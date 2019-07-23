Instead Of Parents Spying On Their Kids Online, Why Not Teach Them How To Be Good Digital Citizens
from the don't-normalize-surveillance dept
Last week, when I wrote about Senator Graham's crazy "But think of the children online!" moral panic hearing, I highlighted comments from a guy named Christopher McKenna, who runs an organization called "Protect Young Eyes," which is one of those organizations that freaks parents out about all the evil things your kids might be up to. Among many of the crazy and misleading comments McKenna made, was one that was actually accurate, but interpreted incorrectly. McKenna whined that it was impossible to "watch over" kids online all the time. His solution was to force companies (and politicians) to censor the internet with filters and other tools. Or, at the very least he seemed to think parents needed better tools to spy on their kids' online activities.
As we pointed out, another person on the panel suggested that rather than spying on our kids all the time, it would be better for parents to educate kids how to be good digital citizens, how to avoid danger, and how to better interact with the world around them. He was almost entirely ignored for the rest of the panel.
This divide in parenting techniques is a big deal, however. Thanks to new technologies it is much easier to spy on kids all the time. But we should be wary of that. Wired just had an article about how the app Life360 is ruining kids' summer as parents are tracking everything they do:
That’s because for many adolescents, adult supervision has turned into adult surveillance. Schools are adopting facial recognition technology to monitor campuses. Parents can now remotely check their child’s browsing histories and social media accounts, watch their movements via motion-sensing cameras, and track everywhere they go with location-sharing apps. In a Pew Research Center study last year, 58 percent of US parents said they sometimes or often look at their teenager’s messages, call logs, and the websites they visit. In a separate study from 2016, 16 percent said they used location-sharing apps.
Life360 is one of the many digital monitoring tools now used by millions of parents in the United States. The app functions like an enhanced version of Apple’s “Find My” feature that lets you share your location with friends or family—or what the company calls “your Circle.” In addition to location sharing, Life360 lets family members see how fast people in their circle are driving, how much battery their cell phones have, and more. The service is free to download and use, although you can pay for additional features. According to the San Francisco-based company, Life360 had over 18 million monthly active users at the end of 2018.
This is... horrifying? We're teaching the exact wrong thing to kids. We're not teaching them to think for themselves, or to have their own life skills and street (or digital) smarts. Instead, we've become so overly worried (at a time when there is significantly less risks), and so infatuated with our ability to spy on someone's every move, that we've not considered what kinds of lessons we're teaching those kids in the first place. For one, teaching them to expect to be surveilled and watched at all times seems like a really awful idea. Second, it's telling kids that parents don't trust them. And, sure, not all kids should be trusted, but defaulting to that position seems like a terrible idea.
And all of this is happening at a time when people are freaked out about Facebook and Google's "surveillance" of everyday activities -- but what are we teaching our kids when apps like Life360 go way, way further. Indeed, much of the Wired article details how Life360 wraps up its constant surveillance in terms about how it's "helping families."
The term "helicopter parenting" became popular when I was a kid, but this seems to go way, way beyond that (perhaps this is "drone parenting?"). Protecting children is certainly a worthy goal, but what exactly are we protecting them from and at what costs? So much of this surveillance seems designed to prevent the very, very rare and very, very unlikely disaster scenarios. Those are horrifying, but given how unlikely they are, the actual "benefit" of this kind of surveillance is extremely low. However, the costs -- training kids to give up their privacy, denying trust, hindering the ability of children to trust their own instincts and learn on their own -- seems much, much higher.
Filed Under: children, educating, parenting, privacy, surveillance, teaching
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
A headline like that makes me wonder if you have any kids of your own. Because... seriously?
If kids were perfect little angels who were always obedient, and possessed wisdom and experience beyond their years, that might actually be a working strategy. But in the real world, things are a lot more complicated, and I for one am very happy that parental monitoring tools exist. Without them, we very easily might not have found out that my little brother was being groomed by a pedophile before it was too late.
My folks could not have done a better job teaching their kids about privacy and safe behavior... but at the end of the day, kids make mistakes. They don't always listen, or remember, or recognize when they're in a situation that a principle they've learned might be applicable to. (Adults make these same mistakes too, for that matter!)
