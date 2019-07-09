Techdirt Podcast Episode 217: Public Interest Tech, With Bruce Schneier

from the for-the-good-of-all dept

Bruce Schneier is a name most Techdirt readers are very familiar with — he's a famous computer security expert who most recently has taken up the mantle of Public Interest Technologist, and been exploring exactly what that means. This week, Bruce joins us on the podcast to discuss how technologists can dedicate themselves to the common good.

