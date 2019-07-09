Once Again, Russian Internet Propaganda Efforts Shown To Be Much Bigger Than Originally Believed
Tue, Jul 9th 2019 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

Bruce Schneier is a name most Techdirt readers are very familiar with — he's a famous computer security expert who most recently has taken up the mantle of Public Interest Technologist, and been exploring exactly what that means. This week, Bruce joins us on the podcast to discuss how technologists can dedicate themselves to the common good.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: bruce schneier, podcast, policy, public interest tech, technology

