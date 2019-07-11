SPLC Asks Court To Toss Proud Boy Founder's Defamation Lawsuit By Asking 'Where's The Lie?'
YouTube Finally Demands Specificity From Copyright Claimants

Daily Deal: Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 Camera + Film Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Jul 11th 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

The OneStep 2 is a new Polaroid camera that blends classic design with contemporary style. It’s inspired by Polaroid’s original OneStep, but updated to create a simple, easy-to-use instant camera that works straight out of the box. It's got a high quality lens and a powerful flash to give you great photos every time, and this newly improved Viewfinder model makes framing your photos even more intuitive than before. Plus with its long-lasting rechargeable battery, you'll always be ready to shoot, whether you're on a brief excursion or a journey round the world. The bundle also comes with Summer Blues edition color film, inspired by the magical summer blue sky, in all of its cool tones. With eight frames of different blue shades, this film works with all i-Type cameras—and the sky’s the limit to your creativity. The OneStep2 + film is on sale for $117, get it with 2 packs of film and it's on sale for $130. There's a special Stranger Things edition of the camera + film on sale for $127.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

SPLC Asks Court To Toss Proud Boy Founder's Defamation Lawsuit By Asking 'Where's The Lie?'
YouTube Finally Demands Specificity From Copyright Claimants
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

11:58 Why Is The Washington Post Publishing Blatantly False Propaganda About Section 230? (46)
10:44 YouTube Finally Demands Specificity From Copyright Claimants (12)
10:39 Daily Deal: Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 Camera + Film Bundle (0)
09:30 SPLC Asks Court To Toss Proud Boy Founder's Defamation Lawsuit By Asking 'Where's The Lie?' (23)
06:26 Google Joins Talks In Bid To Salvage T-Mobile Merger (5)
03:25 Wiretap Report Says Courts Are Seeing Fewer Wiretap Requests, Fewer Convictions Linked To Wiretaps (7)

Wednesday

20:36 Indonesian Court Convicts Woman Of Criminal Defamation For Recording Her Boss Trying To Harass Her Into An Affair With Him (27)
15:39 Prenda's John Steele Gets 5 Years In Prison; Insists He's Really, Really, Really Sorry (42)
13:41 Vegan Food Manufacturers Sue State Over Unconstitutional Law Banning Them From Using Meat Words (58)
11:58 Appeals Court Affirms: Trump Can't Block Followers On Social Media (28)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.