Teaching kids right is a very good first line of defense, but believing that it should be the only one ("instead of") shows a literally deadly level of naivete.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It is a good idea to get children accustomed to what life will be when they grow up, and to this end parents should keep close tabs on their children's activities around the clock, seven days a week, be relentless in your spying upon their activities and be sure to let them know you are always watching and being critical.
You see, this will prepare them for their adult life because they will be spied upon all the time by their employer, the local law enforcement, any store you walk into and any financial transactions. It will all be monitored for compliance with the whims of our overlords. Might as well get used to it at a young age and then they will simply think it the way it should be until they get an education, and that is why the overlords are destroying our education system.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If kids were perfect little angels who were always obedient, and possessed wisdom and experience beyond their years, that might actually be a working strategy.
The entire point of the post is that they are NOT perfect little angels who are always obedient. That's WHY you need to teach them how to deal with situations on their own, without parents watching over them all the time. Because, even if you think you're watching over them all the time, you aren't. And eventually they're going to face a situation where they, alone, will need to make important decisions.
And parenting is about preparing them to make that decision.
Teaching kids right is a very good first line of defense, but believing that it should be the only one ("instead of") shows a literally deadly level of naivete.
Teaching kids that their parents are hovering over them all the time and watching everything they do has tremendous negative consequences. This doesn't say ignore your kids or don't be involved in their lives and know what they're up to, but there's a MASSIVE difference between surveilling them and teaching them how to be good people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
There's a significant difference between constant surveillance, of the sort done by the Chinese government, and checking on activities.
You know how my parents handled this type of thing? They would actually sit beside me and ask me what I was doing. We'd have a conversation on a regular basis about computer activities, what was fine, what wasn't, and certain things to never do. I was taught to ask them in cases where I wasn't sure.
I was not a fully free-range kid, but I wasn't under constant vigilance either. Friends and caretakers were always vetted. I never stayed at the house of anyone my parents hadn't met and talked to. They didn't have to track my location 24/7 because I was always supposed to tell them where I was going, and when I was old enough to be out on my own, I was supposed to call at a specific time.
There is absolutely value in certain parental controls and limited monitoring of online activity. But the point, Mason, is that it is entirely possible to keep your kid safe without forcing them to live in a fascist surveillance regime.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
100% agree.
And I brought my kids up without any surveillance software at all. I do check the router logs from time to time, but I figure if my kids stumble across anything unsavory online, they'll likely either drop it immediately, or let me know about it. Because they trust me (usually) to know what's safe and what's not online.
I don't make arbitrary rules for their computer/mobile device use. I DO limit the amount of time they have on the devices. As a result, they prioritize what they want to get done in the time allotted before they begin, meaning they don't really have the time to goof off and get into trouble. Because if they do that, they can't do the things they've been waiting all day to get to do.
I know they've got more unsupervised access at friends' homes, so giving them a fully unlocked device with a hidden net nanny seems silly; they'll just play around somewhere else. But because I've shaped their view of the value and utility of computing devices, I know that they're going to carry the same attitudes with them wherever they end up, creating their own defenses instead of continually trying to get around any I may put in their way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Clichés
Ah, such a valuable observation! The reasoning of the article is immediately demolished by this challenge.
Again! The richness and freshness of these insights!
A bad thing might have happened, anecdotally! It was stopped by parental monitoring--we claim! Although the commenter makes no argument as to why this justifies the extreme parental surveillance detailed by Mike, clearly it is so justified--things like this anecdote might almost happen again! And Life360, et al, will, uh, stop that!
The next time I wonder whether the occasional crime justifies facial recognition, location data sharing, or worldwide dragnet signals collection, I'll recall the overwhelming argument made above--surveillance, generally speaking, is a good thing, since bad things might happen otherwise. It might not sound like much, but since it's from a parent, it must have deep wisdom that I can’t fully fathom.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Clichés
One of the first things I taught my kids about online safety is how to check for monitoring software on the devices they're using. I left it to them to figure out how to disable it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Has it ever crossed your mind that aggressive control of kids makes then easy targets for someone who appears to offer sympathy and understanding?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fixing infinity
Teaching kids to be adults is what parenting is all about, and it takes 20 some years to accomplish, even if the state says the age of reason is something more like half that. However, not making them aware of surveillance is probably not a good idea (and my apologies for the double negative). They should be aware of the surveillance that social media and the government are performing, at the same time I agree that it should not be added to by parents, at least after a certain age (determined by ability to accept responsibility rather than chronological).
