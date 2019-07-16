Daily Deal: SunFounder Robotic Arm Edge Kit for Arduino

The SunFounder Robotic Arm Edge Kit for Arduino is designed for DIY electronics hobbyists to learn robot arm control. With the open-source MCU Arduino UNO and a servo expansion board, the robot arm is easy to use and full of fun. You can control its four axes by the 4 potentiometer buttons, as well as make them move on your computer. In addition, it can memorize the movements it has made and repeat again and again, making it a great tool for repeated tasks. It is on sale for $55.

