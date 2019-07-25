District Attorneys Have Figured Out How To Turn Criminal Justice Reform Efforts Into Revenue Streams
Reform efforts targeting cash bail, plea deals, and life-altering criminal charges have occasionally hit on the idea of pre-trial diversion. In exchange for payment and possible an educational class or two, people now have the possibility of satisfying their obligation to the government while keeping their criminal record clean.
It sounds like a good idea. But there's a huge gap between the theory and the practice. In some cases, corporations like Walmart have inserted themselves into the criminal justice system, freeing shoplifters of criminal charges provided suspects pay the store a few hundred dollars and attend mandatory "don't be a criminal" classes. Unlike the government version, there's no chance you'll be found innocent by a jury of your peers. If Walmart accuses you, you pay the fines, do the classroom time, or get hit with criminal charges anyway.
Elsewhere, government agencies are moving forward with pre-trial diversion programs. It makes a limited amount of sense. People don't want to go to jail. And prosecutors don't necessarily want to put in the prosecution work for every rinky-dink case cops toss their way. Yes, there's not a lot of due process in it, but there really isn't much in the system anyway, not when most criminal accusations result in plea deals, rather than jury trials.
These programs could result in positive outcomes for accused citizens, who are able to keep their criminal/driving records spotless despite being cited or arrested for violations. Unfortunately, the programs are being warped to serve prosecutors, rather than the public, as Jessica Pishko reports for Politico.
In Louisiana, the Rapides Parish District Attorney's office asked for $2.5 million in funding from the cash-strapped parish. The treasurer, Bruce Kelly, dug into the DA's numbers to see what had caused this shortfall. Kelly saw a steady decline in the funds collected by the DA's office for court fines and traffic tickets. He also saw an office in good physical condition with a fleet of new cars. None of this added up. So, Kelly dug deeper.
Kelly went through old state audits and other public information, and came to the conclusion that Terrell’s office was bringing in plenty of money but keeping it for itself.
He was right. Under [District Attorney Phillip] Terrell, the DA’s office, as shown by public documents, had ramped up its “pretrial diversion” program, also sometimes called “pretrial intervention,” or PTI. As the website for the Rapides Parish DA’s office explains, the program provides “nonviolent offenders an opportunity to avoid conviction and incarceration” through “tailored” agreements in which the offenders pay money in exchange for their charges being dropped and their cases dismissed. In the program’s simplest form, instead of receiving and paying speeding tickets, offenders were paying fees not to get tickets. And those fees were going directly to the DA’s office—whose website features a prominent MAKE A PAYMENT button.
Ah. So the "diversion" in "pre-trial diversion" refers to the diverting of funds directly from citizens to the DA's pockets. Unlike other areas of the state, diversion fees collected by the Rapides Parish DA go to the DA, rather than a general fund that might make this repurposed reform effort a bit more palatable. But it doesn't, so the first thing you see at the DA's website is a payment button.
This resulted in a lawsuit filed by the parish against the DA's office. The lawsuit contained more details about DA Terrell's personal enrichment scheme.
In 2017, according to the suit, Terrell’s office had brought in $2.2 million through PTI fees—more than 10 times what the previous DA had captured from diversion fees annually—by charging dismissal fees that ran from about $250 for traffic tickets, $500 for misdemeanors and $1,200 to $1,500 for felonies. Those rates were substantially higher than those of the previous district attorney, according to Kelly.
For years, DA's offices have just been leaving this money on the table. Sure, collecting fines and fees is cool, but what's really cool is giving members of the public the dubious opportunity to pay money for fewer due process protections. The DA's office spends less on prosecutions and collects more money -- none of which it has to share with other government agencies.
This isn't just Rapides Parish or Louisiana. It's all over the nation. Whatever the public sector hasn't already stumbled upon, private companies are pitching to prosecutors. It works well enough prosecutors are sort of getting out of the prosecution business. And it may actually help a few people avoid having a momentary, stupid mistake disrupt their futures.
But it's mainly just a cash grab -- one that's more lucrative than over-enforcement and over-zealous prosecution. Government agencies getting shafted by DAs hijacking revenue streams should be angry enough to sue about it. I mean, the public won't necessarily come out ahead, but at least they'll be equally screwed by a number of agencies, rather than a single office with an outsized "MAKE A PAYMENT" button.
Filed Under: criminal justice reform, district attorneys, pre-trial diversion, profit
Um how is this different from a bribe?
Re:
Wait until you hear about the kickback scheme (where the officers get reimbursed for their time) that (probably) goes with it! Corruption at its finest!
Re: Re:
Ah. So the difference is: it's not (yet) associated with a bunch of other corrupt behavior.
Re:
"Um how is this different from a bribe?"
There is a huge difference, a huge difference!
Okay, maybe there is no difference.
Indulgence trading was big business for the church
The catholic church made tons of money with a similar scheme.
May history repeat itself and bring us another Luther to clean out this pigsty.
https://norwegianscitechnews.com/2017/02/indulgence-trading-big-business-reformation/
https: //en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johann_Tetzel
Re:
Perhaps you should go study this Christ character a bit more.
Re: Re:
Wow, you are really afraid of brown people.
Re:
He also clearly isn't familiar (or does not actually subscribe to them) with the beliefs Christianity claims to espouse
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Satire postings are humorous indeed, however there is a point at which it goes over the top.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Who’s going to knock at your door with a rifle early in the morning hours with CNN filming?
Ed McMahon.
Re: Re: Re:
That sounds less like Christianity and more like cultic progaganda.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
The Catholic Church has a long history of pedophilia.
FTFY
Re: Re:
Button HTML
<bribe>MAKE A PAYMENT</bribe>
Using the justice system as a racketeering system
In other words, the District attorneys are using our oversupply of laws to threaten people with decades in jail over minor infractions. Then they offer you to bribe option that avoids all that prosecution and paperwork.
This just shows exactly how broken our current system is and every example should be investigated and every DA involved should be barred from life from ever working with the government.
Re: Using the justice system as a racketeering system
And your comment is a perfect example of what an idiot you were before and what an idiot you continue to be. Who are you, anyway, AC?
Re: Re: Using the justice system as a racketeering system
Why is said person an idiot? Do you know what the term actually means?
I doubt Hamilton knows what the term “term” means.
Re: Using the justice system as a racketeering system
Along the same lines I was wondering how long would it take for this to reach the same level as copyright trolling. What prevents them from claiming you broke a law and demanding a fee? This incentives making up BS obscure laws just so the DA can shake down people. Or how long before they just start claiming you broke a law and demanding payment? As we saw with Prenda and others it costs very little to simply threaten people. If they pay great! If they don't just move on to the next.
Coming or going, not both
Rapides Parish must be one of those places where there are no private prisons. If there were private prisons there, there would be a certain tension between letting people go for a fee vs collecting ongoing fees for incarceration that would have manifested itself in other ways.
Not that I want to give anyone any ideas.
As pointed out in the article, in a perfect world this potentially would be a good idea. In the real world, this will be abused to create a profit center.
Including fines and other fees in the LEO budget is a direct conflict of interest. There is no way this can be rationalized without using batshit crazy pretzel logic.
I imagine those who would be impacted the most by this proposal would those who lack financial resources, so exactly how are they supposed to pay anything? This is just another of many tools to control the masses, many of these tools are discriminatory in nature and implementation.
I doubt we will ever fix the justice system because it is working just fine for those who do not give a shit.