What should be taught is how actions have consequences. The Internet never forgets and that sexting behaviors will be remembered, along with many other bad behaviors. I don't know all of the things that parents should be teaching, but taking responsibility for ones actions is one that should be high priority. Withholding cookies or forcing time outs or grounding older children don't necessarily make that connection. It will take more communication, with examples, about what might happen, sometimes years down the road. The kids will have a hard time either believing those things could happen, or that they could happen to them.
Getting children, who consider themselves bullet proof (for all the wrong reasons), to understand is something that parents have been trying to do for millennia, and are still working on an absolute solution. Given the variety of environments children are raised in, there will likely not be any one solution, and some workable solutions will be ignored out of hand because of ideological or religious beliefs, to the detriment of the children.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Fixing infinity
"What should be taught is how actions have consequences. "
But, as you likely know, this is really the challenge. The consequences that have the greatest impact are real-world ones. After not very long, parental punishment becomes more about the parent-child relationship than a meaningful consequence.
But real-world consequences generally can't be controlled by the parents, which is why we fear letting kids get that far. So, the question is how to let them fail in a manner that lets them really learn, but also make certain the consequences are not life-altering. It's a tradeoff that's impossible to get right consistently.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A headline like that makes me wonder if you have any
... kids of your own. Because... seriously?
Sure "we" have. But YOU loony liberals want to teach them notions that guarantee conflicts and failures, while "we" conservatives know that children are little savages who quite often need beaten into submission so that don't violate the rights of Others. That's civilizing. I'm sure you liberals are horrified, probably fainted that I was so explicit, and that's just a symptom of your weak grasp on reality.
Masnick has somehow hit middle age without losing his naivety. It's charming. Just don't let him infect national policy with his silly notions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Ad hom
But YOU loony liberals
Can't open your mouth without making an ad hom, and complaining you get flagged, crybaby?
Please please show us YOUR blog with the REAL DEAL and none of this moderation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Ad hom
He cannot, because Blogger is owned by Google, and Google is the root of all evil.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Child abuse is not a legitimate parenting tactic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A headline like that makes me wonder if you have any
while "we" conservatives know that children are little savages who quite often need beaten into submission so that don't violate the rights of Others.
I am assuming this is satirizing our most frequent troll, and not the actual troll. Because, wtf?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In order to teach integrity you first need to know what integrity and ethics are.
From all the people jumping up and down demanding a return to a feudalistic system with them in charge I seriously doubt that teaching integrity is realistic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Teaching kids to lose their privacy
I think the main lesson we're teaching kids is that they'll always be under constant surveillance. If kids learn to give up their privacy now, there will be far fewer protests over sites like Google and Facebook.
I think within a generation (or two), it'll be considered almost deviant to not share your information. After all, privacy is for those old folks who weren't raised by monitoring devices.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Teaching kids to lose their privacy
It's all about grooming acceptance of surveillance capitalism and the surveillance state. Privacy is a different rhing in truly snall towns, small villages, and generally in cultures where everyone lives in the same room and sleeps in a dogpile, or think nothing of walking around naked or partially so in front of family, friends, or strangers. Surveillance, however, is another matter, and creepy it is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If good digital citizens have nothing to hide then good digital citizens have nothing to fear from their parent's surveillance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Because these parents have no idea what a "Good Digital Citizen" is?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
More Watched = Less Capable
Kids learn how to handle experiences by handling experiences. Parents break that process when they insert themselves into it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No parent of any generation has been able to totally control their kids' environment. The ability to constantly spy on them to ensure they never have to deal with anything they aren't prepared for would make the kids ill prepared for being in the real world as adults. Anyone who has ever learned to think for him/herself has learned by exploring and fucking up, not by being protected from their own curiosity. Creativity comes from doing things differently than one has been taught.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply