to find it funny (or was it "aggravating"?) when any kind of trend (whether real or on the fringes) is hailed as a fait accompli by sales and marketing when it suits their purpose (no more printing costs, and subscription income for life!) but dismissed as a ridiculous fad (people don't want to ditch their cable bundles!) when it doesn't.
Maybe I'm just mad that I can't find a copy of a this-week-released movie in stock at Best Buy but had to walk past their shelf full of vinyl in the process of looking.
Re:
No, I still have a whole shelf of casebooks from law school: constitutional law, criminal law, torts, etc., and still reference them frequently. They were expensive at the time, but they've lasted me 20 years.
The solution is...
If the textbooks are in electronic form, wouldn't that make them incredibly easy to pirate?
Re:
You could probably safely bet they put 'unbreakable' DRM on those ebooks.
/s
Re: Re:
Easier solution (but even more evil): make purchasing the e-textbooks mandatory, if you want to pass the course.
Share
They still can't stop people from sharing. That's how I cut my textbook cost in half when I went through. My roommate and I bought one copy of each book and shared them, so we each only paid half price. (Which was still a lot for a damn reference book.)
Have they announced what those subscription fees will be? If you don't get to keep the book then I would expect the "rental" would be a lot less than the cost to purchase a printed copy. After all, printing and distribution were a huge part of the printed book expenses. If the prices are more akin to renting a movie versus buying your own copy then this might actually help bring prices for access to textbooks back to the realm of sanity. And carrying around a tablet or laptop is far more convenient than a huge pile of books.
As for keeping your books as reference material, how much of that material isn't actually available online, you know, where it is much more easily searched? I threw out libraries of books once I realized I was searching for and finding the info online far faster and with a much greater wealth of data than I could hope to achieve browsing all of my printed books.
I'll reserve judgement until I see if this publisher is just trying to extort more money out of students as they have a reputation for doing or if they set their pricing at actually reasonable levels.
