WIPO Now Gets Into The Extrajudicial, Zero Due Process, Censorship Act Over Sites It Declares 'Infringing'
from the not-this-again dept
Every few years this kind of thing pops up. Some ignorant organization or policymaker thinks "oh, hey, the easy way to 'solve' piracy is just to create a giant blacklist." This sounds like a simple solution... if you have no idea how any of this works. Remember, advertising giant GroupM tried just such an approach a decade ago, working with Universal Music to put together a list of "pirate sites" for which it would block all advertising. Of course, who ended up on that list? A bunch of hip hop news sites and blogs. And even the personal site of one of Universal Music's own stars was suddenly deemed an "infringing site."
These kinds of mistakes highlight just how fraught such a process is -- especially when it's done behind the scenes by organizations that face no penalty for overblocking. In such cases you always get widespread overblocking based on innuendo, speculation, and rumor, rather than any legitimate due process or court adjudication concerning infringement. Even worse, if there was actual infringement going on, one possible legal remedy would involve getting a site to take down that content. Under a "list" approach, it's just basically a death penalty for the entire site.
That's why it's especially ridiculous that WIPO, the World Intellectual Property Organization, a part of the UN, has decided to leap gleefully into the space with one of these "blacklists" of evil piratey sites.
WIPO, which is part of the United Nations, was founded more than 50 years ago with the aim of protecting intellectual property. This includes combating online piracy, something it hopes to facilitate with its ‘BRIP’ Database, short for “Building Respect for Intellectual Property.”
So, uh, what's the process to get on the list? Surely it must involve a court of law determining that a site is engaged in copyright infringement, right? Oh, of course not.
The goal of the project is simple: allow stakeholders from member states to report problematic sites and share this list with advertisers, so they can block bad apples. This will result in less money going to pirate sites, making it harder for them to generate profit.
"Stakeholders"?
“The BRIP Database is now open for the acceptance of Authorized Contributors from WIPO Member States and Authorized Users from the advertising sector,” WIPO writes.
“It comprises a secure, access-controlled online platform, to which authorized agencies in WIPO Member States may upload lists of websites which deliberately facilitate the infringement of copyright.”
Ah. So, it's "Authorized Contributors" and "Authorized Users from the advertising sector" and the entire list is secret. It's "secure, access controlled." I'm sure that won't be abused at all.
Not answered:
- What is the process to make sure sites on the list are actually engaged in ongoing infringement?
- Are sites notified?
- Do sites have any due process by which they get to plead their own case?
- Is there any appeals process?
- How are "authorized contributors" vetted and approved?
- Will an authorized contributor lose their authorization if it is found that they have nominated sites incorrectly?
- Is there any way for the public or NGOs to review the list for accuracy?
What's fairly stunning about all of this is that anyone who knows anything about these issues and how they've been treated over the last few decades would recognize the pitfalls of WIPO's approach with BRIP. And yet... no one at WIPO even seemed to bother to care about some fairly fundamental issues regarding due process and proper adjudication of accusations of infringement. Honestly, it raises significant questions about WIPO's own understanding of copyright law.
Filed Under: advertising, blacklist, censorship, due process, transparency, un, wipo
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I can answer those questions!
What is the process to make sure sites on the list are actually engaged in ongoing infringement?
We'll just take the notifiers word for it. They obviously wouldn't lie and definitely will have verified that infringement is definitely happening. No need for us to follow up on it.
Are sites notified?
No. They know what they've done.
Do sites have any due process by which they get to plead their own case?
Pirates don't get to plead cases.
Is there any appeals process?
Pirates don't get to appeal, either.
How are "authorized contributors" vetted and approved?
We ask our cousin Jimmy if he know them. Jimmy knows everybody.
Will an authorized contributor lose their authorization if it is found that they have nominated sites incorrectly?
...Incorrectly? That would never happen.
Is there any way for the public or NGOs to review the list for accuracy?
Why would we let potential pirates vet the list?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Thanks for quote-and-contradict.
It relieves your frustration, but you don't thereby answer any problem.
Now, how is it that all those people in the UN agree with ME and not with you and Masnick? That's a big question you should ponder.
[And to answer the obvious: even the most evil of rulers and organizations, globalists here, have to do a little good, besides serve moneyed interests. I've warned for years that you pirates provide the real tyrants with excuse for more surveillance and control. That's just one aspect of your piracy, separate from my advocacy of copyright as good for persons, and in any event hasn't dissuaded you from piracy.]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You could eliminate piracy altogether and that wouldn’t change a thing. Tyrants will always find a pretext for their tyranny.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I have an easy way to eliminate piracy.
Do away with copyright. Now piracy does not exist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I think we all know the answer to that
Sup liar. Why do you keep running away when we ask you a question?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But, hey, you're all for the rest of UN and globalism!
This, like my snark at Europeans for complaining now about the voluntary UNION that they joined, is more self-contradictory nonsense. Handing control over to bureaucrats further away and thinking that they'll do as you wish is simply another faulty notion of Ivy League masnickism.
I'm against everything the UN does, save for debating place. Giving them control, accepting their globalist ideas such as remove all borders, is insanity.
But Masnick loves the UN and globalism, then thinks he can be highly selective. This hits his anti-Copyright button, and he goes berserk.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And yet, you’re still not willing to denounce corporations using copyright to censor legally protected speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And yet, you’re still not willing to denounce corporations using copyright to censor legally protected speech.
But he IS ready to blame the jews for his problems. Go figure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
no one gives a toss about what happens to any other site, person or whatever, as long as the one(s) carrying out the 'blocks' get to do what they want! the whole aim is to stop the internet from being accessible to anyone other than those that the entertainment industries, the rich, the powerful (and their friends) and all governments and the ordinary people are stopped! no one in the groups above want to have any of their info or escapades transmitted round the globe, in seconds, but want to ensure that they know every single thing about all of us!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How do they intend to block a site?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Business as usual...?
Hell, Mr Masnick. :)
I get things wrong, sometimes. I'm a daft, drunken cunt, half the time, I know - so I know my alcohol-soaked brain isn't always doing the job it should, but surely...
... surely, all these blacklists depend on advertisers wanting to avoid association with sites alleged to be unlawful, presumably because those advertisers fear the risks posed by various constructions of secondary liability in various legal territories. No?
... and surely, all pirate sites would need to do to short-circuit the blacklists' value is pirate some of the ad-streams themselves, while leaving just enough gaps in coverage for advertisers and ad-networks to see a clearly-demonstrable financial advantage from continuing to do business with those sites. Yes?
... so, surely, if no-one on the outside can tell whether that Coca Cola ad is authorised or not, there's no shield from lawsuits and liability - and no incentive for anyone to pay staff to research and maintain blocklists. Yes? No? Maybe?
I can see various technical and legal countermeasures the anti-piracy brigade might reach for - but they all seem likely to take a fair bit of time to develop into anything remotely reliable, leaving the field clear for a fair amount of money to change hands in the intervening gap.
Would that be right, or have I missed something, somewhere? :P
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply